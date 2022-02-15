Be my Valentine and Not My Parent

Couple enjoying time with each other pexels

The idea of love as a parent is one that is very special but not romantic. It's one that is expected and assumed, and generally comes natural. Parenting requires a lot of responsibility and commitment to take care of the child and to help them grow into an adult who can take care of themselves.

Love is a complicated emotion. It is often confused with the idea of being a parent. But romantic love is different from parenting.

Love is something that you give without expecting anything in return. It's about giving and not taking, which can be difficult for many to understand.

Love doesn't require any responsibility - it just needs to be pure and unconditional for it to work.

Love Unconditional

We are often told that love is unconditional, but do we really know what that means? We are always taught to love others unconditionally, but is that what love really means? Love is not just about being there for someone; it's also about giving them space to grow and learn. It's about letting them make their own mistakes and learn from them.

We all want to be in a relationship where we are loved and appreciated. But there are times when you need to step back and let your partner grow. Don't be controlling, it's not healthy for the relationship. If you want your partner to be happy, then stop trying to control them. Don’t try to be their parent. Try being their friend, their lover, their confidante, their partner. The most important thing is to be accepting and non-judgmental. You should not try to change your partner or tell them what they should do.

"Me" time

It is important to give your partner time to themselves even if they don't ask for it. Giving them space will show that you care and want them to be happy. If you're not sure how to give your partner self-time, try these ideas:

Go out with friends separately

Have a date night where you go out and do something without your partner

Have a solo day where you go out and spend the day doing things by yourself

Give your partner an hour or two of alone time so they can have some "me" time.

We should be mindful of what our partner needs and do our best to provide it for them. This can be done by giving them space so they can work on their own things, or just giving them a break from all the hustle and bustle of life in general. Be the partner that you desire to have for yourself!

