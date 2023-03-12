LCO Tribal Members Earn All-Conference Recognition

Curtis DeCora

Photo bySuperior Marketing

On March 6th, 2023, the coaches from various conferences, boys and girls teams, around the state of Wisconsin took time to meet and discuss their All-Conference selections. Locally, we saw tribal members from the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe School, Hayward Community School District, and Winter School District.

The Indianhead Conference which includes the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe School Migiziwag produced two All-Conference Honorable Mention nominations. The Heart O North Conference on the girls side produced one All-Conference Honorable Mention nomination, and on the boys side of the Lakeland East, one All-Conference Honorable Mention nomination was earned.

James Wilson, a Class of 2023 Center, has earned the Indianhead All-Conference Honorable Mention twice, in 2021-2022, and now 2022-2023.

Larry Perry, a Class of 2024 Guard, has earned his first Indianhead All-Conference Honorable Mention.

Maekayla Cadotte, a Class of 2023 Post Player, has earned her first Heart O North All-Conference Honorable Mention for the Hayward Lady Hurricanes.

In Winter Wisconsin, Carter Petit, a Class of 2025 Guard, has earned his first All-Conference Honorable Mention in the Lakeland East Conference. Carter finished 5th in the state of Wisconsin for total steals, and 3rd in the conference for total blocked shots while also averaging 10.5 points per game.

Congrats to these young men and women on being recognized for their hard work and dedication put into the 2022-2023 season. The tribal members mentioned above are members of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, located in Reserve, Wisconsin. It is an honor to be named to All-Conference teams, and a big thanks goes out to the Coaches, Athletic Directors, and most of all, the parents for shuttling these young men and women around to practices, tournaments, open gyms, team events, and much more.

Sawyer County (WI)

Hayward, WI
