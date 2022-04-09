Acts of Kindness to Love on Your Partner

A romantic moment pexels

Simple acts of kindness are worth a thousand words! It is possible to express your feelings without saying anything at all by sending a modest letter, a loving embrace, or an unexpected invitation to the movies.

Being in love is one of the most wonderful experiences in life! A particular person at your side, being able to look them in the eyes and utter those three magic words: "I love you" are all wonderful things. But are these words sufficient in and of themselves, or are they absolutely necessary?

Don't limit yourself to words if you really want to express your affection; instead, express yourself completely via actions and attitudes. After all, "we are what we do, not what we say."

6 small gestures that show a lot of love!

A romantic note for your sweetheart pexels

Romantic notes

Unknown to many, but often forgotten by others, a letter placed on your lover's pillow or in the pocket of his or her jacket or bag might result in a pleasant surprise! Don't wait for special occasions to do this modest act of kindness; instead, surprise your spouse with it on a regular basis. A simple "I woke up thinking about you" may do wonders for a relationship's chemistry and well-being!

Pleasant surprises

A little present left in the closet, a chocolate cake you baked yourself, or a romantic candlelight meal are all examples of ways to communicate that you were thinking about the other person throughout the day. Sometimes you don't even need to do much; just planning a movie session with a movie he or she has been clamoring to see might be the most delightful surprise of the day! Allow your creativity to soar and make your partner pleased on a regular basis.

Praise is never too much

Speaking negatively is simple; however, human beings are inclined to point out other people's shortcomings and defects before examining their own characteristics! So keep an optimistic frame of mind! Inform the acquaintances of your spouse about their new position and express your delight. Inquire of your love's parents (in front of her) about how they managed to raise and educate such a well-educated and cultured lady! With these attitudes, the other person experiences a greater feeling of acceptance, which helps lighten the room's mood.

Show affection pexels

Show affection

Make a public declaration that you are deeply in love with the person sitting next to you! Make a point of holding hands or sneaking a kiss in public! Other attitudes that provide a feeling of security to the other person include posting words or photographs on the Facebook wall and bringing flowers to your partner's place of employment.

Always listen carefully!

Many individuals complain that their spouses don't pay enough attention to them while they're in the most desperate need! Even if you believe the other person's situation doesn’t make sense, it is possible that it has a lot deeper significance for the other person! However, you will only know if you pay attention to what they are saying!

Get out of the routine

When a couple has been together for a long period of time, this is one of their most common complaints! If you and your buddies often play football on Sundays, how about "sticking" a game and taking your wife out for a pleasant picnic instead? Now, if you are one of those individuals who like spending weekends at home, ask your spouse to a movie and make it a date night by inviting him to dinner afterward! Breaking up with the routine rekindles the spark and positively impacts the relationship!

April is National Couple Appreciation Month. We know that every month has some special occasions to celebrate, but we love celebrations. Every relationship should incorporate special celebrations on the regular. Oftentimes, we focus on all the negative or wrong things in our relationship and forget to recognize the smallest of wins. What better way to be romantic than to share the love you have for your spouse/mate to the world, on social media. Throughout the month of April, we will recognize couples who are putting in the work to have happy, healthy, successful marriages. If you are one of them, simply send us your name and picture by clicking on the link In Love and Loving It and we will send you your own branded graphic! We want to celebrate you.

Forever in Love,

Cynthia Greene, The Marriage Visionary

“If you build it, it will last”