New York City, NY

New York's Back, Baby!

Cynthia Bord

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mmOso_0cq9821h00
Photo by Osman Rana on Unsplash

The bustle of the city is electric in my stride. Against the move of a large crowd of strangers bundled in heavy coats and leather shoes, my mind is clear about where my feet are taking me.

After the influenza pandemic of 1918 ended, the first roaring ’20s began in huge gatherings, swing dancing, and dating after months of mailed love letters. It’s no different now. The streets of Koreatown at 3 AM on a Friday are just as lively as ever, with karaoke-goer’s, pop-dance clubbers, and online daters meeting after months of online messaging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WMO1F_0cq9821h00
Photo by Toufic Mobarak on Unsplash
In the Roaring 1920s, outrageous and extravagant fashion ensued. Now, we see something similar but muted. No loud colors, no extended exaggerations of I am here! And I am alive!

Nope. Women now dress in girly colors and stylish pantsuits that fashion magazines we once listened to said were childish and manly.

It’s as if our collective experience has given us the same hive mind thought: If not now, then when? Women and men alike are coming to this realization. Why wait to wear bright colors and androgynous styles?

Young people are realizing this is the youngest they'll ever be, and if there was ever a time to take a fashion risk that now would be the time.

I can’t help but notice that the energy is filled with excitement, but so many people I’ve met have soulless eyes. Like zombies marching to the next bar or the next destination that they are aimlessly hobbling to.

Blame it on 2 years of quarantine away from other human beings, blame it on the social media algorithm that minimizes actual connection.

Either way, I hope the bold attitudes towards fashion are here to stay and the zombies with empty eyes are just a brief visitor.

The worst thing in New York used to be tourists. At least before they could be avoided by not visiting those areas that were filled with them. Like the Empire State that charges a fortune to stand on concrete 150 floors above street level, crushed in with people who are visiting the city for the first time and marveling at the whiz of taxis below as a travel destination.

Now the worst thing is the god-forsaken Tik-Tokers. Entitled, well-dressed, and misunderstanding of what New York is about.

New York (n.): City of Dreams, The City that Never Sleeps

There’s the reason why trains never stop. It’s not just for the party-goers trying to save $40 on an Uber ride from one borough to another, but for the night-shift workers who just finished an 8-hour shift who are trying to get home to their warm bed and loud children.

New York City isn’t just something to marvel at or to be baffled by.

Now, the City has come alive again. Bustling at all hours, young Asian Americans building relationships with strangers they had just met the same night, sharing a meal over Korean barbecue and bottles of soju.

Young adults are finally able to bond over a crucial friendship test for one’s capacity for diversity, inclusion, camaraderie, and thoughtfulness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cqNoC_0cq9821h00
Photo by Hert Niks on Unsplash

I used to work on Wall Street. The glass buildings reached dramatically toward the eclipsing sky. There wasn’t much of the blue left, not that it mattered. I only had a few moments to marvel at the energy of the people around me, all hurrying toward their office jobs with tainted windows and dull white lights.

We were like those buildings, full of energy and passion for reaching upwards but neglecting to focus on anything else. The important things, like family, friends, and other true connections.

Standing in the middle of Times Square made me feel like I made it, even though I still feel that I haven’t. Like I’d finally become a part of something greater. Something inspired. But I was home-grown, a native to New York City. I guess I felt that way because Manhattan was often disjunct from the other boroughs.

We called Brooklyn the Suburbs of the City. Quaint and quiet. Safe. But every walk of life could be found here, and every brownstone stuck to each other’s side like white on rice or whatever that’s supposed to mean.

Neighbors disagreed here, as they do anywhere. But here we try and make nice, to prevent complaints to the city and to prevent fines. Otherwise, neighbors are just another blurred face rushing past as you race down the street towards work, school, or something else you’re about to reach just as it begins.

New Yorkers are known for being rude. I don’t know why that is. You’re in my way, so I’ll step around you and lope ahead.

Buddy, you’re walking too slow.

Sure, there’s always the wise guy screaming at you down the street or the homeless person on the train who you feel threatened by. The first guy’s crazy and he won’t follow you if you avert your gaze. The second person is also crazy, avoid them at all costs and don’t show fear.

Are we rude or are we resilient?

Life in New York isn’t like living in a small town, or anywhere else that isn’t a big city. An average day will test your gumption, your courage, and how quickly you can get yourself out of a potentially sticky situation. With lots of luck and a great amount of trusting your gut, every day will become your life. Harrowing moments is another stitch in the colorful fabric that is your life.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 5

Published by

writer on love, tech, and politics, lover of coffee and petter of dogs

New York, NY
59 followers

More from Cynthia Bord

New York City, NY

Winter Village is Now Open

Keeping up with a New York tradition. With complete darkness by 5 PM and the Christmas specials up on the Starbucks menu again, it’s time for Winter Village at Bryant Park to open again. Whether it’s getting a warm, rich hot chocolate or skating around with a hundred strangers on the rink, it will be a memorable time that is a great tradition for New Yorkers and winter tourists alike.

