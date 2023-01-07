Capital murder charges dismissed against 2 men, both later found dead.

Halifax, NC-Relatives of four elderly people murdered in cold blood were in shock when then Halifax County District Attorney Valerie Asbell dismissed capital murder charges against three of the four men charged in the quadruple cold-blooded killing of their loved ones.

The citizens of Halifax County were also surprised to learn that District Attorney Valerie Asbell and Sheriff Wes Tripp would support charging these men without any physical evidence at all.

Roanoke Rapids resident Jason Kidd said, "They were putting these guys on trial for their life on the word of a cold-blooded killer, the sheriff told the news people he had DNA evidence." Kidd went on to say, " These guys were locked up with real criminals, real killers for years and it turns out police did not have any evidence."

Halifax County Sheriff's deputies were called to a home in a rural residential area near Enfield on August 21, 2017, after a relative of two of the victims found the bodies of James and Janice Harris and James and Peggy Whitley. According to www.rrspin.com, they were found shot to death. It is believed they were playing cards.

After months of investigation, Halifax County Sheriff investigators did not have any suspects and continued to appeal to the public and wait for a lucky break in the case. The disadvantage investigators had was the crime scene was in a rural area made up mostly retirees. Nearby neighbors reported they did not hear gunshots or see anything unusual in the area during the time of the incident. The victims did not have any known enemies.

Then- Sheriff Wes Tripp said robbery appeared to be the motive and gang involvement was suspected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CdVQd_0k6Cs74000
Police crime scene.Photo byRichard BellonUnsplash

Granddaughter describes the crime scene.

The granddaughter of James and Janice Harris discovered the crime scene when she went to visit on the morning of August 21, 2017. The family had become concerned about their whereabouts when they could not be reached.

Amanda Dunkin told Roanoke Rapids Daily Herald, " I remember coming up those steps to seeing the door open about a foot, glass busted out everywhere, chairs turned over. and their lifeless bodies lying on the floor,"

She went on to say. "They (suspects) murders didn't have the decency to come in the house first.' Dunkin said, "They shot off round after round from the back porch with shotguns."

The lucky break. James Powell points the finger.

On January 6, 2018, Halifax County sheriff deputies were called to a residence on Deer Run Drive in Roanoke Rapids in reference to gunshots being fired. Deputies found multiple shooting victims upon arriving at the scene.

Police say, Travis Johnson, who had several pending court dates for drug charges was found dead of gunshot wounds and another man was suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds and was being treated at an undisclosed hospital.

Police declined to say if they believe drugs were the motive in this incident.

A man who identified himself as " Big V" who lives in the neighborhood said drugs was probably the motive. " Dude was moving a lot of dope over there, everyone knew he had a lot of cash." The man went on to say, " We knew something bad was going to happen over there. We were just waiting."

James Powell,26, a known gang member was quickly developed as a suspect in the robbery and was located a short distance from the robbery, along with Dillion Tyler Irby.

Powell and Irby were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Travis Johnson and other charges related to the Deer Run Drive robbery/ murder.

As police investigated the robbery/murder they developed evidence linking Powell to the quadruple murders of James and Janice Harris and James and Patsy Whitley. A source close to the investigation says police found guns in the trunk of a car Powell was operating taken from the scene of the quadruple homicide of the two elderly couples.

Police investigators say James Powell confessed to shooting James and Janice Harris and James and Peggy Whitley dead through a glass door. He also admitted to entering the residence and removing items of value according to testimony in the probable cause hearing for James Powell. Testimony also revealed he named Keyon West, Dontavious West, and Matthews Simms as his accomplices.

Investigators did not immediately charge Powell, West, Simms, and Cotton in the quadruple murde

Case Solved.

In January 2018, then-Sheriff Wes Tripp announced the arrest of James Powell and Keyon West in connection with the murder of the two elderly couples in Enfield on August 21,2017. Each man was charged with four counts of murder.

Sheriff Wes Tripp said the case remained under investigation, but assured the public investigators had a solid case. " To make myself clear we have a solid case. We have DNA". Sheriff Wes Tripp said. The Sherriff went on to tell local news outlets that more arrests were expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qGqV5_0k6Cs74000
Dontavious Cotton was charged with 4 counts of first-degree murder In Halifax CountyPhoto byFacebook

In April 2018 investigators arrested Dontavious Cotton and charged him with four counts of first-degree murder. he was held without bond.

In October 2018 investigators arrested Matthew Simms,25, of Enfield, and charged him with four counts of first-degree murder. he was held without bond.

The case falls apart.

February 4, 2022, would be a day to remember. Keyon West, Matthew Simms, and Dontavious Cotton and their families were celebrating their release from custody after more than four years in police custody. Capital murder charges had been dismissed.

James Powell, who is held in secure housing at Central Prison in Raleigh recanted his statements in a handwritten notarized statement.

Powell claimed in the statement he was pressured to name Simms, West, and Cotton by Halifax Sheriff investigators. He said he had hoped to gain leniency in the separate murder he faced in Halifax County,

Capital murder charges dismissed.

The full statement to the Halifax County Superior Court by then-District Attorney Valerie Asbell.

