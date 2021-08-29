Ao Haru Ride Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & Plot

Ao Haru Ride Season 2 Ao Haru Ride Season 2

Are you waiting for the different-styled romantic comedy that has graced us with its presence? Will we get Ao Haru Ride season 2? Let’s analyse all the details.

Ao Haru Ride popularly known as Blue Spring Ride is the adaptation of the Japanese shojo manga series illustrated by Io Kawasaki. The anime was critically acclaimed and the manga proved to be one of the best shojo series of 2014. It ended serialisation in February 2015, a limited edition drama CD adaptation to promote the anime. During the journey, Ao Haru Ride bagged several impressive adaptations. A novelization by Akiko Abe, a live-action film adaptation aired in December 2014, and the CD adaptation to promote the anime. The series was so popular among teens, as they got attached to Futaba’s growth.

This romantic drama managed to score 7.5/10 on IMDb. Overall the series was highly admired by the audience. Instead of this much appreciation, the series did not renew for another season. The fans who have waited for the show are wondering about the updates on its renewal. Let us find out whether we will get the continuation of the story? If yes, what are the possibilities of season 2, let us talk in detail.

Will Ao Haru Ride Season 2 ever happen?

Till now, there are no updates on the revival of this drama. Production I.G.has not commissioned the team for season 2. Even the creators have not revealed the details of season 2. Seven years have passed, but it looks like we have to wait a long time for the arrival of season 2. There seems to be less interest in the making of the story continuation.

Talking about the source material, the source is scarce. Major volumes were adapted in the movie, anime series, and other adaptations and the manga series stopped serialization in 2015, this indicates that we have to be satisfied with one season only. But the reception and popularity of the anime keep our hope high for another season. The profit graphs were also decent, so overall we can say that the probability of getting the season is high. Moreover, we have also seen much popular anime renewing after years of waiting.

Release Date: When should we expect season 2?

If the makers decide to come back with another season, it will probably take a couple of years. We expect the season’s pre- and post-production will take more than a year. So, we should expect the season somewhere around 2023. However, there are fifty-fifty catches of the revival of the story. So we have to wait for the official announcement on the same.

Trailer of Ao Haru Ride Season 2

The trailer is not released because the anime has not yet been renewed for another installment. So, we have to wait a long time for the trailer.

The cast of Ao Haru Ride season 2

We have witnessed some of the phenomenal voice casts in season 1 who are expected to reprise in season 2. The performances of the below characters were also appreciated by the critics.

Futaba Yoshioka voiced by Maaya Uchida

Kou Mabuchi voiced by Yūki Kaji

Yōichi Tanaka voiced by Daisuke Hirakawa

Tōma Kikuchi voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Yuri Makita voiced by Ai Kayano

As of now, the season has not been renewed by the makers, so it would be complex to predict the exact details. Apart from the original cast, there are high chances that we will get some new voice cast to lead the story. As new characters are expected to be part of the story, to boost its charm and make it more fantasizing. However, we have to wait for the anime's renewal for exact details.

The plotline of Ao Haru Ride season 2

The makers have not disclosed the details of the anime. In the concluding episode of season 1, we have seen Futaba and Kou go for the new journey of their life, which will bring more twists in season 2. In the story, we will meet Futaba and Kou facing some complex challenges in their new lives. Season 2 will bring some major changes in their life that will again complicate their relationship. How will the adorable girl Futaba manage all those situations? Will there be an end to their relationship or will they adore their love for each other? Season 2 will serve more drama in their relationship compared to the first one. The story will again be packed with comedy rides along with emotional scenes that will touch our hearts. For more information, we will explore more on this, if the team arrives with any hints.

What is the story of Ao Haru Ride season 1? The anime revolves around a 16-year-old girl named Futaba, who tries to act "unfeminine" to fit in with her female friend's group. She actively works to change her personality. One day she met a smart boy Kou who was her childhood crush. In his childhood, Kou moved to another town, but coincidentally they again met. The story complicates before they admit their feelings for each other.

We will come with more stories- Stay tuned.

