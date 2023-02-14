Opinion: 20 Telltale Signs Your Husband No Longer Values You

Crystal Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LnVOR_0kmmt7Ha00
Photo bySoroush Karimi on Unsplash

Marriages have their ups and downs. It’s not one long drawn-out honeymoon period. Tough times are inevitable.

I knew that going into my marriage, but over time, I began to question if my marriage was in a natural down cycle or if my husband simply no longer valued me. It took a long time for me to face facts. Once I did, I couldn’t un-see the signs. They were everywhere.

There’s a difference between going through hard times and living in a constant state of them. Hard times should eventually pass. With love and effort, you get through them. Without love and effort, relationships fall apart.

20 Signs Your Husband Doesn’t Value You

He Dismisses Your Opinions

My ex would take the opinion of strangers on the Internet over mine. I mean that quite literally. I had a master’s degree and was working as a therapist, and he would still believe a random man on YouTube over my lived experience or academic expertise.

A husband who dismisses your opinions doesn’t value you. In fact, this list can apply to any gender, but since I was married to a man, we’ll keep it uniform. Just know that the person you marry or partner with should value your opinions. They can’t value you otherwise.

He Makes Important Decisions Without Talking to You About Them

Husbands who don’t value their spouses will make decisions on their own. If he buys a major purchase without the first word to you, that’s not okay. Important decisions should be made together. Anything else shows that he values his own needs and opinions more than the relationship.

If he doesn’t value you, you’ll see this happen in many situations. You’ll see it come into play in your finances in particular, but it could also come up with career and even education decisions. He shows you over and over again that your opinion is not a key factor in his decisions.

He Speaks Disrespectfully to You

If he calls names, yells, or treats you with disrespect, he doesn’t value you. That’s not the way you speak to someone you care about. That’s the way you speak to someone you care nothing about. Think about that. Do you want your spouse to be a person who walks all over you or who stands beside you no matter what?

The answer might be obvious, but your next step might be less so. Do you want to attempt to salvage the relationship and learn better communication skills together? You can’t do it alone.

He Prefers Time Alone Over Time Spent with You

My ex spent more and more time alone or with friends. It seemed like he would abandon any plan that I showed interest in and elect to do something I would find unfavorable. He preferred to be alone rather than with me, and it wasn’t just some of the time. It became all the time.

There’s little lonelier than being in a relationship and yet feeling completely cut off from the world. I didn’t have a huge support system, and the person I’d made promises to no longer wanted anything to do with me. It was heartbreaking at the time, but it clearly showed his priorities as well as his view of me.

He No Longer Shows Any Affection to You

Affection is one of the first things to go. Say goodbye to the pet names, the cute memes, and the sweet gifs. Even emojis might exit the relationship. All types of affection decrease until you wonder where it all went.

It’s not just work stress or life stress. It seems to be gone for good. Not only that, but when you tell him you need more affection, he’s dismissive. He doesn’t value you, and his actions are screaming louder than words.

He Cheats on You

If he cheats on you, he doesn’t respect or value you. Period. The end.

Any cheating for any reason is a sign he doesn’t value you. No excuse will justify it. If he valued you, he wouldn’t be sleeping with someone else.

He Micro-Cheats on You

Let’s take a minute to talk about the micro-cheaters. Micro-cheating happens when someone sends flirty or inappropriate messages to someone they’re interested in even though they are in a relationship with someone else. If your husband has attractive social media friends, that’s fine. If he’s talking to them about your problems, it’s not. It’s micro-cheating.

Let’s be clear — there’s nothing micro about micro-cheating. It’s wrong. If he’s swinging from branch to branch assessing a backup plan for when things are over, he’s forming emotional attachments even if they aren’t getting physical. It’s still cheating on the relationship. It’s still cheating on you.

He Won’t Make Time for You

Does he have time for everyone and everything else but you? This is common when he no longer values you. He takes the time to do what he values doing. If you don’t make that list, the things he’s supposed to do with you will likely get crossed right off like they don’t matter. Because they don’t. To him.

If he won’t make time to spend with you or talk to you, he’s not showing that he values you. This doesn’t mean he should drop everything whenever you want him to, but it is important that he find time for you in his life. Otherwise, wouldn’t you be better off alone?

He Breaks His Promises

A man who no longer values you will break his promises. Those vows to love, honor, and cherish? Well, those are all broken now. In sickness and in health? Those are broken, too. You wonder what the point of vows even was if he wasn’t going to follow them.

