New COVID-19 testing sites are available in Jefferson Parish

Mat Napo/Unsplash

JEFFERSON, LA - Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available in Jefferson Parish at the Bonnabel Boat Launch located at 1599 Bonnabel Boulevard and the Delta Playground at 8301 W. Metairie Avenue starting from Wednesday, 25 August 2021.

Both of these sites are operated by Accu Reference Lab. Regular drive-thru testing at the Johnny Bright Playground and the Alario Center will still be available, and walk-up vaccinations are available only at the Alario Center.

Anyone ages 12 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, but individuals between the age 12 to 17 years old can only get the Pfizer vaccine since it is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for people within that age. The vaccines are free and individuals do not need to provide any identification or health insurance information to get the vaccine.

The Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer vaccines have been approved by the FDA, and are safe and effective against the virus. Individuals ages 16 and older are also eligible to get the Pfizer vaccines. For more information about all the different COVID-19 vaccines, click here.

Anyone that is immunocompromised moderately or severely is eligible to get third dose boosters, and only Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can be used as boosters. Individuals should also get the same type of vaccine as their first and second doses.

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Delta Playground and Bonnabel Boat Launch will be open from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from Saturday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it is free. The walk-up vaccinations at the Alario Center are open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and you can register in-person or online here.

