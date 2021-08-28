New Orleans, LA

Hurricane Ida continues to move to the Northwest, potentially landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane

Curtis Macken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UVfO9_0bfQqBJc00
picture by NWS New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The City of New Orleans has held a press conference on the impact and warning of Hurricane Ida, on Friday, August 27, 2021, at 5:30 p.m.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued by Mayor LaToya Cantrell for a limited part of the city outside the levee system. However, she stated that due to the storm's rapid intensification, she was unable to do so for the entire city.

Citizens should be prepared for extended power disruptions, according to city officials, who also advised senior residents to consider evacuating. According to Collin Arnold, New Orleans' emergency management director, the city might be subjected to severe winds for ten hours.

Other coastal districts were subjected to a mix of voluntary and obligatory evacuations. The hurricane is projected to make landfall on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which devastated a significant area of the Gulf Coast.

According to the National Hurricane Center, it is forecasted to expand into a Category 4 storm with top winds of 140 mph (225 kph) before reaching landfall over the US Gulf Coast late Sunday. A significant impact will be possible including storm surge, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall.

Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it reaches the coast of Louisiana. Hurricane-force winds are expected to happen on Sunday in portions of the hurricane warning area along the Louisiana Coast, including New Orleans Metropolitan, with potentially catastrophic wind damage where the core of Ida moves onshore. Actions to protect life and property should be done immediately in the warning areas.

Hurricanes are among the most powerful and devastating natural disasters. During the hurricane season, which spans from June 1 to November 30, on average, 12 tropical storms, six of which become hurricanes, emerge over the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, or the Gulf of Mexico.

Over a typical 2-year period, the U.S. coastline is struck by an average of 3 hurricanes, 1 of which is classified as a major hurricane (winds of 111 mph or greater). It is crucial to know the actions to take before the hurricane season begins when a hurricane approaches, and when the storm is in your area, as well as what to do after a hurricane leaves your area, so that you can increase your chance of survival and protect your property for a minimum impact.

Please visit https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/#Ida for the official and latest news about Hurricane Ida.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

LSU grad about town

New Orleans, LA
414 followers

More from Curtis Macken

New Orleans, LA

Exploring New Orleans by Streetcars

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Since the early half of the 19th century, streetcars have been an important feature of New Orleans' public transit system. The St. Charles Avenue line, New Orleans' longest streetcar line, is the world's oldest continually functioning street railway system. Today, the streetcars are operated by the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA).

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

5 Most Recommended Car Wash in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Have you ever thought about choosing the best Carwash for your vehicle?. Choosing the best carwash could be more difficult than it seems. You should first choose how much money you want to spend, how much time you want to spend washing your car, and how important resale value is meant to you.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Must-try dishes in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - New Orleans is home to some of the popular cuisines in the United States. The Big Easy is home to Cajun cuisine, Creole cuisine, soul food, and seafood. Here are some of the famous dishes in New Orleans that you should try.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Tips for going on a 3-day trip in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - New Orleans is filled with lots of activities. It is home to various restaurants, festivals, live music, and nightlife. There are also various places for you to enjoy the view. If you're planning a 3-day trip to New Orleans, your itinerary will be fully packed. Here are some tips for a 3-day trip to the Big Easy.

Read full story
1 comments
Louisiana State

Major annual events in Louisiana's Northshore

ST. TAMMANY, LA - St. Tammany Parish, also known as Louisiana's Northshore, has lots of events held annually. Here is a list of all the fairs, festivals, and other events you should attend in St. Tammany.