The broken promises break trust in the relationship. Over time, there’s no relationship left — just a legally binding agreement you are likely tempted to dissolve. What are you staying for if all the good promises are broken?

He Makes Plans Without Including You

He plans things that just don’t include you. The tickets he got to the big game — he didn’t buy one for you. The concert he wanted to go to — he’s got an excuse for why you can’t go. The family reunion he’s going to next weekend — that’s not for spouses. There’s always a reason you’re being left out, but that doesn’t mean they’re good ones.

His plans to leave you out aren’t unintentional. You’re just not important anymore. He doesn’t feel a need to make you feel included. It’s as if he’s single even though he most certainly is not.

He Pays More Attention to His Phone Than He Does to You

Does he seem like he might be more committed to his phone than you? Is he jumping up to take every call and respond to every message? Or worse — does he get involved in playing games or scrolling through social media?

If he’s paying more attention to his phone than he does to you, he’s not showing that he values your interactions. It’s rude and disrespectful. If he wants to marry his phone, he needs to divorce you first. Otherwise, he needs to learn how to tune out technology and tune into his marriage.

He Doesn’t Listen When You Try to Talk to Him

When you try to have conversations with him, you know he’s not listening. He really doesn’t care what you’re saying. Sometimes, he tries to fake it. Other times, he doesn’t even try. He’s just not interested in what you have to say.

This is incredibly hurtful, but it’s also a clear sign that he doesn’t value you. You’re trying to tell him something important, and he’s deep into a YouTube video about shoes. Or you want to catch him up on your day, but he’s too busy messaging his buddies. It hurts, and it’s not kind. You deserve so much better.

He Won’t Go to Couples Counseling

It’s not that he doesn’t understand the relationship is in trouble. He just doesn’t want to go to couples’ counseling. He doesn’t care if you see a counselor, but he’s just fine the way he is — or so he says.

Couples’ counseling is off the table. He won’t even consider it. Nothing you say or do changes his mind because he just doesn’t value the relationship enough to try to save it.

He Doesn’t Miss You When You’re Away

When you go away for work or to see family, he doesn’t miss you. He doesn’t say it or act like it. It’s as if he doesn’t care if you’re there or not.

The cold, hard truth is that he doesn’t care. He doesn’t value you. He doesn’t miss you when you’re gone. You can remember a time when he did, but that time is long gone.

He Has No Interest in Solving the Problems in the Relationship

He sees the problems in the relationship but has no interest in fixing them. He’d rather avoid them, deny them, or tell you to get over them. He isn’t going to change. Why don’t you?

He doesn’t value you so why would he put work into the relationship? He’s just coasting right now — maybe even waiting to see what you’ll do. He doesn’t care to solve the problems because he doesn’t see anything worth saving.

He Constantly Finds Fault with You

You can’t do anything right. He constantly criticizes everything you say or do. No amount of trying is ever enough.

You feel like you’re constantly letting him down. You feel like you’re just not enough anymore, and you don’t know how to be more. You’re doing everything you can and just can’t measure up to his unrealistic standards. He’s setting the bar high because he no longer values you, not because you no longer have value.

He Talks Badly About You to Others in His Life

He bad-mouths you to his friends, family, and colleagues. Do you notice they treat you differently now? It could be because he’s making you look bad so he can look good.

He can’t exit this relationship in a good light if you look like you’re doing everything you can to save the relationship. No, he needs you to look like the problem. He needs to appear to be the man of value who was with a woman who wronged him, or his stories over the years will fall apart. He’s setting the scene, and it’s because he just doesn’t value you anymore.

He’s Not Interested in Intimacy with You

His desire for you used to be obvious. He was always initiating intimacy. Then, it all changed. He has a headache. He’s tired. He has to get up for work early. Excuses he would never have used in the beginning are used routinely to get out of being close to you.

A lack of interest in intimacy could be medical. It could even involve his mental health. It could also be a sign that he no longer values you. It’s time to find out which one it is so you can decide what you want to do about it.

He Treats Everyone Better Than You

Is he great to everyone except you? That’s not okay. You’re his partner. Shouldn’t his kindness extend to you most of all?

If you can see that he’s wonderful to everyone else and yet neglectful or downright mean to you, he doesn’t value you, and it’s not your fault. You are a person of value. His inability to see and appreciate it doesn’t make that any less true.

