Louisville, KY

Louisville Zoo Goers: Wild Lights Festival is Back!

CW West

The Lights Festival is coming back to the Louisville Zoo for the 2023 season. The festival is a larger-than-life display of light, art, and culture that happens locally at the Louisville Zoo, and it starts on Friday March 10, 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VxAoW_0lCzAy3L00
Lantern of LightsPhoto byAdrian SiarilonUnsplash

**This article contains information sources from websites cited within the story.**

This year’s theme is “Around the World” and it is a spectacular display of one of the largest lantern festivals in the country from the moment you enter the zoo.

Attendees are greeted by sights from across the globe that are simply breathtaking and magical and this year there are 40 lanterns never seen before in the United States. The lights festival views stretch across 1.4 miles through six different continents including North and South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, and Australia bringing famous landmarks and plant life and wildlife from each country to life in lights. There will even be over 18 interactive displays to engage with. The displays include a 9-foot shark themed display, a walk-thought cobra, and a giant butterfly.

The lanterns are made of silk-covered metal frames and LED light bulbs. With more than 50,000 lights. This is definitely and magical event for all ages and is guaranteed to amaze.

There will also be stunning live performances from cultural performances nightly featuring Chinese dances, acrobatic stunts and more.

"Wild Lights: Around the World" starts Friday March 10 and runs through May 21. The displays are open Thursday through Sunday from 6:30 to 10 p.m. The festival will run nightly from Mar. For spring break, they are open nightly April 3-7. Pricing varies between ages, members, and nonmembers. There is also early bird pricing so get your tickets early.

If you enjoyed this article, follow me on NewsBreak for more!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Zoo# Louisville ky# Louisville zoo

Comments / 0

Published by

Bringing you personal and professional development articles, local articles and more!

Louisville, KY
291 followers

More from CW West

Santa Rosa, CA

You Go Girl! - Celebrating Women's Contribution to Society

Women’s History Month began as a local celebration in Santa Rosa, California. Now every March, we celebrate Woman’s History Month to recognize the invaluable contributions women have made to society. From political movements to technology advancements, women have been at the forefront of societal change throughout history. Let’s take a look at some of these incredible achievements and why they are so important.

Read full story

Smoking Cigarettes and The Harm It Causes

Most people are aware of the potential health risks associated with smoking, but many still don’t give it a second thought. Smoking is linked to about 90% of lung cancer cases in the United States. Today, we’re going to take a deeper look into why smoking is bad for you and your health. Let’s start with the basics.

Read full story
1 comments

Teacher Refuses to Open Five-Year-Old's Snacks at School Leaving her Hungry

A woman’s five-year-old daughter has severe food intolerances where if she eats the wrong thing could lead to a hospital visit. So she is really careful with what she has for snack time at school. The woman found a really fun snack for her online that her daughter can eat so she sends that to school, which she has been taking to school with her for months. However, the child's teacher refuses to open the snack for her. She tells her story on Reddit.

Read full story
572 comments
Louisville, KY

Storm Update: Louisville KY Hit With Severe Weather March 3, 2023

Louisville is known for its unpredictable weather, but one thing you can count on is that March brings storms. March 3rd, 2023, Louisville experienced severe thunderstorms, wind gusts of up to 75 miles per hour, floods, Tornados, property damage, and unfortunately, death.

Read full story
1 comments
Louisville, KY

A Guide to the Best Eat-Out Spots in Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY is a great city that's full of amazing restaurants. From classic Southern cooking to fusion cuisine and everything in between, there's something for everyone in this vibrant city. The food scene is eclectic and unique. Whether you're looking for a quick bite or a full-on dining experience, here are some of the many incredible places to eat in Louisville.

Read full story

Credit Card Utilization Can Give You a Quick Win to Raise Your Credit Score

It can be hard to keep up with all the ins and outs of personal finance, but there's one thing you should definitely know about: credit card utilization and its impact on your credit score. Credit utilization is a measure of how much credit you’ve used versus how much credit you have. —and if you don't understand it, it could be costing you big time! Let's dive into why this matters.

Read full story
1 comments

Husband Talks to Online Woman Daily but Gets Mad if Wife 'Likes" a Male's Picture

A wife notices her husband changes his online password that was once shared between the two and moved his laptop to a more isolated place in the home. She started suspecting him of cheating. Flirting is an age-old practice, but with the advent of the internet, it has become increasingly easy. But there is much-heated debate about it. Social media has become a very big part of the lives of Americans. With chat rooms, social media, and dating sites, it's never been easier to find someone to flirt with online. But many people wonder if flirting online crosses the line into cheating and whether it should be considered a form of infidelity.

Read full story
1 comments

Man Claims Girlfriend is Selfish To His Mute Daughter

Being a parent is hard enough, but all parents need support from those closest to them, especially during difficult times. But one father claims that his girlfriend has been unsupportive when it comes to communicating with his daughter who was born mute. Read on to learn more about why he believes she's being selfish. Reddit.com.

Read full story
13 comments

Raising Your Credit Score is Not as Hard as You Think

A good credit score is essential for many life milestones, from getting a loan to buying a car or house. Americans with strong credit scores get offered better rates when they need to borrow money, whether it’s taking out a loan for a car, house, or some long-planned home repairs. If you have bad credit, it can be difficult to make progress. Fortunately, there are strategies you can use to raise your credit score. Here’s what you need to know about improving your credit score.

Read full story
1 comments

Money Management for Beginners: Tracking Your Paycheck Expenses

Managing your money can be intimidating, especially if you are unfamiliar with budgeting or tracking expenses. Figuring out where your money is going from each paycheck can be the first step in gaining control over your financial situation. Here we’ll take a look at how to start tracking your paycheck expenses so that you can make informed decisions about your finances.

Read full story
1 comments

Bride-to-Be Refuses Future Sister-in-Law's Daughter to the Reception

The bride-to-be and her fiancé’ decided to have a small wedding at a local hotel with approximately 50 guests. The ceremony, dinner, and the reception are being held at the same location, the hotel. In planning the wedding, the couple decided they wanted the reception party to be child free. Children are more than welcome to attend the ceremony and the dinner but when it comes to the reception party no children are allowed. Reddit.Com.

Read full story
42 comments

Marriage and Communication: What's the Deal?

Communication is an essential part of any successful marriage. Solving problems, discussing finances, parenting, resolving conflict, or even just deciding where to eat for dinner is difficult when you can’t communicate. Open, honest, and meaningful conversations are the foundation for a strong relationship. Unfortunately, many couples struggle with communication due to busy schedules, lack of emotional connection, or simply not knowing how to communicate effectively. Here are some tips on how to improve communication in your marriage.

Read full story
1 comments

Understanding the Restrictions on TikTok for Under Age 18

TikTok is one of the most popular apps among younger generations. TikTok is a music video based social media app that allows users to record themselves lip syncing to popular songs, add effects, and share them with other users. But anyone under the age of 18 may find themselves unable to use some features of the app. This is because there are certain restrictions in place to protect young people from inappropriate content and potential harm. Let’s take a closer look at these restrictions, what they mean and why they exist.

Read full story
1 comments

High Motivation for Goal Achievement

We all have goals and dreams that we want to achieve. But sometimes, it can feel like no matter how hard we try, we never reach them. So, what’s keeping us from succeeding? It could be a variety of things, but one of the most common reasons is a lack of motivation.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman Refused to share Cookbook with her Half-Sister

In this story, the cookbook was passed down from the woman’s great-grandmother. When the woman’s mother got sick, she gave it to her and told her to cherish it because of the history it contains. She was seven years old when she received the cookbook. Later in life, she learned that her dad had cheated on her mom with his current wife and that her half-sister was born out of the affair and before her parents’ divorce was finalized. She also found out her father told her mother of the affair in a way that was cruel and painful to her mom. At the time she was too young to know what was happening she could only remember the sadness and pain of her mother. Reddit.com.

Read full story
28 comments

Working from Home: The Changing Landscape of the Workforce

The events of the past year have had a profound effect on how people live and work. The shift to remote work has been particularly dramatic, with many companies allowing employees to carry out their tasks from the comfort of their own homes. This newfound freedom has opened up many possibilities for workers, but it also poses a few challenges. Let's look at why this new way of working is here to stay.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy