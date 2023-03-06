Husband Talks to Online Woman Daily but Gets Mad if Wife 'Likes" a Male's Picture

A wife notices her husband changes his online password that was once shared between the two and moved his laptop to a more isolated place in the home. She started suspecting him of cheating. Flirting is an age-old practice, but with the advent of the internet, it has become increasingly easy. But there is much-heated debate about it. Social media has become a very big part of the lives of Americans. With chat rooms, social media, and dating sites, it's never been easier to find someone to flirt with online. But many people wonder if flirting online crosses the line into cheating and whether it should be considered a form of infidelity.

The wife confronted her husband and he claims that online flirting is innocent and he is not crossing any lines. The husband and the online woman talk to each other in messenger daily, like each other's pictures and posts. Messages such as, "How is your Day going? And, general banter back and forth happens daily. The wife claims the messages don't actually say anything to be too inappropriate but the fact that they talk daily is a problem to her. Yet, the woman claims one day her husband got upset with her because she like a picture of a man who was an old high school friend picture. The wife feels it is unfair that her feelings of him talking online with an online woman are not valid but if she even 'likes' a male's picture on social media the husband has an issue with it. The wife feels like her husband is doing what is called emotional cheating.

Some feel the key difference lies in your intentions when you start talking to someone online. Are you simply looking for a bit of fun or do you have more serious objectives? If you are just looking for some lighthearted banter and nothing else, then chances are you aren't cheating on your partner. However, if you want something more than that or if your conversations become intimate in any way, then that may be considered cheating by some people.

At what point do you feel flirting is gone too far? Is he cheating or is the wife overreacting?

