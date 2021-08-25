Recommended 24-hour restaurants in New Orleans

Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Are you often hungry at midnight? Or craving for some snacks at dawn? Don't worry. You can come to these 24-hour restaurants in New Orleans that will serve you 24/7.

1. Oceana Grill

739 Conti St, New Orleans, LA 70130

French Quarter

Oceana Grill is a famous restaurant that was established in 1973. Chef Louis, a former chef at a well-known Petunia's restaurant, serves a special breakfast that modified the well-known Petunia's breakfast.

For lunchtime, you can try their exceptional seafood and some New Orleans cuisine. Oysters are the main hero of their dinner menu, and you can have many kinds of grilled seafood here.

2. Mambo's

411 Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA 70130

French Quarter

Mambo's restaurant provides you some New Orleans cuisine and has the only rooftop bar in Bourbon Street.

You can come 24/7 and still getting the classy and trendy vibes restaurant with good food to serve.

It has a classic interior design, and you can see the city view from the rooftop.

3. Turtle Bay

1119 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116

French Quarter

This bar serves many kinds of beer and cocktails here. You can get some steaks, pizzas, burgers, chicken wings, gumbos, salads, and many more yummy choices that you can enjoy.

The place is spacious and recommended to have group meeting here. This bar also has a courtyard at the back, which becomes many people's favorite spot.

They are open for 24 hours on Thursday till Saturday, but they only open till 3 am on the other days. It is a good choice for you who love divey, casual vibes while grabbing some late-night snacks.

