Goal-Focused couples Win Everyday

Couple working on goals Photo by RODNAE Productions from Pexels

A healthy relationship is one of the most important things in life. It helps you grow and be more confident, strengthens your immune system, and makes you happier. All couples should have a relationship goal before they start and explore the potential and the possibilities in their relationship. You can turn your relationship from negative to positive with just a few simple changes.

Mutual-focused couple goals can be helpful to one another in terms of dreaming together, setting goals together, and working together to achieve your goals.

Having mutual couple goals help each other by enabling them to dream up their future together, set their goal for life in the same direction, and create a plan for getting there.

Impact of social media

This is a generation that has been raised on social media. They can see what others are doing and relate to their lives in a way that was never possible before. Couples are no different. Social media has made it easy for partners to compare their lives with others' - even if they don't want to.

Couples need to prioritize what is important to them, and then work together towards that goal. It doesn't matter what the goal is, as long as it is something both partners can agree on and support each other through achieving it.

But what are some relationship goals that all couples should have?

1. Put your partner before yourself:

We need to remember that our partner needs something from us as well. It's not just about meeting their needs; it's also about asking them what they want and giving them what they ask for. If you are in a relationship with someone who only puts themselves first, you should consider telling them how you feel because it will only worsen over time unless some serious changes are made.

2. Make time for each other:

Couples should prioritize spending time with each other and focusing on the relationship first, rather than focusing on work or other distractions. Have discussions on what each of you like and likes to do. Learn how to sit and listen and hear one another.

Spend time together pexels

3. Be open to compromise:

A happy marriage is not a result of finding the right person but becoming the right person. It's a beautiful thing when two people find each other and become one. The difficulty arises when they then try to merge their separate identities into a new singular identity as a couple. It can be hard for them to find common ground and compromise on their wants and needs over time. But it's worth it in the end, because you want your partner to know that you love him or her enough to adjust for them.

4. Couples should always do new things together:

It's one of the pillars of a successful relationship, and it is not hard to see why. Doing new things together helps you bond more, immerse yourself in each other's interests, find new hobbies, and learn from each other. Couples that do new things together are more likely to be happy in their relationships as well as have more trust. Furthermore, not only does doing new things help both people grow on their own, but it also encourages communication - something that can be lacking in a relationship.

5. Be Each Other's Biggest Supporters:

If you want to be happy with your partner, then you should be their biggest supporter. Nobody is perfect, and we all have our faults and flaws. There will inevitably be moments when we get annoyed with our partners and don't fully support them. But it's important not to let these moments get in the way of your relationship.

There are a few ways in which a partner can support their partner and make their relationship stronger. For instance, they could do household chores together or share emotional burdens. This is just one way that a couple can share their love for each other and strengthen their relationship.

At the beginning of every year, my husband and I sit down together to discuss and write down our goals for the New Year. We also reflect on the previous year. This helps us to stay focused, on the same page, and reach our highest dreams. Remember, Teamwork makes the Dreamwork! Don't wait for things to happen. Make things 'happen' in your life because you prepared a plan.

If you are interested in getting clear on your goals in 2022, consider joining one of our couples’ vision board parties this month.

We would love for you to Share you and your partners' top goal(s) in 2022.

The Marriage Visionary,

Cynthia Greene, MHR

Remember: “If you build it, it will last”