He Doesn’t Include You in His Future

His plans for the future are absent of you. You notice he doesn’t talk about the next holiday or next family vacation. He’s not planning to be around. At least, he’s not planning to keep you around for it.

Whether he’s planning to dump you or to wait passively for you to dump him, he’s not making future plans with you in mind. He’s just biding his time and evaluating his options. He doesn’t value you, but he’s not yet ready to make that leap into the alone unknown.

Help for the Spouse Who Isn’t Valued

If you’re the spouse who the other person no longer values, here are some self-care tips to help you while you decide what you want to do.

  • See a therapist. You don’t know how much you need one until you go. Trust me on this. You need one.
  • Work on strengthening your self-love.
  • Surround yourself with supportive friends and family.
  • Plan friend dates to alleviate some of the loneliness you may be experiencing.
  • Learn about attachment issues and address your own.
  • Learn to communicate your wants and needs clearly.
  • Build stronger relationship boundaries.
  • Practice regular self-care.
  • Match their effort level by downgrading your own.
  • Begin to focus on your relationship with YOU, rather than on your relationship with them.

You deserve to be loved, valued, and appreciated. The person in your life should feel lucky that they get to be there, and you should feel lucky, too. Otherwise, you could just be alone if you’re going to feel lonely anyway.

I hope you find the strength you need to do the thing you know you should do next. Whether that’s fighting for your relationship or saying goodbye, I wish you healing, happiness, and a love that doesn’t ever make you doubt your intrinsic worth.

Originally published on The Truly Charming

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Marriage# Love# Lifestyle# Mental Health

Comments / 2

Published by

Crystal Jackson is a former therapist turned writer. She is the author of the Heart of Madison series and a volume of poetry entitled My Words Are Whiskey. Her work has been featured on Medium, Elite Daily, Thought Catalog, The Good Men Project, and Elephant Journal. When she's not writing, you can find her traveling, paddle boarding, cycling, throwing axes badly but with terrifying enthusiasm, hiking, or curled up with her nose in a book in Madison, Georgia, where she lives with one puppy and two wild and wonderful children. Crystal writes about relationships, mental health, parenting, social justice, and more. Never miss an update. Subscribe to emails: https://crystaljacksonwriter.substack.com/

Madison, GA
24K followers

More from Crystal Jackson

Unlocking the Mystery of Meeting Your Soulmate: Signs from the Universe

Every now and then, I come across a couple who seem perfectly matched. It’s not that they do everything together or agree all the time. They don’t. There’s a balance to the relationship — in space and togetherness, in the way they handle conflict as it comes up, and even in how they divide up relational and household tasks.

Read full story
13 comments

12 Signs He's Ready to Take the Leap: How to Know When a Man Is Ready for Marriage

You might be familiar with the commitment-phobe, the emotionally unavailable man who sprints away at the mere mention of a long-term partnership. You might recognize every single red flag and warning sign of a man like that — but would you recognize the signs that a man is ready for marriage?

Read full story
20 comments

Unlock Your Superpowers: 12 Signs of a Super Empath

The empath life is not for the faint of heart. In fact, it’s often all heart with the overwhelming emotions that come with the experience of being highly sensitive to everyone and everything around you. You don’t have an off switch, so you’re on all the time — constantly reading the room.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: 9 Signs from the Universe That Someone is Thinking of You

When I was a little girl and the clasp of my necklace would drift around to the front, I was told that it meant someone was thinking of me. It was tradition to kiss the clasp, make a wish, and then adjust it to go back where it belonged. I don’t know the origin of this idea. Was it superstition, folklore, or just a local legend?

Read full story
126 comments

Unlock the Power of the Beta Female: 17 Traits of an Underrated Personality Type

The beta female gets even less attention than the beta male. She’s often overlooked for more charismatic personality types, but it would be wise not to underestimate her or what she brings to friend groups and partnerships. But first, who is she, really?

Read full story
2 comments

Starting a Conversation with a Guy: How to Make the First Move

While I’m a fan of binge-watching Bridgerton and have read all the books by Julia Quinn, I’m happy to report that these days, we don’t have to wait around for a man to make a move or to be introduced by a mutual acquaintance. Some might lament the end of old-fashioned courtship, but there are some pretty significant advantages to modern dating.

Read full story
6 comments

Exploring the 21 Traits of the Gamma Male: Understanding the Social Hierarchy's Third-in-Line

Social hierarchies can make it easier to describe yourself and other people — but they can also box you in like any other label. In popular psychology, the social pecking order tends to start with alpha and beta, move to gamma, and then proceed from delta all the way to omega. For today’s purposes, let’s take a look at how these impact men in particular.

Read full story
165 comments

Opinion: 19 Traits of an Omega Male

Social hierarchy is interesting. There’s no true test you can take to determine where you fall on the spectrum of social relationships and perceived influence. In fact, much of the hierarchy tends to depend on self-report more than anything. It’s not uncommon to hear someone proclaim themselves as an “alpha male” even if they bear little resemblance to one. Alpha males may be reputed to lead the pack, but there’s an entire social structure of other types of personalities. These personalities aren’t less important.

Read full story
164 comments

Ready to Take the Next Step? Here's How to Decide if It's Time to Propose

Sometimes, you meet a person, and everything just falls into place. You suddenly understand why all the relationships that came before didn’t work out. You don’t have a single doubt that this is the person you want to spend the rest of your life with, and you might have even imagined the proposal and their acceptance.

Read full story
1 comments

15 Signs He's Playing You: How to Know if He's Not Being Genuine

Is he playing me? You likely already know the answer if you’re asking the question. That’s the truth you might not want to hear. However, if you need more confirmation to back up your intuition, there are several signs that he’s just playing you. Some of them are obvious, but some signs are far more subtle and easy to overlook. You might know that you’re being played, but the heart might be a little harder to convince.

Read full story

How to Make a Memorable First Impression on Tinder

While Tinder has often had a reputation for being a hookup site, there are many people still dating and finding relationships there. No matter why you find yourself on Tinder, there are some pretty general rules of thumb when it comes to talking to women you connect with there. Because Tinder has a swipe left or right for interest setup, you’ll only match with others who showed interest, which automatically gets you a foot in the door. If nothing else, you know that she either finds you attractive or found your bio entertaining.

Read full story

17 Warning Signs of a Clingy Partner: How to Recognize and Handle It

The first flush of a relationship can be heady. The attraction, infatuation, and fascination with someone else can be a powerful, even overpowering, combination. It’s natural to be a little obsessive at the start. Those churning hormones can be accompanied by obsessive thoughts as you become preoccupied with the object of your desires.

Read full story
3 comments

11 Telltale Signs He May Return After Leaving: What to Look For

There are a lot of reasons a man might pull away from a relationship with you. You might automatically assume it’s about you — and it might be if there was a compatibility issue. Sometimes, the reason he pulls away has everything to do with him and nothing to do with you at all.

Read full story
96 comments

Opinion: 13 Signs He Doesn’t Want Anyone Else to Have You

There should be a manual of dating code so we wouldn’t have to spend so much time trying to decipher what, if anything, actions or words truly mean. There’s the thing they’re saying, the thing they’re not saying, and everything we’re meant to read between the lines.

Read full story
121 comments

Unlock Your Potential: Recognizing a Karmic Relationship

It feels like every other single person in the world is looking for a relationship, but it’s easy to forget just how complex relationships can often be. Even the most well-intentioned partners can unintentionally cause us pain, and let’s not forget that not every partner is well-intentioned either. Yet, people keep swiping left and right hoping that the next relationship will be the one they’ve been looking for to justify all the rest.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Red Flag Behaviors to Watch Out for in Women

It’s so easy to talk about red flags in men. They aren’t emotionally available, or they’re commitment-avoidant. You probably thought of at least one right off the top of your head.

Read full story
1379 comments

Spotting the Subtle Signs: Is Your Partner Cheating?

You may not want to believe that the man you know and love could be unfaithful, but if you’re questioning his fidelity, chances are good that something’s up. Your intuition alone may be signaling that something in the relationship has changed — and not in a positive way. This is especially true if you’re not normally a suspicious or jealous person.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Are You in a Right Person, Wrong Time Situation?

Most of us seem to grow up with this idea that we’ll meet the right person, and everything will just fall into place. It doesn’t help that people in committed relationships will tell you things like “when you know, you know” and how easy a relationship can be when you finally meet the right person. But nothing about dating and relationships seems easy.

Read full story
11 comments

Opinion: When an Anxious Person Loves an Avoidant One

I don’t think I’ve ever fully considered myself an anxious person. Despite my tendency to overthink, worry, and wonder, I manage my life with confidence, and I keep my cool in a crisis. The anxiety, ever-present, bubbles unseen beneath the surface.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy