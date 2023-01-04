Complaint filed against Prince William planning commission member and his business

D.C. Hot News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qbf2c_0k1EIjgK00
Minniville Exxon Dale City, VAPhoto byFacebook

Woodbridge VA- A local man says he has filed a complaint with the Labor Board against an Exxon gas station and car service center independently owned and operated by Prince William County Planning Commission member Raheel Sheihk.

Wayne El-Amin contacted Hot News saying he wanted to bring awareness to the unfair labor practices at this particular store.

The complaint outlined by Wayne El-Amin alleges he was hired at a rate of thirteen dollars an hour but was told on his first payday he would only be paid six dollars per hour during the first forty-hour work week. He also alleged being required to work a minimum of 30 minutes after the shift ended without pay to complete paperwork.

"When I raised this concern with my manager, he told me he would call me with my updated schedule", Wayne El-Amin said. " I was not allowed to work another day for the company", he went on to say.

According to the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, an employer cannot sanction or fire an employee for not working without pay.

"I am all about giving a fair day's work for a fair day's pay, but these people wanted four to five hours of work for free", Wayne El-Amin said. " All attempts to reach the owner by email or phone went unanswered. I wanted to believe a man in his position could not know what was going on at his store, he went on to say.

Wayne El-Amin, who is black also alleges he was racially profiled by the on-site manager and the other cashiers. He said he was watched by remote surveillance by the manager and two other employees when he was in the store alone. " There would be times the phone would ring and it would be the manager asking where I purchased the pack of cigarettes in my possession and if I had proof of purchase.

" Working in this store is the first real racial discrimination or workplace harassment in my life. It is shocking to me a minority would treat me this way. I wondered why they would even hire me", El-Amin said

Attempts to reach Raheel Sheike by email and the phone went unanswered. A man who identified himself as the manager at Minniville Exxon in Dale City referred questions to "the owner".

If you enjoyed this article please like and follow. We are committed to proving informative, entertaining and lifestyle content. Thank you for reading,

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Jobs# exxon gas station# unfair wage# woodbridge va

Comments / 16

Published by

Committed to providing news, and entertainment for your pleasure.

Roanoke Rapids, NC
428 followers

More from D.C. Hot News

Halifax County, NC

Capital murder charges dismissed against 2 men, both later found dead.

Halifax, NC-Relatives of four elderly people murdered in cold blood were in shock when then Halifax County District Attorney Valerie Asbell dismissed capital murder charges against three of the four men charged in the quadruple cold-blooded killing of their loved ones.

Read full story
32 comments
Woodbridge, VA

Homeless eligible for food stamps. No picture id is required.

Woodbridge VA- The myth you must have a place to store food, a stove, or another way to cook to be eligible for SNAP benefits left some homeless people believing they were ineligible.

Read full story
9 comments
Richmond, VA

Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus station

UPDATE: A GoFundMe account has been established to assist this family, You may donate at https://gofund.me/cd7719fd. Funds raises will be used to assist this family with their housing needs.

Read full story
46 comments
Wilson, NC

Hotel rooms for the homeless in Wilson as temps drop.

Wilson NC- With temperatures dipping to historic lows in North Carolina, the area Crisis Center is appealing to people who are sleeping outside to call for assistance. Nancy Salenger, Director of the Wilson Crisis Center said it is important to help people in times of crisis. She said the crisis center hotline can be reached by calling 252 237 5156 24 hours, seven days a week.

Read full story
26 comments
Roanoke Rapids, NC

Murder suspect Keyon West reported missing.

Update; Weldon NC police report Keyon West was found dead in a car submerged in the Roanoke River on Hwy 158 near Roanoke Rapids. Police officials declined to comment if the death is being investigated as a homicide or accident. The Weldon Police Department, along with Roanoke Rapids Police and the Halifax County Sheriff continues its joint investigation.

Read full story
22 comments
South Weldon, NC

Taxpayers foot the bill for this illegal "shot house with rooms for rent.

706 Elm Street Weldon North CarolinaPhoto byGoogle. North Carolina- The rent for this home at 706 Elm Street in Weldon, NC is paid by a Housing Choice Voucher, formally known as Section 8.

Read full story
13 comments
Alexandria, LA

Unarmed Black man shot in head by Deputy. Body-cam shows

David Kittling was shot in the head by the officer shown after being stopped for a window tint violationPhoto byHuffington Post. Body camera footage released by Louisiana state Police show a Rapides Parish sheriff's deputy shooting an unarmed Black man in the head killing him. The shooting occurred during a traffic stop in mostly black populated city of Alexandria on November 6.

Read full story
2 comments
Charlotte, NC

Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.

This is a true story as related by a former North Carolina inmate "Keith Bell". His goal is to discourage other men from committing crimes. His name has been changed to protect his privacy.

Read full story
2 comments
Halifax County, NC

NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.

NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.

Read full story
48 comments

Opinion. Former prisoner: NC prisons are failing.

North Carolina- In recent years crime and punishment has been the subject of many news stories and the subject of more than a few debates. As one of millions who are or have been subject to the criminal justice system, I feel qualified to weigh in the debate.

Read full story
3 comments
Wilson, NC

A murder case without a body.

Gregory Parks, Wilson County Courthouse, convicted of murder without a bodyWilson Daily Times. North Carolina- The family of a young woman in Wilson North Carolina grew concerned when she did not come home. She was not answering her phone which was very unusual, but most disturbing was she had not contacted her little girl. Her family knew something awful must have happened.

Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635

North Carolina Inmate Identification CardJamel El-Amin. Raleigh, NC. -I was on my way to prison to serve a 12-month sentence for failure to return hired property. My case involved my returning a rental car 48 hours late. I understood there had to be consequences for my actions, but do not believe the time fit the crime, Kelvin Bass, of Wilson, NC said.

Read full story
21 comments
Woodbridge, VA

Teen killed in undercover drug sting. Police cleared

Updated 7 November 2022.- Law enforcement authorities released the findings of the police-involved shooting of an 18-year-old suspect in a drug investigation in Woodbridge, VA, just south of Washington DC, on September 1. Aut.

Read full story

North Carolinas Prison Violence Problem

North Carolina prisons have seen a spike in assaults on officers and inmates in the past decade. In the latest data available, in 2018 the system saw an average of 4 inmate on inmate assaults each day. Many of these assaults resulted in serious injuries requiring emergency medical attention and some in loss of life.

Read full story
2 comments

No Charges in Police Shooting

Mario Bass shot and killed by police while running .Inside Nova. Family Mourn. Seek answers and prepare to file federal suit/. Woodbridge, Va, BassMediaGroup News Social Commentary Human Interest.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy