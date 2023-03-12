[Opinion] Aries and Capricorn Compatibility: Unlocking Power Couple Potential

Crystal Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QyOCS_0lF4KGSO00
Photo byChermiti Mohamed on Unsplash

Relationships are work, and anyone who tells you otherwise is likely heading for relationship disaster. Falling in love, in some ways, might be the easiest part.

Then, you’re dealing with communication styles, differences in upbringing and attachment, job issues, health challenges, and all the other challenges that life can throw at you.

You’d have to be crazy to sign on for all of that — at least, crazy in love, right?

Zodiac sign compatibility is just one way of understanding a couple’s potential. While you might not fit every single characteristic of your sign, chances are good that you share just enough similarities with others of your celestial sign that you can draw some conclusions about compatibility.

Let’s take a look at Aries and Capricorn and their love compatibility.

Aries and Capricorn: The Potential for a Power Couple

First of all, Aries and Capricorn share some strengths and have the potential to be a true power couple. They both tend to be assertive, determined, and ambitious. Whatever fields they choose, you’re likely to see Aries and Capricorn rise to the top.

Because they both have strong goals and a desire to make them a reality, this couple excels at supporting one another’s vision for the future.

In true power couple fashion, they’ll even decide on a shared vision for the future that allows both of them to reach their full potential. You won’t hear this couple giving each other a hard time for working too much or striving too hard. They get it, and they’re likely busy doing the exact same thing.

The other strong potential here is for deep intellectual connection. Both partners have no problem debating the merits of an idea. As long as the discussion stays light, this couple could talk for hours and never run out of things to say.

Both Aries and Capricorns tend to be goal-oriented around health and fitness, too. This couple tends to be an active one. Aries bring enthusiasm to their fitness plans while Capricorns are likely to have a practical plan in place to meet any fitness goals. Together, they’re likely to be the power couple at the gym, too.

In the bedroom, Aries and Capricorns are likely to experience strong attraction and passion. If this is nurtured, it has the potential to last. But like all fires, if left unattended, it could easily burn out — but perhaps only after burning the relationship down.

Aries and Capricorn: The Probability for Disaster

Aries has the ruling planet of Mars while Capricorn’s ruling planet of the Zodiac is Saturn. Why does this matter? In astrology, these planets are considered to be so materially opposite that they are considered enemies to one another.

Aries and Capricorn have a lot going for them as a couple — but they have even more challenges to overcome in order to truly last. They might have the potential to be a power couple, but the likely probability is that this pairing will end in disaster.

If you’re an Aries in love with a Capricorn or vice versa, take heart. This is all about compatibility — or the ease of the relationship. Just because you might have more challenges doesn’t mean it won’t work out. That will depend on you — and on your partner. Yet, I would be remiss if I didn’t point out that this isn’t the most ideal pairing of the astrological signs.

While Aries and Capricorn have much in common, this can also be their downfall as they both share the tendency to be stubborn and uncompromising. Neither will want to make accommodations for the other, and both will insist they are right. With neither backing down, conflict can go from heated to nuclear.

Where they are similar in this temperament, they are opposites in how they approach life. Aries is known for being impulsive. They act first and think it over later. Capricorn thinks for a long time before deciding to act. Aries tend to be fiery and emotional, and Capricorns are often more pragmatic and approach conflict coolly. This couple can struggle to understand why the other person behaves the way they do, and it would take a lot of communication, work, and empathy to bridge the differences in their approach to conflict.

An Aries and Capricorn love match is also far too competitive. While this can work in their favor if they use it in a friendly way, this shared trait can be their downfall. This is especially true if they work in similar fields. While competing with each other can drive both partners toward greater success, it can also lead to bitterness and resentment when every achievement is at risk of comparison.

Aries and Capricorn: A Summary

Can Aries and Capricorn overcome their differences and go the distance as a couple? Well, of course! They certainly can, but the real question is, Will they? After all, it’s going to take a lot of work. While both the celestial Ram and Goat are happy to do the work and overcome obstacles, they might reconsider when they realize that the work required might be compromise.

While Aries and Capricorn have the love compatibility potential to be a power couple supporting each other all the way to the top, they are more likely to get there and then go their separate ways after evaluating their differences. If you know a long-term Aries-Capricorn couple, one of two things has happened. Either they’ve decided to mutually ignore each other’s differences (or, ideally, work through them) and live happily together or they’ve gone the can’t-live-with-each-other-can’t-live-without-each-other route and are committed to staying out of sheer stubbornness.

Either way, this love pairing isn’t for the weak. Aries and Capricorn aren’t the most compatible love match of the Zodiac signs, but if they decide to stick together, no one is going to tear them apart.

Originally published on Selfendipity

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Astrology# Relationships# Love# Spirituality# Lifestyle

Comments / 1

Published by

Crystal Jackson is a former therapist turned writer. She is the author of the Heart of Madison series and a volume of poetry entitled My Words Are Whiskey. Her work has been featured on Medium, Elite Daily, Thought Catalog, The Good Men Project, and Elephant Journal. When she's not writing, you can find her traveling, paddle boarding, cycling, throwing axes badly but with terrifying enthusiasm, hiking, or curled up with her nose in a book in Madison, Georgia, where she lives with one puppy and two wild and wonderful children. Crystal writes about relationships, mental health, parenting, social justice, and more. Never miss an update. Subscribe to emails: https://crystaljacksonwriter.substack.com/

Madison, GA
26K followers

More from Crystal Jackson

Opinion: 12 Signs a Guy Enjoyed the First Date

Dating is … you probably just filled in a word based on your own experience. Exciting. Awkward. Fun. The worst! Your perception of dating likely depends on your experience of it — and the experience of those closest to you, particularly if you’re the only one in a friend group in a long-term monogamous relationship.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: 9 Signs a Guy Wants You to Chase Him

Some men like the chase — and some just want to be chased. Maybe it strokes their ego or makes them feel valued. Maybe they just don’t know what they want or feel too shy to make the first move. There are reasons, and you might not ever get to the bottom of them.

Read full story
33 comments

[Opinion] 6 Signs Your Twin Flame is Manifesting You

The world is wide and wonderful. The Universe communicates messages in mysterious ways. Sometimes, the communication may not even be from some Higher Power, but our own inner knowing translated into signs and symbols around us. It’s hard to say. Yet, sometimes, the signs appear when we least expect them but desperately need them.

Read full story
5 comments

OPINION Your Breakup Has a Silver Lining: How to Find Hope in Painful Endings

You can dread something and hope that it never, ever happens — only to find that the thing you feared might just have been the start of something amazing. Of course, we’re talking about breakups. I didn’t want my last relationship to come to an end. I utilized all my usual coping mechanisms to delay the inevitable — denial, people-pleasing, endlessly compromising myself, and making excuses. I’d have gone to couples counseling. I would have talked the problems out. But what I just couldn’t do — what none of us can do — is make another person love us back and value the relationship enough to want to save it.

Read full story
1 comments

100+ Interesting Questions to Ask Your Partner to Deepen Your Bond

Learning about your partner is a lifelong process. No matter how long you’ve been together, you can never fully know another person. Thinking that you know them inside and out can actually damage your relationships. You might be filling in the blanks with your assumptions.

Read full story
1 comments

[Opinion] Cancer and Leo Love Compatibility: When Opposites Attract

When it comes to Zodiac compatibility, there tend to be two camps. There’s the one that completely denies that your date of birth has anything whatsoever to do with your compatibility in relationships, and there’s the one that absolutely swears by the stars aligning (or failing to do so).

Read full story
1 comments

How to Recognize the Subtle Signs She’s into You

You might think women are mysterious, but science disagrees. In fact, there are many signs that a woman is showing interest and attraction that you just might not be recognizing. There are two good reasons for this: (a) She’s not interested, so she’s not showing any signs, or (b) she’s giving every possible sign, but you just aren’t interpreting them to mean that she’s into you.