Read full story

How my dog teaches me to live better

I got my golden retriever for my birthday 3 years ago. When I first met him, I could hold his small, fluffy body up and walk around my college campus with him. Now he’s about 90 pounds and uses his weight against me when I try to pick him up.

Read full story

Narrative of wanderlust in a country-locked world

We‘ve all done it at least once while in corona-tine, right? Checked your remaining vacation days, looked up flights, planned for a cute weekend trip. This won’t last for long. Let me just check prices for early July.

Read full story

Going on a a date with myself

It started as a way to do activities that I had always wanted to do but never did because no one around me wanted to do it too. And because schedules with my friends don’t always match up.

Read full story

Leetcode interviews for introverts

I can’t tell you how many times I have messed up a live coding interview. I don’t blame this on the conflicting advice out there for technical interviews. It points to a company’s lack of knowing what they want out of a software engineer. Do companies want a great communicator or a talented developer? Rarely can one find both in the same person. Software engineers aren’t exactly the best people-persons. We solve programming problems and are often deeply introverted, with a low need for having to talk to another living being for days on end. Who can blame us? We talk through a computer program all day, after all.

Read full story

Being Seen in a relationshipship is as important as being felt

Love is amazing. You have someone to make memories with and someone to lean on when life gets hard. So it’s hard to see through your emotions for signs that the person you’re in a relationship with isn’t the one you should spend the rest of your life with. People looking at a relationship from the outside in are able to see these signs though, and they are often a result of the woman not being “all in” in the relationship.

Read full story

Being asked about the length of time spent at your interview can mean the company is bad

They go point by point, counting out the months or years you spend at each job on your resume. You meet every criterion they set out. You have the skills and experience, and the team loves you. But they're doing simple arithmetic, seeming to swirl into a bundle of anxiety right in front of your eyes as they try and calculate whether or not you'll be the next employee to quit after a short amount of time before they've even hired you.

Read full story

A Strange Encounter in the Form of a Menage a Trois

The first time I wondered if I liked girls was in middle school. In religion class of all places. With wild, curly black hair and striking blue eyes, her breasts were the size of grapefruits that ended at a point in opposite directions as she stood in front of my little wooden desk passing back assignments. There were rumors that she wore extra perfume to cover up the stink of cigarettes that she smoked during breaks.

Read full story

What Its Like to Compete in a Beauty Pageant

A yearly family tradition we had was watching the national beauty pageant. All the pomp and circumstance was exciting to watch. But my favorite part was seeing the beauty queen being crowned. With her big smile and this great roar of victorious celebration with her crown and her scepter as she walks down a big glittery stage. I would grow up and become one of those beauty pageant contestants standing behind the winner, in a very neat row of young women, shaking on my hind leg as my hip was about to give out on itself in 6-inch stilettos.

Read full story

How I Knew I Was Loved

When I was growing up, my best friend lived in a big brick house with a glass alcove in her backyard. It doubled as a dining room and gaming area, where I spent most of my afternoons watching television sitcoms. It was my second home when my parents were spending late nights at work and where birthday parties and graduation photos took place.

Read full story

How the love languages appear in human and canine relationships

As a golden ball of fur and unbridled energy leaped out of the large cardboard box, I embraced a yipping and ever-smiling puppy. This was the first moment I met my new dog. He had just been picked up from a farmhouse by my family where my dog’s mother had just given birth to a litter of golden retrievers.

Read full story

Snapchat Can’t Right Its Advertising Ship

Digital marketing began in 1994 when AT&T launched a digital ad banner, amid the dot-com bubble where internet-based companies were rapidly expanding at an unscalable rate. Nearly 30 years later, everyone has a computer and a phone, with access to the internet at their fingertips.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Living Like a Local on your visit to New York City

Is it your first time visiting New York? Are you unsure of what to do or where to start? New York City is a hodge-podge of the best food, culture, and nightlife the city has to offer.

Read full story

Are We Ever Going to Leave Afghanistan?

The only thing I remember about September 11th was my grandmother picking me up early from school. Buying yellow egg tarts for me as an afternoon treat. The pavement lightly toasted under the sun as we walked home on a yellow, almost white bright day. Shortly after, the then President Bush sent United States (U.S.) troops to Afghanistan in retaliation for that day’s terrorist attack on U.S. soil.

Read full story

Rejections are pointing you in the right direction

Getting rejected feels terrible, but hindsight teaches us it wasn’t meant to be. Getting a no, or being broken up with, is like a physical punch to the stomach and resembles actual heartbreak. But looking back at all the times a relationship or a courtship didn’t work out allows one to see the past through a clear lens.

Read full story
2 comments

Is Facebook's Choice to Rebrand its saving grace or new nightmare?

After Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen exposed Facebook’s inaction towards the negative effects of social media use, rebranding will reframe the company in the eyes of users positively but decrease brand recognition.

Read full story

Ending a Relationship Over Politics

It was the first time I met his friends. We were sitting at a picnic table in the chilly autumn air, a small group of 8 on a couple’s retreat. It was a long-awaited trip away after 10 long months in quarantine. We were having salads that his friends took too much of a portion of for one person and everyone was having a spirited debate about Trump and his tainting of the United States of America in the eyes of the whole world in one fell swoop.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy