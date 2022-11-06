Gitchi Movin' Committed To Getting the Community Moving

Hayward Wis - On October 1, 2022 the community-led organization, Gitchi Movin' offered the community a free virtual challenge. The 31 Mile Challenge included an invitation to walk, hike, run, skip or jog just 1 mile every day in the month of October for a grand total of 31 miles.

The challenge was presented to anyone in Sawyer County, including Hayward, Lac Courte Oreilles, Winter, Radisson, Couderay, and surrounding areas an opportunity to join a Facebook group challenge to get out and move every day for just 5,280 feet.

The challenge included 48 individuals from various ages ranges, including 12 on up to 75 years of age. Every day, the participants and challengers would take a snapshot of their daily walk, and utilize the hashtag #gitchimovin to help identify those who were participating in the challenge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=271WBO_0j0U0X1z00
Gitchi Movin 31 Mile ChallengeCurtis DeCora, Superior Marketing

The Gitchi Movin' 31 Mile challenge was presented to the participants and challenges are completing the following:

  • 1 Mile a Day
  • 10 - 5K Run/Walk Events
  • 5 - 10K Run/Walk Events

Those who never completed a 5K before, were walking 1 mile a day, and working their way up to the 3.1 miles per day (5K Run/Walk) or began jogging. The challenge was presented to help create a springboard to getting a healthy and positive routine developed with the support from other challengers and participants.

Gitchi Movin’ is a newly founded non-profit organization focused on bringing family-friendly community-oriented events to the Lac Courte Oreilles area.

The emphasis includes sporting and recreational events aimed towards getting community members involved in more healthy and positive sporting or recreational activities. All events are family-friendly, and the board of directors will work diligently to ensure that all events and activities are available to meet the demands of the community.

To learn more about Gitchi Movin' visit www.gitchi-movin.com to learn more about future chalelnges, and community-oriented events in Sawyer County.

