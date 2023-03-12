1st Chapter: Understanding Shame

Woman in a partially dark room with her head down on a long desk. Photo by Daniella k on Unsplash on Unsplash

Table of contents

Introduction

In her years as a shame researcher, Dr. Brene Brown writes about shame and its effects on society. Her career has taught her about defining shame and the ways we use shame. Her research determined that shame does not help anyone. Showing compassion, understanding, and empathy can reveal how shame prevents us from telling our stories. We can build our shame resilience when we share our stories and hear other people's stories. The first chapter defines how we use shame, the shame web, disconnection, fear, blame, and power.

Understanding Degradation

Dr. Brene Brown worked at a residential treatment facility for kids. When she attended a meeting, her clinical director said, "You can not stigmatize or belittle people into changing their behavior." He continued to say: you can't force anyone to make positive change by belittling, putting them down, rejecting them, or humiliating them." After hearing this statement, she thought about it for an entire week. She thought it was possible, but at other times, she believed it was the most accurate statement. Following seven years, she earned her master's and doctoral degrees in social work. Her educational career is based on the saying that you can not stigmatize or belittle people into changing their behavior.

She wanted to understand why and how we use shame. Her research determined that shaming and humiliating people can change their behavior by exposing a vulnerability, but it does not last. Stigma can scar the person being humiliated and the person shaming. We use shame to protect ourselves and change others.

Society cannot recognize shame's damage to the spirit and a community's souls. We experience, feel, and sometimes live with shame for our entire lives, but shame remains taboo. For the next six months, Brene Brown taught a workshop on shame across the country. Many psychotherapists and medical professionals came to the workshop for the first time. No one is exempt from shame; if we examine how shame impacts our lives, we can not help others. Shame is not discussed in society or the mental health community, but some researchers study shame. Some studies identify shame as the dominant feeling experienced by clients.

Defining Degradation

Stigma is hard to define when we describe shame; we have difficulty finding the words. People want to avoid hearing our story even if we find the words. Experiencing shame and hearing shame is painful. According to Dr. Brene Brown, the first step in understanding shame is a shared vocabulary to communicate our experience. She asked the research participants to describe shame, and many participated by giving an example or their definition.

It is hard to explain stigma without overwhelming feelings associated with it. The words women use to describe stigma are noxious, slight, rejected, and lonely. We can feel it in our bodies when someone talks about their stigma story. After she listened to all of her research participants' stories, she came up with a definition for shame. The definition of stigma, according to her, is the intense feeling or experience that we are flawed and not worthy of acceptance and belonging. Society embraces blaming, shaming, judgment, and rejection, and we also value acceptance and belonging as meaningful.

An Early Call For Compassion

We can relate to a stigma story because we have dealt with that issue before. The experience can be comforting and painful. The comfort comes from recognizing that we are not alone in our shame, and the pain stems from thinking about the issue we try to hide. Stigma is decisive; at times, we feel alone. When someone's shame story is too close to our story, we become overwhelmed with our feelings of shame. When their story doesn't fit our experience, we tend to distance ourselves from their experience. Distancing turns into blame, judgment, and separation. Those who shame others alleviate overwhelming feelings by connecting with others. We can do hurtful and destructive actions, like gossiping and excluding others.

Understanding shame is more than experiencing shame. We have to understand when and why we engage in shaming behaviors toward others. It isn't to recognize these behaviors ourselves but to be able to connect to others.

Embarrassment, Guilt, Humiliation

We often use the terms embarrassment, guilt, and shame interchangeably. Speaking shame or identifying and labeling these emotions is one of the four elements of shame. A small group of researchers believes that embarrassment, guilt, humiliation, and shame are related. They believe these emotions represent various degrees of the same core emotion, and other researchers believe they differ.

Embarrassment is the least potent emotion, and women describe embarrassing situations as less severe than guilt or shame. Embarrassment is a fleeting and sometimes funny situation, regardless of how embarrassing the situation is; we understand that everyone goes through the same thing.

Guilt is often confused with shame. When we try to stigmatize others or ourselves, we don't understand the difference between shame and guilt. Guilt can motivate change positively, but shame leads to worse behavior or paralysis. Guilt and shame are emotions of self-evaluation. Shame researchers agree that we do guilt, and shame is who we are when we misbehave. Guilt is when our behavior is inconsistent with whom we want to be. Shame focuses on who we are rather than what we did.

