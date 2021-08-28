5 Most Recommended Barbershops for Men in New Orleans

Allyson Carter on Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Have you ever walked out of a barbershop with a terrible haircut? An unsatisfying haircut might be ruined your day. Precision haircuts, trims, straight razor shaves, innovative hair patterns, light facials, beard trims, and other services are usually available at the best barbers. While many barbers obtain licenses and accreditations, the majority of barbers begin their skills training at home.

Here are 5 Most Recommended Barbershops in New Orleans, for your reference:

1. The Parker Barber

http://parkerbarber.com/

600 Carondelet St. 150, New Orleans, LA 70130

+15046790990

The Parker Barber, located in the Ace Hotel in downtown New Orleans, is an Aveda barbershop with an apothecary vibe that dates back to the early twentieth century. Combining an old-school barbershop feel with modern Aveda elements, you are encouraged to enjoy a cocktail or beer here while you get groomed by their highly skilled barbers. ​Men's hair cuts, grooming, facials, skin treatments, and beard trims are their specialties.

2. Headquarters Barber Beauty & Natural Hair Salon

http://headquarters.life/

1101 N Broad St, New Orleans, LA 70119

+15043044087

Famous for its service friendly, Headquarters Barber & Beauty Salon is located at N Broad Street, not far from Esplanade Avenue. They offer various types of haircuts ranging from skin fade, razor cut, scissors cut, facial shave, and beard trim as well as facials, grooming, and waxing. You are advised to make a reservation to avoid long queuing.

3. The Rooster Club of New Orleans

https://the-rooster-club.com/services/

925 Common St suite b, New Orleans, LA 70112

+15046032435

Located at 925 Common Luxury Apartments, The Rooster Club offers various cuts and shaves to make you feel better and confidence on your look. They also provide hair color services for men starting from $40+. If you are satisfied with the skills of the barbers, Memberships will be a great value, when you can have 12 haircuts in a year for only $400. They also make great gift cards for your special someone!

4. Dennis' Barber Shop

https://dennis-barber-shop-barber-shop.business.site/

4615 Freret St, New Orleans, LA 70115

+15048953834

If you are looking for a great place with a positive atmosphere to get your hair done, Denni's Barber Shop is the right place. Known for its friendly and genuine services, you can have haircuts for yourself and your kids. As one of the oldest barbers in the city, Dennis' Barber Shop already has a lot of customers who have entrusted their cuts since the 1970s.

5. Studio 523 Barber Shop and Beauty Salon

https://www.facebook.com/studio523llc/

301 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130

+15049098410

Located at a strategic location just off by Canal Place, Studio 523 offers a variety of haircuts for Men and Women, Blow Outs, Quick Weaves, Hair Reconstructing, Relaxers & Perms, and Natural Styles. They also offer consultations for Braids, Coloring, and Highlighting. If you want to try a good service here, make sure you make an appointment at 504-909-8410.

