Acts of Kindness to Love on Your Partner

Cynthia Greene, MHR, Marriage & Relationship Visionary Strategist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04zuRz_0f4M6JZH00
A romantic momentpexels

Simple acts of kindness are worth a thousand words! It is possible to express your feelings without saying anything at all by sending a modest letter, a loving embrace, or an unexpected invitation to the movies.

Being in love is one of the most wonderful experiences in life! A particular person at your side, being able to look them in the eyes and utter those three magic words: "I love you" are all wonderful things. But are these words sufficient in and of themselves, or are they absolutely necessary?

Don't limit yourself to words if you really want to express your affection; instead, express yourself completely via actions and attitudes. After all, "we are what we do, not what we say."

6 small gestures that show a lot of love!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzq7b_0f4M6JZH00
A romantic note for your sweetheartpexels

Romantic notes

Unknown to many, but often forgotten by others, a letter placed on your lover's pillow or in the pocket of his or her jacket or bag might result in a pleasant surprise! Don't wait for special occasions to do this modest act of kindness; instead, surprise your spouse with it on a regular basis. A simple "I woke up thinking about you" may do wonders for a relationship's chemistry and well-being!

Pleasant surprises

A little present left in the closet, a chocolate cake you baked yourself, or a romantic candlelight meal are all examples of ways to communicate that you were thinking about the other person throughout the day. Sometimes you don't even need to do much; just planning a movie session with a movie he or she has been clamoring to see might be the most delightful surprise of the day! Allow your creativity to soar and make your partner pleased on a regular basis.

Praise is never too much

Speaking negatively is simple; however, human beings are inclined to point out other people's shortcomings and defects before examining their own characteristics! So keep an optimistic frame of mind! Inform the acquaintances of your spouse about their new position and express your delight. Inquire of your love's parents (in front of her) about how they managed to raise and educate such a well-educated and cultured lady! With these attitudes, the other person experiences a greater feeling of acceptance, which helps lighten the room's mood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rv7LQ_0f4M6JZH00
Show affectionpexels

Show affection

Make a public declaration that you are deeply in love with the person sitting next to you! Make a point of holding hands or sneaking a kiss in public! Other attitudes that provide a feeling of security to the other person include posting words or photographs on the Facebook wall and bringing flowers to your partner's place of employment.

Always listen carefully!

Many individuals complain that their spouses don't pay enough attention to them while they're in the most desperate need! Even if you believe the other person's situation doesn’t make sense, it is possible that it has a lot deeper significance for the other person! However, you will only know if you pay attention to what they are saying!

Get out of the routine

When a couple has been together for a long period of time, this is one of their most common complaints! If you and your buddies often play football on Sundays, how about "sticking" a game and taking your wife out for a pleasant picnic instead? Now, if you are one of those individuals who like spending weekends at home, ask your spouse to a movie and make it a date night by inviting him to dinner afterward! Breaking up with the routine rekindles the spark and positively impacts the relationship!

April is National Couple Appreciation Month. We know that every month has some special occasions to celebrate, but we love celebrations. Every relationship should incorporate special celebrations on the regular. Oftentimes, we focus on all the negative or wrong things in our relationship and forget to recognize the smallest of wins. What better way to be romantic than to share the love you have for your spouse/mate to the world, on social media. Throughout the month of April, we will recognize couples who are putting in the work to have happy, healthy, successful marriages. If you are one of them, simply send us your name and picture by clicking on the link In Love and Loving It and we will send you your own branded graphic! We want to celebrate you.

Forever in Love,

Cynthia Greene, The Marriage Visionary

“If you build it, it will last”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# marriage# wedding# relationshipgoals# romance

Comments / 0

Published by

Cynthia Greene is a Certified Professional Life Coach, Prolific Speaker, Best Seller Author & has a Masters in Human Relations. She has been helping others with creating strategies to build successful marriages and relationships for over 20 years.

Waldorf, MD
288 followers

More from Cynthia Greene, MHR, Marriage & Relationship Visionary Strategist

Loving the One You're With Strong and Long

As we look forward to celebrating National Couple Appreciation Month and National Romance Month in April, we first celebrate love. During the month of April, we will celebrate very special love for couples who don't mind telling the world how great their love is. Love is desired by everyone even when they don’t openly express it. Black love has always been considered a special kind of love. Black couples love hard. Since the very beginning, they have had a ‘ride or die’ type mentality. Women of color often say ‘I stand by my man’. And black men are quick to say, ‘this is my Queen’ and I am her ‘King’. Their bond in a relationship is like none other.

Read full story

Celebration of Black Marriage Day and Its Importance

Couple's wedding dayPhoto by Junior Karrick DJIKOUNOU from Pexels. Many individuals agree that marriage is the cornerstone of strong families, communities, and nations, but many also feel that it comes at a great price and is fraught with difficulties—particularly for Black couples in America. The focus of the upcoming annual National Black Marriage Day, among other events, will be on commemorating and upholding this sacred institution via education, information, and promoting the benefits of marriage.

Read full story
8 comments

Healthy Marriages Matter

Couples enjoying the fire pitPhoto by Thirdman from Pexels. For various individuals, marriage may imply a variety of things. Some people consider marriage to be nothing more than a piece of paper (a contract). (In reality, according to the Pew Research Center, almost 4 in 10 Americans believe that marriage is no longer necessary.) Others consider marriage to be a lovely but potentially unattainable ideal, for various reasons. And for others, marriage is still a goal, but it hasn't materialized yet for a variety of reasons. (According to further Pew Research findings, around 6 in 10 Americans who are not married wish to get married.)

Read full story
13 comments

Making Love Last and Keeping It Thriving

Love is a powerful emotion that can change the course of a person's life. It can make people do things that they never thought they would. Love can be a powerful emotion, but it doesn't last forever on it’s own. In order to make love last forever, there are some things one must do.

Read full story

Be my Lover, Not My Boss

The idea of love as a parent is one that is very special but not romantic. It's one that is expected and assumed, and generally comes natural. Parenting requires a lot of responsibility and commitment to take care of the child and to help them grow into an adult who can take care of themselves.

Read full story

Valentine's Day Gifts to Show Love and Care

Valentine's Day is a day to celebrate love. It's a day to show your loved ones just how much you care for them. Valentine's day is celebrated in many different ways all over the world, but it always has the same meaning, show love to your sweetheart. And yes, we know that you do that all the time anyway. But, just like other special days of the year, this day is set aside for some 'extra' love!!

Read full story
4 comments

Purpose Goes a Long Way in Your Relationship

The purpose of marriage can seem like a complicated one. Many believe it is to provide emotional and physical intimacy. Some believe it is about accomplishing something bigger than the two of you, while on this earth. It is more than making your partner happy. We believe that God puts two people together in matrimony for a reason. It is important for them to figure out what that reason is when they become one in marriage.

Read full story

Vision Helps Couples Build a Healthy, Happy Relationship

Vision brings purposePhoto by Los Muertos Crew from Pexels. Marriage is a lifetime commitment that changes from time to time and people. Sometimes it is difficult to keep up with the rapid changes that happen in a marriage. So, setting goals can help keep the marriage on track when things get tough.

Read full story

Flourish in Your Life and Marriage

The goal of this article is to inspire the reader to find their life purpose and remind them that it will not only make them happy but also save their marriage. Finding your life purpose is not an easy task. It takes a lot of time and patience to find what you're passionate about and can do for the rest of your life. But, it's worth the struggle because the benefits are great. You'll be happier and more content with your marriage because you'll know that you're working towards something that makes you happy and fulfilled. If you are fulfilled, then you can make quality contributions toward a fulfilled marriage partnership.

Read full story

Goal-Focused couples Win Everyday

Couple working on goalsPhoto by RODNAE Productions from Pexels. A healthy relationship is one of the most important things in life. It helps you grow and be more confident, strengthens your immune system, and makes you happier. All couples should have a relationship goal before they start and explore the potential and the possibilities in their relationship. You can turn your relationship from negative to positive with just a few simple changes.

Read full story
2 comments

Preparing Powerful Couple Goals to Win Big in 2022

Passion leads to vision and vision to powerful goalsPhoto by Ian Schneider on Unsplash. For those who want to lead a life together, nothing is more intelligent than setting goals for a couple for 2022. In addition to helping organize daily life, this attitude can make all the difference for the future.

Read full story

Give your Spouse the Greatest Gift of all, True Love

From simple party favors, such as tickets and flowers, to more elaborate surprises, such as a romantic dinner or a trip. There is no shortage of gift options for the love of your life.

Read full story
1 comments

Enjoy a Very Merry Marriage Holiday Season

Most people get excited when the holidays are approaching. Even though 2020 is considered a stressful and non-peaceful time, we can create new holiday traditions, while still holding on to the old ones. Although we may have to do things differently this year, everyone wants to enjoy this time.

Read full story
2 comments

Supporting Your Mate to Grow a Devoted Loving Partnership

Have you ever done something for someone, and they barely said thank you? Or, have you ever done a lot of something for someone, and they just never seemed to appreciate it? Wouldn't you love for them to return the favor?

Read full story

Respect and Appreciation for Marriage in the World Today

Did you know that getting married is on the decline and so is divorce? One thing that we have found is that, as divorce rates continue to reduce overall, successful marriage statistics increase accordingly. With a 40-50% chance of a marriage in the US ending in divorce, there is a 50%-60% chance that the marriage will not be dissolved. (U.S. Census) So, people who marry today stand a much better chance of having a successful marriage than ever before!

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy