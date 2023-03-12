[Opinion] Aries and Capricorn Compatibility: Unlocking Power Couple Potential

Photo by Chermiti Mohamed on Unsplash

Relationships are work, and anyone who tells you otherwise is likely heading for relationship disaster. Falling in love, in some ways, might be the easiest part.

Then, you’re dealing with communication styles, differences in upbringing and attachment, job issues, health challenges, and all the other challenges that life can throw at you.

You’d have to be crazy to sign on for all of that — at least, crazy in love, right?

Zodiac sign compatibility is just one way of understanding a couple’s potential. While you might not fit every single characteristic of your sign, chances are good that you share just enough similarities with others of your celestial sign that you can draw some conclusions about compatibility.

Let’s take a look at Aries and Capricorn and their love compatibility.

Aries and Capricorn: The Potential for a Power Couple

First of all, Aries and Capricorn share some strengths and have the potential to be a true power couple. They both tend to be assertive, determined, and ambitious. Whatever fields they choose, you’re likely to see Aries and Capricorn rise to the top.

Because they both have strong goals and a desire to make them a reality, this couple excels at supporting one another’s vision for the future.

In true power couple fashion, they’ll even decide on a shared vision for the future that allows both of them to reach their full potential. You won’t hear this couple giving each other a hard time for working too much or striving too hard. They get it, and they’re likely busy doing the exact same thing.

The other strong potential here is for deep intellectual connection. Both partners have no problem debating the merits of an idea. As long as the discussion stays light, this couple could talk for hours and never run out of things to say.

Both Aries and Capricorns tend to be goal-oriented around health and fitness, too. This couple tends to be an active one. Aries bring enthusiasm to their fitness plans while Capricorns are likely to have a practical plan in place to meet any fitness goals. Together, they’re likely to be the power couple at the gym, too.

In the bedroom, Aries and Capricorns are likely to experience strong attraction and passion. If this is nurtured, it has the potential to last. But like all fires, if left unattended, it could easily burn out — but perhaps only after burning the relationship down.

Aries and Capricorn: The Probability for Disaster

Aries has the ruling planet of Mars while Capricorn’s ruling planet of the Zodiac is Saturn. Why does this matter? In astrology, these planets are considered to be so materially opposite that they are considered enemies to one another.

Aries and Capricorn have a lot going for them as a couple — but they have even more challenges to overcome in order to truly last. They might have the potential to be a power couple, but the likely probability is that this pairing will end in disaster.

If you’re an Aries in love with a Capricorn or vice versa, take heart. This is all about compatibility — or the ease of the relationship. Just because you might have more challenges doesn’t mean it won’t work out. That will depend on you — and on your partner. Yet, I would be remiss if I didn’t point out that this isn’t the most ideal pairing of the astrological signs.

While Aries and Capricorn have much in common, this can also be their downfall as they both share the tendency to be stubborn and uncompromising. Neither will want to make accommodations for the other, and both will insist they are right. With neither backing down, conflict can go from heated to nuclear.

Where they are similar in this temperament, they are opposites in how they approach life. Aries is known for being impulsive. They act first and think it over later. Capricorn thinks for a long time before deciding to act. Aries tend to be fiery and emotional, and Capricorns are often more pragmatic and approach conflict coolly. This couple can struggle to understand why the other person behaves the way they do, and it would take a lot of communication, work, and empathy to bridge the differences in their approach to conflict.

An Aries and Capricorn love match is also far too competitive. While this can work in their favor if they use it in a friendly way, this shared trait can be their downfall. This is especially true if they work in similar fields. While competing with each other can drive both partners toward greater success, it can also lead to bitterness and resentment when every achievement is at risk of comparison.

Aries and Capricorn: A Summary

Can Aries and Capricorn overcome their differences and go the distance as a couple? Well, of course! They certainly can, but the real question is, Will they? After all, it’s going to take a lot of work. While both the celestial Ram and Goat are happy to do the work and overcome obstacles, they might reconsider when they realize that the work required might be compromise.

While Aries and Capricorn have the love compatibility potential to be a power couple supporting each other all the way to the top, they are more likely to get there and then go their separate ways after evaluating their differences. If you know a long-term Aries-Capricorn couple, one of two things has happened. Either they’ve decided to mutually ignore each other’s differences (or, ideally, work through them) and live happily together or they’ve gone the can’t-live-with-each-other-can’t-live-without-each-other route and are committed to staying out of sheer stubbornness.

Either way, this love pairing isn’t for the weak. Aries and Capricorn aren’t the most compatible love match of the Zodiac signs, but if they decide to stick together, no one is going to tear them apart.

Originally published on Selfendipity