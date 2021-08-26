NOPD is looking for murder suspects in Eighth District

David von Diemar/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Another homicide took place in the Eighth District, New Orleans on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, killing one person and injuring two others.

At around 6.27 p.m., the NOPD Eight District officers were responsive and immediately went to the location of the incident after receiving a report via a call about a gunshot attack at the intersection of Julia Street and Loyola Avenue.

Officers discovered an adult male suspect laying on the sidewalk with several gunshot wounds when they arrived at the crime scene. The man was reported dead on the spot.

A second adult male victim was discovered in the neighborhood area with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was immediately taken to a local hospital for treatment by Emergency Medical Services.

Meanwhile, another victim who was still a teenager suffered abrasions that were not related to the gunshot and were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators are gathering evidence and information in order to identify the suspect(s) responsible for this act, as well as a motive. At this time, no additional information is available.

Following the conclusion of the autopsy and notification of the family, the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will identify the murdered victim and the official cause of death.

If you have information about this incident, please contact Detective Miles Guirreri at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, crime rates, including homicides, increased dramatically in New Orleans.

According to a report by WalletHub, New Orleans saw its highest per capita homicide increase between the second quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2021, scoring 95.1 out of a possible 100 points representing the highest homicide rate in the Nation.

