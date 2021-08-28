Hurricane Ida continues to move to the Northwest, potentially landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane

picture by NWS New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The City of New Orleans has held a press conference on the impact and warning of Hurricane Ida, on Friday, August 27, 2021, at 5:30 p.m.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued by Mayor LaToya Cantrell for a limited part of the city outside the levee system. However, she stated that due to the storm's rapid intensification, she was unable to do so for the entire city.

Citizens should be prepared for extended power disruptions, according to city officials, who also advised senior residents to consider evacuating. According to Collin Arnold, New Orleans' emergency management director, the city might be subjected to severe winds for ten hours.

Other coastal districts were subjected to a mix of voluntary and obligatory evacuations. The hurricane is projected to make landfall on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which devastated a significant area of the Gulf Coast.

According to the National Hurricane Center, it is forecasted to expand into a Category 4 storm with top winds of 140 mph (225 kph) before reaching landfall over the US Gulf Coast late Sunday. A significant impact will be possible including storm surge, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall.

Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it reaches the coast of Louisiana. Hurricane-force winds are expected to happen on Sunday in portions of the hurricane warning area along the Louisiana Coast, including New Orleans Metropolitan, with potentially catastrophic wind damage where the core of Ida moves onshore. Actions to protect life and property should be done immediately in the warning areas.

Hurricanes are among the most powerful and devastating natural disasters. During the hurricane season, which spans from June 1 to November 30, on average, 12 tropical storms, six of which become hurricanes, emerge over the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, or the Gulf of Mexico.

Over a typical 2-year period, the U.S. coastline is struck by an average of 3 hurricanes, 1 of which is classified as a major hurricane (winds of 111 mph or greater). It is crucial to know the actions to take before the hurricane season begins when a hurricane approaches, and when the storm is in your area, as well as what to do after a hurricane leaves your area, so that you can increase your chance of survival and protect your property for a minimum impact.

Please visit https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/#Ida for the official and latest news about Hurricane Ida.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.