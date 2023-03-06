Smoking Cigarettes and The Harm It Causes

Most people are aware of the potential health risks associated with smoking, but many still don’t give it a second thought. Smoking is linked to about 90% of lung cancer cases in the United States. Today, we’re going to take a deeper look into why smoking is bad for you and your health. Let’s start with the basics.

What Happens When You Smoke?

When you inhale smoke from a cigarette, cigar, or pipe, the nicotine quickly enters your body and affects it in various ways. Nicotine increases your heart rate and blood pressure and decreases your appetite. It also causes the release of dopamine, which creates a feeling of pleasure. Over time, however, these pleasurable effects wear off and make you more dependent on cigarettes to feel good. This is one of the reasons why it’s so hard to quit smoking once you start.

Smoking can harm the organs in your body and negatively impact your overall health. Smoking exposes your body to hundreds of harmful chemicals that can damage your lungs and other organs in the body. Of the more than 7,000 chemicals in tobacco smoke, at least 250 are known to be harmful. These chemicals can cause cancer, heart disease, stroke, emphysema, and other serious diseases that can lead to premature death or disability. Studies have shown that smokers are at greater risk for developing certain types of cancers than non-smokers; this includes lung cancer as well as mouth, throat, and esophageal cancers. Additionally, smoking has been linked to an increased risk of stroke due to narrowing arteries caused by nicotine use.

The Effects of Secondhand Smoke

Secondhand smoke is the smoke that comes from a burning cigarette or cigar as well as the exhaled smoke from someone who is smoking nearby. Studies have shown that secondhand smoke contains many of the same toxins found in regular cigarettes; this means that even if you don’t smoke yourself, you can still be exposed to its harmful effects if you are around someone who does smoke regularly. Some of these effects include asthma attacks, coughing, and wheezing as well as an increased risk for lung cancer and heart disease over time.

Clearly, there are numerous reasons why smoking is bad for your health—both directly and indirectly—and why quitting smoking should be a top priority for everyone who smokes or lives with someone who does. If you or someone close to you smokes cigarettes regularly, there are plenty of resources available to help quit successfully including medication prescribed by doctors or support groups like Nicotine Anonymous which provide support from people who have been through similar situations before them.

