Helping Couples Create Shared Vision and Goals for a Prosperous New Year and New Two!

Cynthia Greene, MHR, Marriage & Relationship Visionary Strategist

Marriage Built 2 Last wishes you a great new year!

Whew! We made it through another year of this crazy pandemic! Is it over? Who knows, but, we are still here, so we all still have purpose and things to accomplish on this earth.

This year I have never seen so many negative commentaries about how resolutions are out because people never stick to them. Well, life is not about resolving something or focusing on what you are not going to do anymore. Life is about starting, striving, and finishing something you started, something new and something ever-evolving.

I have so many goals this year that keeps me excited and on my toes. Some of them are so simple such as I am determined to continue to get my emails down under 1000 (I started deleting in my personal account in October from over 10,000 and I’m now under 4000. I still have over 14,000 in by business email account). Ugh! I am disciplining myself to delete or put emails in a folder and unsubscribe if the information is no longer relevant to me. And then I have HUGE goals, like really getting our message out to the world, that ‘there really are couples out here who have amazing marriages and you can have one too’. I’m serious. That is My personal mission this year, to let the world know that everyone does not have a broken-down marriage. We want to set an example for those who need those role models and want the help. We are still here to help those in trouble, but we have a mission and a mandate to also be there for those who are not.

In Love and Loving It Couples Academy!

Do you want one of those positive, happy, successful, prosperous and progressive marriages? There are so many things you can do to have it. One is, starting with a positive mindset that you are willing to go after just that. Then it takes putting in the work. One of the things that we do with couples is start by finding out what your personal goals are in your relationship, your life and for yourself. This is so that we can help you with what you want because we know that there is no cookie-cutter marriage and no perfect rule book for relationships. Then we go a step further and help you create shared goals and vision for your marriage.

Power Couple Vision and Goals

Goal-setting offers some universal benefits.

  • For one, it gives you a sense of purpose
  • Secondly, it gives you direction
  • Third, it creates opportunities for better communication
  • Fourth deeper understanding
  • And lastly, new ways to support each other

You could be the hardest working and most motivated person, but without something to aim at and guide that energy, you may find yourself not making much progress. When you do it with your partner, couples create a shared vision - an agreement that puts them on a track bigger than they pictured alone. This can help you get aligned across many areas of your relationship. It promotes a team mentality and can help you remain unified even when you disagree or a stumble comes in the road.

Here are some questions you can ask yourself and each other to get you started.

  • What are you looking forward to in 2023 and in the future?
  • What kind of experiences would you like?
  • Are there any specific areas you'd like to improve?
  • How can I support you and help you achieve your goals?

When you set big goals, you accomplish BIG dreams and set yourself up for success, prosperity, happiness, peace, unity and so much more! Want our help or want to attend one of our couples goal-setting parties, reach out to info@marriagebuilt2last.com.

Here is to a Great New Year and a Great New Two!

Cynthia Greene, MHR

# marriage# relationship goals# love# couples goals# new years goals

Cynthia Greene is a Certified Professional Life Coach, Prolific Speaker, Best Seller Author & has a Masters in Human Relations. She has been helping others with creating strategies to build successful marriages and relationships for over 20 years.

