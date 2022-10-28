2022-2023 Heart O North Conference Boys Basketball Predictions

Northwestern vs Ladysmith Duluth News Tribune

Northwoods Hoops World is a podcast produced and published by Gogebic Women's Basketball Head Coach, Cole Schreiner. In the most recent update and predictions from Coach Schreiner are as follows:

Ladysmith and Cameron have three all-conference selection players returning for the 2022-2023 season. This makes them the front runners for possible conference champions - unless we see a dark horse make a run this year. That's what we love about prep hoops, injuries, ineligible players, and under-the-radar players that come out of nowhere and have a very big year.

Cameron is coming off a State Tournament appearance, that gives them the confidence they need to win conference. They also return their three leading scorers (Tyson Lucas - 16.7ppg, Grant Paetzold - 14.6ppg, and Zory Parker - 13.3ppg).

Ladysmith brings back three All-Conference selections who were also their leading scorers a year ago (Brady Ingersoll - 20.4ppg, Eli Rogers - 12.3ppg, and Mitchell Lehman 10.9ppg).

Northwestern returns two 1st-Team All-Conference selections (Cole Lahti & Jase Nelson), which should keep them competitive.

Barron could sneak into the mix of contenders with their two All-Conference returners as well (Caiden LaLiberty - 2nd-Team & Regan Vruwink - HM).

Jax Effertz (1st-Team & 17.8ppg) is going to need to have a productive season to keep Cumberland competitive.

Saint Croix Falls graduated a good senior class in 2022, it might be tough to replace but they always seem to have good athletes, and the development at their younger levels is something to consider.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Spooner, Hayward and Ashland aren't returning any varsity athletes with honors, however, a lot can happen over a summer. The younger levels, and JV teams had struggles in these programs, so, we likely won't see much of a jump from these teams.

Projections:

1. Cameron Comets (2021-2022 season: 19-8 overall, 12-5 conference, t-2nd)

2. Ladysmith Lumberjacks (2021-2022 season: 17-7 overall, 12-5 conference, t-2nd)

3. Northwestern Tigers (2021-2022 season: 22-4 overall, 17-0 conference, 1st)

4. Barron Golden Bears (2021-2022 season: 10-15 overall, 9-9 conference, 6th)

5. Cumberland Beavers (2021-2022 season: 9-16 overall, 5-12 conference, 7th)

6. Saint Croix Falls Saints (2021-2022 season: 14-11 overall, 11-7 conference, t-4th)

7. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Bulldogs (2021-2022 season: 8-17 overall, 5-13 conference, 8th)

8. Spooner Rails (2021-2022 season: 11-13 overall, 11-7 conference, t-4th)

9. Ashland Oredockers(2021-2022 season: 5-19 overall, 3-14 conference, 9th)

10. Hayward Hurricanes (2021-2022 season: 5-19 overall, 2-15 conference, 10th)

Projected POY: Brady Ingersoll (Senior) - Ladysmith

Seniors to Watch:

Jax Effertz (Cumberland)

Cole Lahti (Northwestern)

Jase Nelson (Northwestern)

Grant Paetzold (Cameron)

Zory Parker (Cameron)