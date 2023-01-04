Woodbridge, VA

Homeless eligible for food stamps. No picture id is required.

Woodbridge VA- The myth you must have a place to store food, a stove, or another way to cook to be eligible for SNAP benefits left some homeless people believing they were ineligible.

According to the website, www.uich.gov people living outside and in shelters are eligible to receive SNAP benefits formally known as food stamps.

Homeless man displays his lunch with Va SNAP BenefitsPhoto byJamel El Amin

Khalid Rashad, a community outreach organizer said he works to inform the homeless they can get food stamps to feed themselves even if they do not have an address.

"The food they serve is good, but it is not enough", said Cavin Richardson of the food served at the Richmond Salvation Army soup line. They serve when they serve, but a lot of times I may need to be someplace at the same time and miss a meal. Food stamps have kept me from starving out here in these streets". he went on to say.

" These people need these benefits to be able to have enough to eat and thank God they are available, ", Khalid Rashad said.

According to the website www.uich.gov individuals who do not have picture identification may still qualify and be approved for SNAP benefits. The website list of approved proof of identity includes a work or school badge, and a birth certificate. The website also lists a health card or a benefits card from another social service agency as acceptable proof of identification.

How to Apply.

According to www.uich.gov individuals and families wishing to apply can do so by visiting in person the Department of Social Services in the County they live. Virginia residents unable to go into an office may apply online at www.dds.virginia.gov.

You may also apply by calling the Virginia Combined Application Project at 1 800 552 3431 to see if you can apply by phone. You may also call your local Department of Social Services for assistance.

The local department of social services also allows people to apply and interview by phone. After a review and verification of the application, a social worker will notify your application decision, according to a person who identified herself as Ms. Lasiter answering the phone at the Prince William County Department of Social Services.

Applications are also accepted by mail and should be addressed to the Department of Social Services in your county of residence.

Emergency SNAP applications.

Any person who does not have money or means to purchase food and meet federal requirements may submit an emergency application for benefits. These emergency applications must be reviewed for decision as soon as possible.

To apply for emergency assistance, you must notify the social worker you wish to submit an emergency application, according to the website mentioned above. Your application will be processed in accordance with federal guidelines.

If approved, when do I get my benefits card?

If you are approved, you can choose to have a personalized card mailed to your address, or you may ask to pick it up usually the same day according to Ms. Lasiter.