Read full story
81 comments

The Unbearable Loneliness of Doing the Work of Love for Two

No matter how hard you try or how hard you love, you will never be able to single-handedly save a romantic relationship or make someone love you back. It’s a harsh truth that I once tried to ignore. I layered foolish optimism over past trauma and tried to make lovers love me back with my effort, humor, charm, and will. I tried to be the perfect girlfriend, and so much of my true self went into hiding in the process.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: 5 Signs You’ve Finished Breaking Your Own Heart

I don’t like to brag, but I’m quite good at breaking my own heart. It’s not a skill that I set out to master. Surviving trauma made me really good at overcoming challenges — but equally bad at seeing when my behavior was creating them.

Read full story
7 comments

80+ Hilarious Questions to Spice Up Your First Date

Dating can sometimes feel like an interview. You have to go through the tedious process of trying to summarize who you are in a way that feels honest but also interesting. You can’t just list the most basic facts. Your date also expects you to be entertaining.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: 11 Tell-Tale Signs You’re an Intuitive Empath

You’re too sensitive. So many empaths grew up knowing without a doubt that we’re more sensitive than others without having another word for it. Before the word empath came to us, we had other words for the experience. Sadness.Shame.Overwhelm.Overstimulation. It’s hard to explain that your life experience is heightened without coming across as a lunatic or egomaniac.

Read full story
63 comments

15 Signs of a Condescending Person and How to Deal with Them

It seems like there’s one in every workplace. In every family. In every peer group. There’s always that one person who just rubs you wrong with everything they say and do. You tell them they’re being condescending, but they just dismiss you with even more condescension.

Read full story
49 comments

13 Signs of Peter Pan Syndrome: How to Spot the Partner Who Refuses to Grow Up

Are you with someone who just doesn’t want to grow up? It might have you wondering where you’ve come across this archetype before. It sounds familiar, doesn’t it?. While you won’t see “Peter Pan Syndrome” in any diagnostic manual, the phrase was coined by psychologist Dan Kiley in 1983 about the man who is a forever boy and is based on a character created by author J. M. Barrie in 1902. You might notice that your immature partner might have tell-tale signs of this notable syndrome.

Read full story
147 comments

Uncovering the Fragile Side of Narcissism: 9 Signs of a Vulnerable Narcissist

Researchers who have investigated the relationship between self-esteem and narcissism discovered something curious. While the grandiose narcissist generally is associated with high self-esteem, the vulnerable narcissist often reports low self-worth.

Read full story
25 comments

How to Keep a Woman Interested, According to a Former Therapist

Beauty might be in the eye of the beholder, but researchers have found key characteristics that attract women. Confidence, authenticity, and the ability to make her laugh are all factors that could contribute to that initial spark. But once you’ve got her attention, do you know how to keep a woman interested?

Read full story
27 comments

First Impressions Count: A Guide to Starting a Conversation with a Girl

You see her across the room. Let’s forget about the story you’re already forming in your head and the assumptions you’re making about who she is and what she wants for her life. Instead, let’s highlight the way everything seems to come into sharper focus. The colors are brighter, the taste of the beverage you’re sipping seems better, and you might even hear music where there is none.

Read full story
68 comments

23 Unmistakable Signs of Disrespect in a Relationship

Relationships should feel like coming home. They should be these safe places where you feel like the truest version of yourself, not always the best version. They should include mutual respect, affection, and appreciation. These are the healthy relationships that give us relationship goals.

Read full story
13 comments

Understanding Situationships: 15 Signs You’re in One

The language surrounding relationships can be fascinating. The first time I heard the term ghosted I knew exactly what it meant without needing to be told. I had felt haunted for some time by a person who dated and then discarded me, disappearing without any explanation. This behavior is called ghosting, and it so perfectly encapsulates the experience.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: How to Break Up with Someone You Live With

Breakups are brutal. There’s no way around it. Someone is going to get their feelings hurt, and not everyone can handle rejection with kindness, respect, and maturity. If you’re here, you already know that you need to break up with someone you’re living with — or you know someone in this situation. Living with the person you want to leave makes this decision far more complicated. Even if you don’t have a legal arrangement to untangle, you know the coming days, weeks, and months might be challenging for both of you.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy