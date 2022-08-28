Make Fun Memories on Family Vacation

Cynthia Greene, MHR, Marriage & Relationship Visionary Strategist

couple enjoying vacay together

You can try to do it another way, but if you really want to relax on vacation, you may need to travel. Sometimes you need to leave the commonly inhabited and/or frequented environment and enjoy new air; pack your bags and take time out to enjoy your family, kids and friends.

After all, how often do we work overtime? How many times do we cancel personal appointments to meet a work schedule? Well then, don't feel guilty about taking time off for your happiness.

After all, it is exactly this period that ensures that you regain energy and renew your spirits for the day-to-day at work. Plus, reconciling personal and professional life is essential. So check out our tips to relax on vacation and go be happy!

Get organized

When we say that it is necessary to let go of work to relax on vacation, we are not encouraging anyone to act irresponsibly. So, to really relax on your vacation, keep your work organized:

● delegate specific functions to your employees;

● indicate a person responsible for making contact with you, if really necessary;

● determine the best time for this;

● and, of course, define what is urgent or not.

If you have any personal issues to resolve, do this within the first week. That way, you'll have all the time left to enjoy, free from these worries.

Choose the right destination

For a trip to be really amazing, the right destination is essential. Your choice depends on several factors, such as your profile and your companions. In other words, define the destination considering whether it is a family trip, for a couple, or with friends. Consider the options if you have children, if the tour includes seniors or people with special needs.

This is essential to avoid unpleasant surprises such as lack of structure or lack of interesting attractions. Therefore, consider the time spent researching and choosing a destination as an essential investment to ensure a relaxing and enjoyable trip.

Technology ban

Before hitting the road, schedule an absence message in your inbox as well as indicate the person responsible for replacing you. During the rest period, give yourself the right not to check your messages and forget about it. Abandon the terrible habit of being tied to your cell phone.

Enjoy the walks, the talks, and the meals, without that oppressive tool by leaving your device in your hotel or apartment. Make time to check messages and respond only to what is essential.

Read a book

Read an entire book, but don't do a technical reading. Read a novel, a short story, or a poem. Read to your mate or the children, facing the sea, or on the porch, in the hammock. Read with a cool drink or hot chocolate.

Practice yoga and meditation

Never tried it? Know that practicing yoga and meditation can be transformative. It helps to control everyday anxiety and stress and promote self-knowledge. But if it's not your thing, no problem. Just be sure to try a new activity, such as dancing, music, surfing, climbing, etc. Use the time to relax on vacation, but also to challenge yourself and your mate to try something new.

Forget about schedules


Enjoy the pleasure of time with family

One last tip: this time is for you and your loved ones. Take care of yourself and those you love. Take the opportunity to see distant friends and kill the homesickness. Remember that relaxing on vacation is essential to continue doing your work well during your work period.

Let the time run free, do what you feel like, no schedules, no delays. Walk until you tire; eat when you feel hungry; sleep until waking up without being awakened; listen to the record to the end; spend the night reading. Enjoy the time!

And to help other friends relax on vacation, share our article on your social networks. That way, you won't be lacking company for your next trip!

Here’s to a great vacay!

Cynthia Greene

Remember: “If you build it, it will last”!

Cynthia Greene is a Certified Professional Life Coach, Prolific Speaker, Best Seller Author & has a Masters in Human Relations. She has been helping others with creating strategies to build successful marriages and relationships for over 20 years.

