76,130 Reasons to Train in the Off-Season

The Rising Stars Basketball Club in Hayward Wisconsin has published a challenge to any athlete from coast to coast that wishes to join the challenge. The challenge started with 19 eager challengers, but ended with just 3 making the prescribed 10,000 shots. The challenge focuses on a couple of things. The first part of the challenge is determining if the athletes can take just 20 minutes out of their day to make 200 game speed shots? The second challenge was, can the athletes do this continuously for 5 days a week, for a duration of 10 weeks. The primary goal was to ask athletes to make just 1,000 game speed shots over a 10-week period.

The total amount of program finishers included 8 athletes for a grand total of 76,130 made shots, not all participants made the 10,000 shots, some finished with 4,100 on up to 9,260.

The shots were not open-ended, they were basic fundamental shots that any athlete should be able to complete from 12 years old to 18 years old.

The shots included:

Mikan Drill

Reverse Mikan Drill

Layups (Right Hand and Left Hand)

Elbow Jumpers

Free Throws

3-Point Shots

The athletes were to time themselves during each workout to determine the long-term improvements, as well as their ability to work while fatigued and still make game-speed shots.

10,000 Makes Club Photo by Superior Marketing

Logan Hautamaki, an 8th grade student-athlete from Winter Wisconsin finished the 10,000 Makes Challenge in Week 8 of the challenge, and was provided a '10K Makes Club' tee shirt while displaying his 10K Makes Challenge binder which comes complete with all of the workouts prescribed for the 10-week period. Logan finished with 13,170 made shots. Coach, Curtis DeCora, also finished the 11,200 makes. Haskell Indian Nations University Guard, Tyson Radermacher, finished with 10,000 makes in 9 weeks. Hautamaki states, "The program pushed me a lot, it works. It definitely helped me score more with the game-speed drills."

Benefits of Off-Season Training

The 10K Makes Challenge is an off-season program designed to get the athletes in the mode of extra made shots at game-speed, preparing them for the upcoming season.

The athletes that participated are seeing dramatic increases in on-court performance. One 7th grader is averaging 25 ppg (avg 8 ppg last year), the 8th grade athletes are averaging 20 ppg and 22 ppg, a Freshmen athlete is leading their team in scoring, and other high school athletes have moved into the starting lineup on their team with expanded scoring roles.

Rising Stars Basketball is a player-centered development program located in Hayward Wisconsin that participates in the AAU circuit with a 10-week summer player development program complete with 16 games, 14 team practices, and a skill development program. To learn more about Rising Stars Basketball go to www.rising-stars.us.