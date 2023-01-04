Complaint filed against Prince William planning commission member and his business

Minniville Exxon Dale City, VA Photo by Facebook

Woodbridge VA- A local man says he has filed a complaint with the Labor Board against an Exxon gas station and car service center independently owned and operated by Prince William County Planning Commission member Raheel Sheihk.

Wayne El-Amin contacted Hot News saying he wanted to bring awareness to the unfair labor practices at this particular store.

The complaint outlined by Wayne El-Amin alleges he was hired at a rate of thirteen dollars an hour but was told on his first payday he would only be paid six dollars per hour during the first forty-hour work week. He also alleged being required to work a minimum of 30 minutes after the shift ended without pay to complete paperwork.

"When I raised this concern with my manager, he told me he would call me with my updated schedule", Wayne El-Amin said. " I was not allowed to work another day for the company", he went on to say.

According to the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, an employer cannot sanction or fire an employee for not working without pay.

"I am all about giving a fair day's work for a fair day's pay, but these people wanted four to five hours of work for free", Wayne El-Amin said. " All attempts to reach the owner by email or phone went unanswered. I wanted to believe a man in his position could not know what was going on at his store, he went on to say.

Wayne El-Amin, who is black also alleges he was racially profiled by the on-site manager and the other cashiers. He said he was watched by remote surveillance by the manager and two other employees when he was in the store alone. " There would be times the phone would ring and it would be the manager asking where I purchased the pack of cigarettes in my possession and if I had proof of purchase.

" Working in this store is the first real racial discrimination or workplace harassment in my life. It is shocking to me a minority would treat me this way. I wondered why they would even hire me", El-Amin said

Attempts to reach Raheel Sheike by email and the phone went unanswered. A man who identified himself as the manager at Minniville Exxon in Dale City referred questions to "the owner".

If you enjoyed this article please like and follow. We are committed to proving informative, entertaining and lifestyle content. Thank you for reading,