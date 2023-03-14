Review New Fine Art's 'WORTH' Exhibition is Worth the Wait (and the Hype!) at Palm Beach Modern and Contemporary

WORTH

New River Fine Art

Review

Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary 2023

New River Fine Art presents a curated exhibition titled: WORTH at Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary 2023 art fair showcasing artwork from Mr. Brainwash, Alex Gabriel Bernstein, Miss Bugs, Andrew Cotton, Gabriel Delgado, Pietro & Riccardo Ferro, Estella Fransbergen, Rex Hausmann, David Hayes, Jennifer JL Jones, Alex Katz, Marlene Rose, and Hunt Slonem.

The artists that are in WORTH never ceases to astonish viewers with their boldness and fresh perspectives found in their works. Every artist comes with an unprecedented technique, concept, or narrative that supports and envelops their art. Their dynamism remains relevant over time – the innovation is so enthralling that it remains timeless – what they create is boundless and captivating, evergreen, ever-strong.

Mr. Brainwash (b. 1966) Everyday Life, 2022 Silkscreen and mixed media on paper 36 x 36 in detail Photo by Courtesy of New River Fine Art

Mr. Brainwash has mastered the intriguing craft of compelling visual art, creating an amalgamation of popular culture and psychodelia. His works ooze personality and showmanship, allowing audiences a glimpse into his macrocosm of bold colors, graffiti-style markings, stencils, and creative iconography. Creating a mesmerizing spectacle that is both audacious and inexhaustible makes this artist's pieces extraordinary feats in the realm of street art. His bright works are overflowing with pizzazz and are impossible to forget.

Miss Bugs We choose to go to the moon, not because it's easy, but because it is hard, 2022 Lego figures cast in resin on wood and aluminum Photo by Courtesy of New River Fine Art

Miss Bugs is a much-lauded artistic duo hailing from Bristol, UK, which began its journey in 2007 by fusing graphic design and photography. The two partners adapted an innovative process of mixing visual elements to create something new and unique. Renowned for their vivid kaleidoscopic patterns, Miss Bugs utilizes resin, razorblades, drug paraphernalia and pop culture icons as part of their artistry; each composition exploring the human enthusiasm for consuming technology in modern life. From their initial modest works on paper with printed images decorated by hand-painted elements to more dynamic multimedia creations - Miss Bugs demonstrates that the possibilities to express oneself are endless.

Andrew Cotton The Kaws, 2023 Mixed Media on Canvas 60 x 48 x 2.50 in detail Photo by Courtesy of New River Fine Art

Andrew Cotton's innovative Pop Iconology breathes new life into classic art movements of the past, creating a captivating hybrid of both recognizable aesthetics and anatomically correct portraiture. His works cleverly separate his subject in two to offer up a bold and beautiful split personality, such as his signature splatter-painted Pollock portraits or Graffiti-style Basquiat busts. We become intimately familiar with the contemporary portrait's outward appearance as well as its inner conceptual presence through Cotton's distinctive point of view and unmistakable style; this provides us with an unprecedented glimpse into the unsymmetrical duality that defines us all. His works escape our preconceived notions of identity to give us a unique insight into the culture we live in.

Gabriel Delgado Unconditional Love, 2023 Ink and Graphite on Strathmore watercolor paper 22 x 30 in Photo by Courtesy of New River Fine Art

With a keen eye for detail and dissertation-esque research, Gabriel Delgado has become a leader in creating thought-provoking works of art that are intended to both educate and facilitate an open dialogue on controversial topics. He uses Conceptual Mathematic and Algebraic Order of Operation equation drawings as the foundation for his pieces, which feature a variety of techniques and applications used to express not only concrete facts and events, but also emotions reflective of how humans interact with each other. His art is designed to bring people together by stimulating discussion in an often-unbiased manner, inviting us to delve deeper into our understanding of ourselves and society.

Estella Fransbergen EF 22305, 2023 Clay, White Overglaze, White Pearl with European Crystals; Round White Marble Base 25 x 18 x 18 in Photo by Courtesy of New River Fine Art

Estella Fransbergen's exquisite sculptures take viewers on a journey through elements and senses. From the gleaming 24-ct gold glazes to three different types of bronze patinas – pearly white, traditional, and highly polished – each piece manifests a unique energy that spans from graceful and opulent to naturalized and earthy. Metaphorically speaking, she uses the torso to signify nature, decked with precious stones, and semi-precious gems that have been crafted over millions of years. She paints a beautiful story around her sculptures by invoking an ancient science – highlighting the symbolic meaning behind each stone while our eyes detect its striking allure. Estella masterfully captures creation in her captivating art form.

