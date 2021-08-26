The Saints First Game on NFL was selling $1 Ticket for Vaccinated Fans

Marie-Lan Nguyen on Wikimedia Commons

NEW ORLEANS, LA - There is good news for The Saints fans who have been vaccinated or proof of the Negative PCR Test. Tickets on the secondary resale market have dropped to extremely cheap, making it one of the most affordable NFL games ever. Ticket costs have been listed as low as $1, with additional fees of up to $5 or more charged by ticket sites, according to Darren Rovell from his Twitter account.

Previously, The Saints were criticized last week when they declared they would not return tickets to anybody who had not been vaccinated until another decision has been made late last week to issuing refunds.

The New Orleans Saints play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second week of Preseason NFL games at the Superdome, New Orleans on Monday Night, August 23.

With their 2021 preseason debut behind them, the Jacksonville Jaguars will travel to New Orleans to face the Saints in their second preseason battle of the season. Many expect to see more of the starters in this game, and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence is the quarterback who is “likely” to hit the field early, according to the coaching staff.

The game will be the Jaguars' second preseason battle against a team that has previously appeared in the playoffs. Despite the fact that Drew Brees is no longer the team's quarterback, the team's top-10 defense has mostly remained intact. However, depending on how the Saints use their starters, the Jags should be in for a challenge.

Week 2 of the NFL preseason concludes on Monday at the Mercedes Superdome with an exciting battle between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints. Both teams dropped their first playoff games last weekend, but this matchup has more on the line than just a win.

There will be one more preseason home game for The Saints against the Atlanta Falcons on August 28 before beginning the regular season on September 12 against the Green Bay Packers.