Difference Between Degradation and Humiliation

Constantly telling ourselves that we are wrong or no good, we eventually believe it. The person believing they are no good tends to continue the erroneous behavior. Shame researchers concluded that shame is likely the source of destructive behavior, not the solution. It is normal to feel affirmed and valued, but experiencing stigma disconnects us. We become desperate for belonging and recognition. We engage in self-destructive behaviors and attack others or stay quiet when someone needs our help. Guilt is the motivator if we apologize, make a mend, or change a behavior. Recognizing we made a mistake is different from believing we are a mistake. We can make someone apologize to us, but it will not be sincere. Can the same experience make someone feel stigmatized while another person feels embarrassed and guilty? Yes, we must be careful not to assume what causes stigma.

There is a difference between shame and humiliation. According to Donald Klein, "People believe they deserve shame; humiliation is when we don't believe we deserve it." Stigma is more destructive than humiliation. A child who experiences humiliation rather than shame will tell their parents or someone they trust about what happened. As their parents, we can help our children understand and address the situation. The child that feels ashamed internalizes the message and acts out or shuts down.

We are all susceptible to shame if we are humiliated repeatedly by someone we respect or have more power than us. Understanding how and why we experience shame is essential because there is more to shame resilience than surviving a shaming moment. If we want to deal with stigma successfully, we must know why we feel shame and how it affects our lives. Including our behaviors, thoughts, and feelings we deal with every day.

The Shame Web

What triggers shame for some of us has no impact on others. Some experiences are devasting to others and an inconvenience to some. Women experience stigma as a web of conflicting, competing community expectations. These expectations dictate who, what, and how we should be. Once women are entangled in this web, we feel flooded with fear, blame, and disconnection. Fear, blame, and disconnection a woven together to create shame. It is clear why stigma is complex, powerful, and challenging. The shame web is based on the characteristics like class, race, age, religious identity, and sexual orientation. It can be specific to the different roles we play as mothers, partners, sisters, or members of a particular group.

At the core, expectation fuels shame expected explicitly of us as women. Expectations that fuel shame for women are based on the cultural perception of what is acceptable for women. In her new research on men, expectations of men are based on cultural's perceptions of masculinity. What a man should be, look like, and act. Gender-based expectations are born in our larger society and can filter through our various communities differently. For example, there is an expectation in our community for women to be sexy, young, and beautiful.

Another example is mental health; there are social expectations that only a particular level of harmful actions are socially accepted. Some communities don't seek the services of a mental health professional, and others don't have the stigma of going to a mental health professional.

Degradation and Fear

We are socially, emotionally, and biologically wired for connection. Stigma is about fear and being disconnected. When we experience shame, we fear being diminished, ridiculed, or seen as flawed. We're afraid we expose or reveal a part of us that jeopardizes our connection and acceptance. We fear that we are trapped in our shame — this fear of being trapped by expectations and no options. First, we have an excessive number of expectations put upon us. Many of which need to be attainable or realistic. Second, we have a limited number of options to meet those expectations.

On the shame web: partners, family, friends, and self are closest to the center. Shame is the most powerful when we enforce the expectation on ourselves than those closest to us. Outside the center is the helping professionals: healthcare workers, community, and educators. Suppose we are raised in a family that focuses our attention on society's unattainable body standards. We might impose those standards on ourselves even if we find a partner who accepts our bodies and wants us to feel comfortable.

We might have a partner who enforces those beauty standards on us or friends who don't support our dieting goals. Even if we don't have support from our inner circle, we might try to please them by meeting their expectations. We want to be accepted and loved by them, and we feel stigmatized when we fail to meet their expectations. In the outer layer of the web, professionals may shame us. Still, there is something systemically insidious, beyond professional shaming, that has to be confronted. Research has shown that higher-weight people have lower incomes than non-higher-weight women.

Degradation and Advertising

The culture of stigma is reinforced in television, advertising, and marketing. Long ago, thin was the beauty standard, and the new ideal body is still thin except for a round, voluptuous bottom with huge breasts. This type of body image is not found in nature.

According to Jean Kilbourne's book, "Can't Buy My Love: How Advertising Changes the Way We Think and Feel," the average American is exposed to three thousand advertisements daily and watches three years of television. Trying to escape media influence in today's culture is impossible. Kilborne decodes competing messages on the covers of magazines. "Lose Weight Now" hangs over a double-chocolate mousse cake rather than a 175-pound woman sweating her butt off exercising. We have few realistic options to meet any of these expectations. When our options are limited, every choice violates another expectation.

Blame and Power

When we are feeling shame and fear, blame is not far behind. Sometimes we blame ourselves; other times, we blame others. We find ourselves in a cycle of self-loathing and shame when we blame ourselves, which means we implode. When we get underneath the pain of shame and fear, we blame others; that is when we explode. If we implode or explode, we are unaware of why we are doing it. When we blame, we feel powerless.

There are two forms of power- "power over" and "real power." When we hear about power, we think about the concept of power-over — the power to control people, take advantage of people, or exert force over people. We think power is finite — there is not much power, but if I get some, I will take it from someone else. Dr. Robin Smith, a psychologist, and contributor to the Oprah Winfrey show describe one insidious form of power over as working like this: I will define who you are and make you believe that's your definition. This explanation of power-over captures what shame does to us. Beauty has been defined to us so often that we support and buy into this definition as if it was our own. The only way to free ourselves from power is to reclaim our power — the power to create and live by our definition.

Power and Degradation

According to Webster's dictionary, power is the ability to act or produce an effect. Real power is the ability to change something if you want to change it, and it is the ability to make change happen. We don't have to fight over power doesn't have to be fought over because there is plenty to go around. Absolute power doesn't force us to take it away from others, but it creates and builds with others. Shame and powerlessness have three components of absolute power: consciousness, choice, and change. We must be conscious and aware of the problem to make changes and address the problem effectively. We must problem-solve and identify the choices we make. When we are experiencing shame, it isn't easy to maintain power.

Shame produces overwhelming and painful feelings of confusion, fear, anger, judgment, and escape or hiding from the situation. It is hard to identify shame as the core issue when managing all our intense feelings. Experiencing shame throws us into crisis mode, and we can hardly handle the byproducts of shame — fear, blame, and disconnection. New brain research is helping us understand that shame can be threatening — rather than processing it in the neocortex — the advanced part of our brain that thinks, analyzes, and reacts; shame can signal our primal "fight, flight, or freeze" mode. In this mode, the neocortex is bypassed, and our access to advanced, rational, calm thinking and processing emotion disappears. The early part of our brain springs into action when we become aggressive, wanting to run, hide, or feel paralyzed without any clue why. Practicing shame resilience can change this response.

Degradation and Disconnection

The meaning of feeling connected and disconnected is: Feeling connected — valued, accepted, worthy, and affirmed. Feeling disconnected — diminished, rejected, unworthy, and reduced. Dealing with shame and feelings of disconnection can be a regular part of developing and growing relationships. Disconnection can become more serious when it turns into feelings of isolation. Isolation does not mean you feel lonely or alone. Theorist from the Stone Center at Wellesley College wrote, "They believe that the most terrifying and destructive feeling a person can experience is psychological isolation." It is not the same as being alone.

It's the feeling of being locked out of the possibility of human connection and powerless to change the situation. In extreme cases, psychological isolation can lead to hopelessness and desperation. "PEOPLE WILL DO ALMOST ANYTHING TO ESCAPE THIS COMBINATION OF CONDEMNED ISOLATION AND POWERLESSNESS." Reactions to this desperate need to escape isolation and fear can form behavioral issues and act out through depression, self-injury, eating disorders, addiction, violence, and suicide. When experiencing shame, we often act out in ways inconsistent with whom we want to be.

Conclusion

Dr. Brene Brown is a shame researcher who studies shame's effects on society. She has earned her master's and doctoral degrees in social work and worked in a residential treatment facility for kids. Her work is based on the saying — "You can not shame or belittle people to change their behavior."

Mental health professionals are not exempt from experiencing shame and are not taught shame, but there are shame researchers now.

We tend to be ashamed when someone's story is too close to the issue we are experiencing. Still, we can relate when we have dealt with the same issue.

By silencing ourselves when we experience shame, it becomes taboo. We become disconnected when we are in shame. Even to the point that we self-sabotage, hurt others, become depressed, commit violence, become addicted to substances, and have an eating disorder.

According to Dr. Brene Brown's research, shame is a painful feeling or experience of believing we are flawed and unworthy of acceptance and belonging. Women experience shame when entangled in a web of competing community expectations. Shame creates feelings of fear, blame, and disconnection. To conclude, shame silences, disconnects, and leaves us feeling small. We can build shame resilience by showing empathy, acceptance, and compassion.