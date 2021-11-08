Leetcode interviews for introverts

Cynthia Bord
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wecyy_0cocOBCA00
Pankaj Patel on Unsplash

I can’t tell you how many times I have messed up a live coding interview. I don’t blame this on the conflicting advice out there for technical interviews. It points to a company’s lack of knowing what they want out of a software engineer. Do companies want a great communicator or a talented developer? Rarely can one find both in the same person. Software engineers aren’t exactly the best people-persons. We solve programming problems and are often deeply introverted, with a low need for having to talk to another living being for days on end. Who can blame us? We talk through a computer program all day, after all.

When I started interviewing for software development positions, I made the mistake of thinking the main point of one is to assess one’s ability to solve logic problems, riddles, or grind leetcode to perfection. Whilst these roles often do require and test this in one way or more to determine technical fit, I also realized that technical interviews determine one’s ability to communicate technical ideas clearly at the same time.

The one where I talked too little

One of the first technical interviews I ever took part in was for a burgeoning e-commerce company. I went in with so much knowledge of data structures, algorithms, and how to implement an efficient solution. Ultimately, I solved the problems that the interviewer presented. But I still failed the interview. Why, you ask?

I hate to say it because it requires self-awareness, but it was because I didn’t talk at all during my solution implementation. I was focused, and caught up, on singly solving the problem. This, unfortunately, neglected the negative body language that my interviewer was giving off. One is supposed to communicate their logic in solving a development problem. If only it was communicated at the beginning of the technical portion because there were about 40 minutes of dead silence while I solved the development prompt.

I did see my interviewer begin to fidget in uncomfortable silence after 5 minutes, but I didn’t know what to do about it.

“I’m grinding out this leetcode. The solution is working. What do you want from me?,” I thought.

In my robotic approach to solving the problem, I forgot that there are people behind this company that I am interviewing with. They want to add someone to their team with who they can connect and work easily. I realized a little too late that it doesn’t hurt to show that you’re easy to talk to while displaying your ability to communicate your thoughts clearly while solving a problem.

The one where I talked too much

in my next live pair programming exercise, I was determined to talk. I was successful, but unfortunately, didn’t temper how much I talked. At work, I don’t talk unless I know for sure that what I am saying is correct. For reference, I used to work in investment banking and technology, so it was important for things to be right. Let’s just say that methodology completely went out the window in the pursuit of not looking like a completely antisocial freak in a technical interview again. The interview quickly divulged into overtalking, which often projects anxiety, nervousness, and uncertainty. The three things one does not want to communicate during a job interview. Now, instead of the strange geek who doesn’t talk to anyone besides her father, I had become the nervous wreck who said just about anything just to fill the silence.

It was not ideal, to say the least.

In this interview, I had no problem with dead air time. At all.

I talked so much that I even described my manual copying and pasting out of a cell and how it would not work because I deleted the information in the cell and data does not copy from an empty cell.

The interviewer probably thought I was too nervous to stop talking. Later, I learned, that a few seconds of silence after a question in an interview can project self-confidence, awareness, and thoughtfulness.

I did not project those things in this interview.

Was I talking for no reason except to talk? Yes. In my attempt to avoid a silent disaster, I engineered a complete trainwreck.

At one point, I talked so much in an attempt to hold my interviewer’s hand through my logic that I confused myself, losing valuable time to find a solution. I completely lost my train of thought on how to solve the problem at hand and could not finish the last question within the allotted timeframe.

After the interviewer cut the technical portion of the interview short, she asked if I had any questions about the company. In my flustered state, I remained stuck on the leetcode problem that I couldn’t finish and managed only to ask one question. The rejection email for this one was rather swift.

The one where I finally found my footing

After that experience, I tried to balance communicating and solving the technical assessment as much as I could. For me, this looked like solving the development problem as fast as possible without talking so that I can both solve the problem without distracting myself by talking and limit the silence as much as possible.

I found that this was the best approach to be able to show your technical acumen without losing my train of thought with talking, but quickly enough that as the interview proceeds that the interviewer forgets that there were 5 minutes of dead silence. This can be reconciled by strong communication after the technical assessment is completed.

At-home assessments

I’ve noticed that I always pass the at-home assignment round, but it’s a hit or miss with live coding. At-home assignments for some reason are less anxiety-causing, the applicant has time to think through their process outside of the expectation to understand and solve the problem while simultaneously talking through the problem on a call.

The at-home exercise most closely replicates the actual process of a software engineer.

You will always have time to understand the problem, write out your process, consult stack overflow forums, collaborate with your team, and consult the documentation.

Is it reasonable to expect a job candidate to perform well under unrealistic time pressure with great accuracy and a high level of communication? And do these expectations accurately reflect how well a candidate will do once hired? While technical acumen and communication are important, different applicants will have different methods of communicating in the same way that there are different ways to approach a technical problem. Most software developers are talented at programming and logic, but require time to feel comfortable communicating eloquently with someone they have just met.

Additionally, technical interviews are in no way reflective of a real work environment in which implementing a correct solution is more important than a communicative solution that doesn’t implement the technical solution as needed.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

writer on love, tech, and politics, lover of coffee and petter of dogs

New York, NY
59 followers

More from Cynthia Bord

New York City, NY

Winter Village is Now Open

Keeping up with a New York tradition. With complete darkness by 5 PM and the Christmas specials up on the Starbucks menu again, it’s time for Winter Village at Bryant Park to open again. Whether it’s getting a warm, rich hot chocolate or skating around with a hundred strangers on the rink, it will be a memorable time that is a great tradition for New Yorkers and winter tourists alike.

Read full story
New York City, NY

New York's Back, Baby!

The bustle of the city is electric in my stride. Against the move of a large crowd of strangers bundled in heavy coats and leather shoes, my mind is clear about where my feet are taking me.

Read full story
5 comments

How my dog teaches me to live better

I got my golden retriever for my birthday 3 years ago. When I first met him, I could hold his small, fluffy body up and walk around my college campus with him. Now he’s about 90 pounds and uses his weight against me when I try to pick him up.

Read full story

Narrative of wanderlust in a country-locked world

We‘ve all done it at least once while in corona-tine, right? Checked your remaining vacation days, looked up flights, planned for a cute weekend trip. This won’t last for long. Let me just check prices for early July.

Read full story

Going on a a date with myself

It started as a way to do activities that I had always wanted to do but never did because no one around me wanted to do it too. And because schedules with my friends don’t always match up.

Read full story

Being Seen in a relationshipship is as important as being felt

Love is amazing. You have someone to make memories with and someone to lean on when life gets hard. So it’s hard to see through your emotions for signs that the person you’re in a relationship with isn’t the one you should spend the rest of your life with. People looking at a relationship from the outside in are able to see these signs though, and they are often a result of the woman not being “all in” in the relationship.

Read full story

Being asked about the length of time spent at your interview can mean the company is bad

They go point by point, counting out the months or years you spend at each job on your resume. You meet every criterion they set out. You have the skills and experience, and the team loves you. But they're doing simple arithmetic, seeming to swirl into a bundle of anxiety right in front of your eyes as they try and calculate whether or not you'll be the next employee to quit after a short amount of time before they've even hired you.

Read full story

A Strange Encounter in the Form of a Menage a Trois

The first time I wondered if I liked girls was in middle school. In religion class of all places. With wild, curly black hair and striking blue eyes, her breasts were the size of grapefruits that ended at a point in opposite directions as she stood in front of my little wooden desk passing back assignments. There were rumors that she wore extra perfume to cover up the stink of cigarettes that she smoked during breaks.

Read full story

What Its Like to Compete in a Beauty Pageant

A yearly family tradition we had was watching the national beauty pageant. All the pomp and circumstance was exciting to watch. But my favorite part was seeing the beauty queen being crowned. With her big smile and this great roar of victorious celebration with her crown and her scepter as she walks down a big glittery stage. I would grow up and become one of those beauty pageant contestants standing behind the winner, in a very neat row of young women, shaking on my hind leg as my hip was about to give out on itself in 6-inch stilettos.

Read full story

How I Knew I Was Loved

When I was growing up, my best friend lived in a big brick house with a glass alcove in her backyard. It doubled as a dining room and gaming area, where I spent most of my afternoons watching television sitcoms. It was my second home when my parents were spending late nights at work and where birthday parties and graduation photos took place.

Read full story

How the love languages appear in human and canine relationships

As a golden ball of fur and unbridled energy leaped out of the large cardboard box, I embraced a yipping and ever-smiling puppy. This was the first moment I met my new dog. He had just been picked up from a farmhouse by my family where my dog’s mother had just given birth to a litter of golden retrievers.

Read full story

Snapchat Can’t Right Its Advertising Ship

Digital marketing began in 1994 when AT&T launched a digital ad banner, amid the dot-com bubble where internet-based companies were rapidly expanding at an unscalable rate. Nearly 30 years later, everyone has a computer and a phone, with access to the internet at their fingertips.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Living Like a Local on your visit to New York City

Is it your first time visiting New York? Are you unsure of what to do or where to start? New York City is a hodge-podge of the best food, culture, and nightlife the city has to offer.

Read full story

Are We Ever Going to Leave Afghanistan?

The only thing I remember about September 11th was my grandmother picking me up early from school. Buying yellow egg tarts for me as an afternoon treat. The pavement lightly toasted under the sun as we walked home on a yellow, almost white bright day. Shortly after, the then President Bush sent United States (U.S.) troops to Afghanistan in retaliation for that day’s terrorist attack on U.S. soil.

Read full story

Rejections are pointing you in the right direction

Getting rejected feels terrible, but hindsight teaches us it wasn’t meant to be. Getting a no, or being broken up with, is like a physical punch to the stomach and resembles actual heartbreak. But looking back at all the times a relationship or a courtship didn’t work out allows one to see the past through a clear lens.

Read full story
2 comments

Is Facebook's Choice to Rebrand its saving grace or new nightmare?

After Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen exposed Facebook’s inaction towards the negative effects of social media use, rebranding will reframe the company in the eyes of users positively but decrease brand recognition.

Read full story

Ending a Relationship Over Politics

It was the first time I met his friends. We were sitting at a picnic table in the chilly autumn air, a small group of 8 on a couple’s retreat. It was a long-awaited trip away after 10 long months in quarantine. We were having salads that his friends took too much of a portion of for one person and everyone was having a spirited debate about Trump and his tainting of the United States of America in the eyes of the whole world in one fell swoop.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy