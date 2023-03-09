Louisville Zoo Goers: Wild Lights Festival is Back!

The Lights Festival is coming back to the Louisville Zoo for the 2023 season. The festival is a larger-than-life display of light, art, and culture that happens locally at the Louisville Zoo, and it starts on Friday March 10, 2023

This year’s theme is “Around the World” and it is a spectacular display of one of the largest lantern festivals in the country from the moment you enter the zoo.

Attendees are greeted by sights from across the globe that are simply breathtaking and magical and this year there are 40 lanterns never seen before in the United States. The lights festival views stretch across 1.4 miles through six different continents including North and South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, and Australia bringing famous landmarks and plant life and wildlife from each country to life in lights. There will even be over 18 interactive displays to engage with. The displays include a 9-foot shark themed display, a walk-thought cobra, and a giant butterfly.

The lanterns are made of silk-covered metal frames and LED light bulbs. With more than 50,000 lights. This is definitely and magical event for all ages and is guaranteed to amaze.

There will also be stunning live performances from cultural performances nightly featuring Chinese dances, acrobatic stunts and more.

"Wild Lights: Around the World" starts Friday March 10 and runs through May 21. The displays are open Thursday through Sunday from 6:30 to 10 p.m. The festival will run nightly from Mar. For spring break, they are open nightly April 3-7. Pricing varies between ages, members, and nonmembers. There is also early bird pricing so get your tickets early.