Read full story
1 comments
Louisiana State

Water recreation in Louisiana's Northshore

ST. TAMMANY, LA - St. Tammany Parish is only around 40 minutes away from New Orleans and there are various water activities you can do there. You can paddle through the bayous, rivers, or lakes, go fishing, view the wildlife, and more. Here are some of the water recreations available in St. Tammany Parish.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Lake Pontchartrain was first opened today in 1956

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The Lake Pontchartrain Causeway is a fixed link composed of two parallel bridges crossing Lake Pontchartrain in southeastern Louisiana, United States. The first Causeway was a two-lane span (now the southbound span) that cost $30.7 million and measured 23.86 miles in length.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Mayor Cantrell and NOPD Chief Ferguson urge citizens to shelter in place as Hurricane Ida moves over New Orleans Area

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Hurricane Ida, a Category 4 storm, slammed Louisiana, knocking out power in New Orleans and putting millions of people in peril with howling winds and a storm surge that partially reversed the Mississippi River's course.

Read full story
Saint Bernard, LA

The history of Los Isleños Society (part 2)

ST. BERNARD, LA - The Spanish Government guaranteed the expense of sending a delegation from St. Bernard Isleño to Gran Canaria in 1977. This was the first contact between St. Bernard and the Canaries since the Canarian colonists migrate to Louisiana in the 18th century.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Enjoy these things on Freret Street (Part 2)

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Freret Street is located between Jefferson Avenue and Napoleon Avenue. This is the second part of what you can’t miss when visiting this well-known street in New Orleans. Check the first part so you don’t miss any information.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Visit these places in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Located on the West Bank of the Mississippi River, Algiers is the second oldest neighborhood in the city. You can use a ferry to get to this calm and historic place.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

The history of Los Isleños Society (part 1)

ST. BERNARD, LA - The political and economical turbulence in Spanish up until the 20th century was the reason why some of the citizens decided to move away. The Spanish immigrants were landed in New Orleans in the 1800s until the early 1900s. They met the trappers, fishermen, and farmers from Isleño and settled with the community in the eastern St. Bernard Parish.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

The history of Delgado Community College

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Delgado Community College was named after Isaac Delgado, an immigrant from Jamaica and a successful businessman and sugar planter in New Orleans. In 1909, he passed down some of his plantations to establish a school for young boys in the city.

Read full story
Destrehan, LA

The history of the St. Charles Borromeo Church

DESTREHAN, LA - St. Charles Borromeo is the oldest German church in the South. The cemetery has tombs from the 16th century, including the Destrehan Family Tomb. In 1772, a little chapel near the river bank. The chapel was built by the first German settlers as a symbol of their faith and being grateful for their arrival at the land. The Little Red Church then replaced the chapel in 1860 and became a landmark for steamboat pilots who cruised the Mississippi River.

Read full story
1 comments
New Orleans, LA

The day when New Orleans' Preservation Hall first opened

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Located at the heart of the French Quarter on St. Peter Street, New Orleans, Preservation Hall was first opening its door on August 27, 1961, marks as 60 years of contributing jazz and music industry in Louisiana. Its musicians have done for more than half a century to preserve, perpetuate, and protect traditional New Orleans Jazz in one of the oldest buildings in the French Quarter, and around the world.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Commemorating the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Hurricane Katrina reached Category 3 intensity on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale on Saturday, August 27, 2005, making it the season's third severe hurricane in modern history.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

5 Most Recommended Barbershops for Men in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Have you ever walked out of a barbershop with a terrible haircut? An unsatisfying haircut might be ruined your day. Precision haircuts, trims, straight razor shaves, innovative hair patterns, light facials, beard trims, and other services are usually available at the best barbers. While many barbers obtain licenses and accreditations, the majority of barbers begin their skills training at home.

Read full story
1 comments
New Orleans, LA

Vice President announces departure from the Greater New Orleans Foundation

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The Greater New Orleans Foundation has announced that Carmen James Randolph is stepping down from her position and that Kellie Chavez Greene will continue Carmen's work as Interim Vice President of Programs.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

National Red Wine Day

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Celebrate National Wine Day on August 28 in New Orleans. New Orleans is packed with great restaurants and bars. Here are some of the recommended places in the Big Easy that serve red wine.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy