Available grants from the Greater New Orleans Foundation

NEW ORLEANS, LA

NEW ORLEANS, LA - There are various grants available provided by the Greater New Orleans Foundation, a philanthropic institution that is committed to making an impact in the Greater New Orleans Region.

The Greater New Orleans Foundation was established in 1923. The Foundation aims to provide a positive impact to the community through philanthropy, action, and leadership. Here is a list of the grants currently available provided by the Foundation.

1. Maison Hospitaliere

The Maison Hospitaliere Fund is available for 501(c)(3) organizations that provide assistance and care to poor women in the Greater New Orleans region and will support direct services such as general operating support and program support. The grant will provide up to $20,000 but will not support event sponsorships, capital projects, or research requests. The grant has been open for registration since August 16 and will close on September 10, 2021. For more information about the Maison Hospitaliere grant, click here.

2. The Gert Town Community Fund

The Gert Town Community Fund is a Donor Advised Fund that aims to enhance the quality of life for citizens of the Gert Town Community. The program areas considered for the Fund are housing, children and youth, older adult services, adult education, legal services, community leadership capacity building, transportation, and beautification projects like greenspace maintenance, tree planting, and neighborhood cleanups. The open date for the grant is TBD. For more information about the Gert Town Community Fund, click here.

3. The LGBTQ Fund

The LGBTQ Fund supports causes that promote equality, acceptance, fairness, and mutual respect for all. The Fund supports organizations that improve the quality of life for the LGBTQ community. Its opening date is TBD. For more information about the LGBTQ Fund, click here.

