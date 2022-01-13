Find Purpose in Yourself and Your Marriage will Flourish

Happy couple pexels

The goal of this article is to inspire the reader to find their life purpose and remind them that it will not only make them happy but also save their marriage.

Finding your life purpose is not an easy task. It takes a lot of time and patience to find what you're passionate about and can do for the rest of your life. But, it's worth the struggle because the benefits are great. You'll be happier and more content with your marriage because you'll know that you're working towards something that makes you happy and fulfilled. If you are fulfilled, then you can make quality contributions toward a fulfilled marriage partnership.

Find the purpose of life

Finding your life purpose is to know what you are meant to do. It is not so much about what you want to do, but what the universe needs you to do.

There are many things that people need to find their life purpose. One of the first things that they need to find is their true self. To find your true self, it requires some introspection and meditation. Once someone finds out who they are, then they can start figuring out what they should be doing in their life.

The second thing that people need to figure out before finding their life purpose is whether or not they are fulfilled with what they are currently doing with their lives or if any changes are needed before moving on.

It is important to realize that everyone's life purpose is different. It can change over time, and meaning varies from person to person. What meaning does your life have?

Start by identifying what you are here on Earth to do. Ask yourself, "What am I good at? What are the things that make me happy? What am I passionate about?" If you find yourself struggling to answer these questions, then look for what makes other people happy and see if any of the things they enjoy make you feel more satisfied.

There is no wrong or right way of finding your life purpose; it's all up to you, but finding it will make a couple's journey more meaningful and fulfilling.

Keys to a Satisfying Marriage

Couple focusing on each other pexels

Once you get yourself together, now you can focus on the two of you. A marriage is a happy union between two people who pledge to be faithful and loyal to each other for as long as they both shall live. Marriage is a commitment, but it is also a choice. At the end of the day, if you are not making an effort to make your marriage work, it's never going to be satisfying. Surprisingly, whether or not you have kids does not matter as much as you might think when it comes to a satisfying marriage. In fact, having kids doesn't really enter into the equation.

Two key ingredients can create a lifetime of happiness and satisfaction:

1) You have to stay committed and keep trying no matter what else goes on in your lives

2) You have to put time and effort into working on the relationship every single day

Marriages are often saved from many storms by faithfulness to the daily priority of each other. It's the one thing that can make or break any relationship.

Find Reasons For Happiness

Couples need to find reasons for happiness. It doesn't matter if they are rich or poor, if they are in a country in the middle of a pandemic, or if their house is filled with kids. Even if it is not around the clock, happiness can be found in small moments and should be cherished. It's important to find the things that make us happy, even if they're not perfect circumstances. The idea is to find and list as many reasons as possible for happiness. These could be anything from a feeling of accomplishment to a good day, or even potential future achievements that can be made.

There is no one-size-fits-all answer for this question; we all have different perspectives and opinions on what makes us happy. We should all try to consciously focus on what makes us happy and remind ourselves of these things regularly to feel happier in the present moment.

At the beginning of every year, my husband and I sit down together to discuss and write down our goals for the New Year. This helps us to stay focused, on the same page and reach our highest dreams. We firmly believe that if we are not working towards ‘something’, we’re working towards ‘nothing’. Goals build focus and connection. Remember, Teamwork makes the Dreamwork! If you are interested in being empowered and achieving your greatest dreams, join one of our Couples’ Vision Board Parties, or email us at info@marriagebuilt2last.com.

The Marriage Visionary,

Cynthia Greene, MHR

Remember: “If you build it, it will last”