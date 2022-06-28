Taking Your Spouse For Granted

Cynthia Greene, MHR, Marriage & Relationship Visionary Strategist

Every marriage has its own challenges. One of the most common issues that couples face is the feeling of being taken for granted.

Many people think they are doing a good job in their marriages, but they are not really aware of what their spouse needs or how they really feel.

The saying, "Don't take your spouse for granted," is one that should not be ignored. When someone puts a lot of effort into their relationship, it is easy to forget how much work they put in.

Many people feel that their spouse does not need to be catered to as much as they do, leading to resentment, discouragement, disappointment, and feeling distant. It is important for couples to communicate openly about what they want and need from the other person.

Most often, the things that spouses want are very different from one another. Being able to identify these differences and finding ways to meet them will help avoid resentment and frustration. You should not depend on or expect your spouse to know what you need and/or want from them. Nor should you depend on them for your every need. But, you should 'know' what their needs are.

It is important for couples who are married or in committed relationships to have a healthy relationship where both people feel appreciated and loved by the other person.

Your spouse is a wonderful person who does so much for you and your family. You should take the time to show your appreciation for them, but you shouldn't take them for granted.

A lot of couples are getting divorced because they don't realize how important the other person is to their life. It's important that you don't take your spouse for granted and show them how much they mean to you so your relationship will continue to grow.

It is a common mistake to overlook the things that your spouse does. But this can have serious consequences.

Some of the most common issues that arise when you take your spouse for granted are:

  • You stop trying to understand what they want and need in their life, which means you don't give them the attention they deserve.
  • They start to feel like they're not getting enough love from you and develop a little feeling of distance from you as a result.
  • You start to resent them because they're always asking for something or doing something that makes you feel like they're taking advantage of you, which makes it difficult for you to appreciate them as a partner. Let’s discuss some things that can help ensure we don’t take our spouse for granted.

Listen to your partner carefully

It is important for a couple to listen to each other and understand what the other person is saying. It is not easy to hear what your partner has to say in today's world. There are too many distractions and interruptions in the form of social media, email, and phone calls.

The only way couples can hear each other is by making sure that they are both on the same page about what it takes to have a healthy relationship. It starts with communication - talking about their feelings, needs, desires, and dreams together on a regular basis. If couples can be open with one another, they will be able to build trust in their relationship, making them feel safe enough to share their true selves with each other.

Sometimes, you might be too busy to pay attention to the other person when you're in a relationship. But this can have negative consequences.

Some of the most important things in a relationship are listening and communicating effectively. We can't always be there for each other 24/7, but we should still take the time to listen and communicate with our partners.

Enjoy time together

Appreciate your partner time to time

It is important to show your partner that you appreciate them when you are in a relationship. It can be hard to do this with the hustle and bustle of everyday life. There are some ways that you can take the time to show your partner how much they mean to you.

One way is by taking a moment and focusing on what makes your partner special. It would be great to share those thoughts with them. It might also be something as simple as giving them a compliment or telling them how much they mean to you.

Express Love

Love is a word that is often used in the context of romantic relationships. However, it can also be used to describe any type of affection or caring for another person. It can also be used as a verb to describe the act of showing love to someone.

Love is a universal language. It is not just the emotion that connects two people, but it also has a deep connection with the heart.

Love is a feeling that transcends all boundaries, cultures, and languages. It is a feeling that we want to share with everyone in our lives.

The love you share with your partner is a powerful thing. It can make you feel content, safe, and loved. In this sense, the role of love in our lives is almost as important as that of food or water.

Love is an emotion that we feel when we are happy and content with who we are and how things are going in our lives. This feeling can be enhanced by doing things for your partner that they enjoy. For example, if your partner loves flowers, you could buy them flowers every day to show them how much you care about them.

Many individuals complain that their spouses don't pay enough attention to them while they're in the most desperate need! Even if you believe the other person's situation doesn’t make sense, it is possible that it has a lot deeper significance for the other person! However, you will only know if you pay attention to what they are saying!

Get out of the routine

When a couple has been together for a long period of time, this is one of their most common complaints! If you and your buddies often play football on Sundays, how about "sticking" a game and taking your wife out for a pleasant picnic instead? Now, if you are one of those individuals who like spending weekends at home, ask your spouse to a movie and make it a date night by inviting him to dinner afterward! Breaking up with the routine rekindles the spark and positively impacts the relationship!

Brand New Book Anthology

We know that every month has some special occasions to celebrate and we love celebrations. Every relationship should incorporate special celebrations on the regular. Oftentimes, we focus on all the negative or wrong things in our relationship and forget to recognize the smallest of wins. What better way to show your spouse appreciation, than to share the love you have for them to the world, on social media. Throughout the month of July, we will recognize couples who are putting in the work to have happy, healthy, successful marriages.

Making Marriage Great,

Cynthia Greene, The Marriage Visionary

“If you build it, it will last”