If I could have a moment to provide the court with a brief explanation of how the case got to its present posture. This defendant before the court, Keyon West, along with co-defendants James Powell, Matthew Simms, and Dontavious Cotton are charged with the first-degree murders of James and Peggy Whitley and James and Janice Harris that occurred on August 20, 2017. The co-defendant to this case, James Powell, was arrested in an unrelated murder case in January of 2018. After being arrested on other charges, James Powell made several statements to law enforcement officers implicating the defendant before the court and Dontavious Cotton and Matthew Simms in the crimes on August 20, 2017. On Wednesday, January 26th, 2022, our office received an email from Keyon West’s attorneys which contained a Motion For an Unsecured Bond. Contained within that motion was a copy of a sworn affidavit written by co-defendant James Powell that our office had not had the benefit of seeing before being served with it last week. The sworn affidavit by co-defendant James Powell recants Powell’s prior statements and is inconsistent with all of his prior statements regarding the murders of James and Peggy Whitley and James and Janice Harris. Since receiving the affidavit of James Powell on January 26th, 2022, our office has contacted and spoken to the Prison Notary Luke Hunt who confirmed orally and in writing that he, in fact, notarized James Powell’s statement on August 26th, 2021. Prior to January 26th, 2022, the State of North Carolina had no indication that there was a sworn recantation by James Powell. Prior to receiving the sworn affidavit on January 26, 2022, the State proceeded with this case believing Powell to be a credible witness in the case of the co-defendants. James Powell’s recantation of his prior statements made to law enforcement implicating the co-defendants in the homicides of James and Peggy Whitley and James and Janice Harris provide a substantial change in the evidence of this case. Evidence based prosecution requires that we follow the evidence in our pursuit to prosecute cases on behalf of the State of North Carolina. Family members of Mr. and Mrs. Whitley and Mr. and Mrs. Harris are present in court today and our office has spoken at length with the victim’s families regarding the evidence in these cases and they understand what has transpired in the past week and the effect James Powell’s recantation has on how we proceed with these cases. With such a substantial change in evidence based on the sworn affidavit served on our office on January 26, 2022, that has been verified as being signed by James Powell, the State is now dismissing the charges related to this offense against Matthew Simms, Dontavious Cotton and Keon West. The State is filing the dismissals now and would like to hand these written dismissals up to the Clerk of Court.”

A suspect is found dead.

Within days of his release, Matthew Simms was dead. According to rrspin.com Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin said the police department was notified Simms had been brought to the hospital suffering from what appeared to be an overdose on February 16, just twelve days after being released from jail.

It is unknown if the police know or investigated who brought Matthew Simms to the hospital or the circumstances surrounding his death.

Matthew Simms was well known to local law enforcement. According to the North Carolina Department of Safety, website Simms has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2008. his most recent admission to prison was in November 2017. He was sentenced to a term of two years and two months for possession of a firearm by a felon. he was classified and served his sentence in close custody.

Community members are concerned he may have given these drugs with bad intent because of his connection to a "clique" and his criminal activity.

A woman who asked not to be named for her safety said. "The police just pushed this under the rug. Just because he did stuff against the law does not mean they should not find the truth about what happened to him." she went on to say, "maybe he did take the overdose himself. i am just saying the police did not try to find out because of who he is."

Police Chief Bobby Martin released a statement saying investigators were treating Matthew Simms death as an overdose pending the results of an autopsy.

Roanoke Rapids Police has not released any further information in the case.

Keyon West was reported missing and later found dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4coB0K_0k6Cs74000
Keyon WestPhoto byFacebook

Keyon West said in a statement to the media. "I am just glad to be with my family. I am glad the truth came to light, that I am an innocent man". He said it was messed up that I had to be away from my family, but we made it.

On December 9, 2022, Keyon West was reported missing by family members. According to the official report, police were told West had not been seen for several days.

According to Roanoke Raids, police Chief Bobby Martin a tip to crime stoppers on led police to a section of the Roanoke River located on Highway 158 near Weldon, Police recovered a silver vehicle police had sought in connection to the disappearance of Keyon West.

A body recovered from the car found by police was identified by the North Carolina Medical Examiner's office as that of Keyon West.

" Nobody wants to talk about what might have happened to Keyon, said a woman who does not want to be identified. We are scared the gangs will get us.

Police say Keyon West died of a gunshot wound. Police Have not identified any possible suspects in the case or any possible motive.

Police investigate the disappearance of 3rd criminal suspect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZSy9G_0k6Cs74000
Kunta Shearin. Reported missing after named robbery suspect.Photo byFacebook

Police are also investigating the disappearance of another Roanoke Rapids man who is associated with Keyon West and who is well known to local law enforcement officials.

Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin confirmed Kunta Shearin is considered to be a missing person and not a fleeing felon.

" it is very important we find out what happened to these men, the families want answers", Martin said

Kunta K. Shearin, 44 of Roanoke Rapids was reported missing by his family after he was named as a suspect in two robberies within the city limits. police say Shearin is accused of the July 22, 2022 robbery of the Klix Internet Cafe at gunpoint and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Shearin is also accused of robbing Subway on July 30, 2022. Police say he was last seen in a nearby shopping area getting into a car.

Police have declined to comment on if the case of Keyon West and Kunta Shearin are related.

Roanoke Rapids Police need your help in solving these crimes and finding Kunta Shearin, Please contact police by calling 252 533 2810. you do not have to give your name.