Rex Hausmann In Search of the Color Yellow: Home, 2022 Mixed Media on Multi-Panel Canvases 87 x 36 x 3 in Photo by Courtesy of New River Fine Art

Rex Hausmann, a renowned contemporary artist based in Texas, harnesses the knowledge from art historical cannons to establish his own Metamodernism practice of artmaking. His compelling and brightly colored works offer an autobiographical peek into his life by capturing the mundanity of everyday in his complex visual narratives. From 400-year-old trees to celebratory congregations, Hausmann's artwork embraces a spectrum of themes that are stirring up quite a buzz in the world of contemporary art. Through his incredibly distinct artistic alchemy, he brings to life an amalgamation of familiar faces: friends, family and familiar objects while finding artistic expression in moments of time and subjects often overlooked. There is no denying that his imaginative approach has quickly made him one of the most talked about artists today.

David Hayes (1931 - 2013) Capricorn, 2004 Painted welded steel 66 x 55 x 45 in Photo by Courtesy of New River Fine Art

American modern master David Hayes is renowned for his sumptuous and graceful sculptures abstracted from organic forms. He created these enthralling artworks over a remarkable career that spanned six decades. His thought-provoking monumental outdoor sculptures contemplate the relationship between a work of art and the environment it occupies. Influential artists such as his teacher, David Smith, and close friend Alexander Calder had an unmistakable impact on his style of sculpture, which has inspired art lovers around the globe.

Alex Katz (b. 1927) Straw Hat 3, 2022, Archival pigment ink print, hand varnished on Innova Etching detail Photo by Courtesy of New River Fine Art

Over the course of his more than seven-decade career, championed American artist, Alex Katz has created an impressive body of work that includes portraiture, landscapes, and still life. Alex Katz is renowned for his reductive aesthetic of flat illustration with minimal use of modeling techniques, coupled with his deft navigation of hard-edged accessories - creates striking compositions to captivate viewers.

Jennifer JL Jones (b. 1971) Promises, 2023 Painting on Baltic Birch Wood Panel 60 x 48 x 2.50 in detail Photo by Courtesy of New River Fine Art

Jennifer JL Jones' stunning mixed media paintings gracefully bring us into an exploration of beauty and energy, connecting us to both the corporeal world and intangible spirituality. Each carefully crafted piece features a unique blend of abstraction and mediums, with a precise glazing technique that creates intricate and mesmerizing compositions. Capturing the incredible depth of nature through her work, Jones gives us a truly exciting experience by incorporating a simultaneously poetic and bold style to her pieces. Her works are then further accentuated by the seamless layering of paint which create an exquisite palimpsest quality - connecting us all through their exquisite, ever-shifting beauty.

Marlene Rose (b. 1967) Aqua Cherry Blossom Buddha, 2022 Sand Cast Glass & Steel 51 x 10 x 11 in detail Photo by Courtesy of New River Fine Art

Viewers of Marlene Rose's works are frequently struck by a vibrant energy and timelessness present in her art. Central to Rose's practice is infusing pieces with life, though it comes through more than just her technical skill. Being sure to incorporate relics of modern life into her sculptures, Rose creates an enthralling synthesis of ancient and modern sensibilities. The exciting process of heat and light as she hand-casts each sculpture in sand from molten glass conveys the explosive potential of Creation itself, impressing upon every piece a captivating vitality that transcends any singular era. Despite being made of glass – an unforgiving, fragile material – the finished product reveals little hints of Rose's genius in their various properties such as transparency, brightness, and reflection. Each rapturous work serves as a joyful reminder of Rose's invaluable contribution to the world of visual arts.

Hunt Slonem Traveling, 2018 Oil and Acrylic with Diamond Dust on Wood 72 x 84 x 2.50 in Photo by Courtesy of New River Fine Art

Hunt Slonem is an unparalleled visionary, a captivating artist and cherished collector who no doubt commands a wondrous realm inhabited by animals of vibrant splendor. He paints with immense fascination, from birds colliding in blasts of color to laborious outlines of bunnies, it all comes alive through his vivid strokes. His world is a frolicking paradise of playfulness. There is more than aesthetic charm that paves this journey into Slonem’s artworks - an exploration of life's enchantment as seen through a creative eye that captures its beauty in every shine.

The artists in WORTH are extraordinary -their works of art stand out with a boldness and dynamism that never fails to astonish viewers. While each artist remains distinct with their own use of technique, concept, or narrative that supports and envelops their art, their works remain deeply relevant. The innovation found in their endeavors is so enthralling that it renders it timeless; what these creatives produce is truly boundless and captivating in its composition, resilient over time as a source of personal transcendence.

For more information on "Worth" and New River Fine Art at palm Beach Modern and Contemporary art fair, contact the gallery at 954-524-2100 or visit the website at www.newriverfineart.com