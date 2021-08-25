Book discussion with three local children's authors

Ed Robertson/Unsplash

JEFFERSON, LA - On Monday, September 20, three local children's authors, which include Abigail Isaacoff, Leslie Staub, and Kat Pigott, will discuss their new books via video conference.

Abigail Isaacoff

Abigail Isaacoff graduated from Tulane University with a degree in psychology and she currently works at NOLA Art Walk tours as a tour guide.

Isaacoff will discuss her new book titled 'Que Vola, Nola?' which means 'What's up, Nola?' The book tells the story about anole lizards who love jazz, and how New Orleans and Havana have much in common regarding their Spanish-colonial architecture, jazz scenes, food, and weather.

Leslie Staub

Leslie Staub is an illustrator and children's book author who has written several children's books such as 'Shine, Baby, Shine' and 'Bedtime for Beasties'. She has also illustrated books such as 'Mama's Nightingale: A Story of Immigration and Separation', 'Whoever You Are', and 'Lives: Poems About Famous Americans'.

Staub will discuss her new book titled 'If You Were an Elephant' that introduces children to the daily activities of an elephant in the wild, from playing around in water holes, eating bushes and branches, to resting with the herd underneath the moonlight.

Kat Pigott

Kat Pigott is a member of the Zona Rosa Writer's Group and the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators. She originally made a career in culinary arts and volunteer work and began writing after her involvement with the youth in her community. Some of her work are 'Green Dinosaur Pancakes', which was published in 2016, and 'I See You, Green Dinosaur'.

Pigott will discuss her new book titled 'Rougarou Stew', which tells the story of a scary monster with glowing red eyes called Rougarou.

For more information about the virtual event, click here.

