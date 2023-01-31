Opinion: When an Anxious Person Loves an Avoidant One

Crystal Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xQ4LG_0kXCetWj00
Photo byAllef Vinicius on UnsplashonUnsplash

I don’t think I’ve ever fully considered myself an anxious person. Despite my tendency to overthink, worry, and wonder, I manage my life with confidence, and I keep my cool in a crisis. The anxiety, ever-present, bubbles unseen beneath the surface.

I’m self-aware enough to know the anxiety is present, but I haven’t defined myself by it, which is probably why I never looked too long at attachment theory when I was becoming a therapist. I committed it to memory, but I kept it one step removed from myself. I didn’t learn about it and think I have an anxious attachment. I thought I was managing my life just fine.

But I am, in fact, a person with an anxious attachment from early childhood. It has, in fact, impacted my interpersonal relationships. Those are the facts. And when an anxious person falls for an avoidant one … it doesn’t often end well.

Attachment Styles — A Summary

Photo byLindsay Braman

There are several different attachment styles. We all have one. Secure attachment is the one we all want. People who have this attachment style had parents that were responsive to their needs without being helicopter parents. There was balance, security, and a sense of physical and emotional safety, but there was also room to learn and grow in a loving, supportive environment.

We can learn to cultivate secure attachment, but some people are lucky enough to have received this gift as a child. It fits them naturally, and they don’t have to work hard to have it.

Then, there are the anxiously attached, the fearful-avoidantly (dismissive avoidantly) attached, and the avoidantly attached. We’re the products of families that put the fun in dysfunctional. We either had authoritarian, permissive, or absent parenting. We grew up with insecurity rather than security. It’s unsurprising that this impacts our adult relationships.

Of course, I wasn’t thinking about any of this when I fell full-stop, head-over-heels in love with a person with avoidant attachment. I wasn’t thinking about attachment style or the way it impacts relationships. I didn’t yet see the pitfalls.

I only saw the possibilities. I knew neither of us came from a perfect, stable background, but I imagined that we were both committed to personal growth, overcoming our challenges, and — most importantly of all — to maintaining the health of the relationship. It’s not that I thought love could conquer all. I just thought that being committed to love could be a powerful motivator for overcoming challenges.

Before I go any further, I should state that I cannot say unequivocally what it is to experience avoidant attachment — or any other attachment style other than my own. I haven’t walked a mile in those shoes. But I can share what I know from an academic standpoint about other attachment styles while sharing my experience with my own.

Challenges of Attachment in Adult Relationships

There are challenges any time we partner another person with a different attachment style. Unless we’re a secure partner dating a secure partner, we’re absolutely going to experience some friction within the relationship that’s directly related to our childhood experiences. This is normal and to be expected.

When an anxious person falls for an avoidant one, it won’t be easy. This is one of the most challenging relationship pairings. On the one hand, there’s a partner who is constantly looking for reassurance in the relationship. On the other, there’s a person who fears intimacy and is uncomfortable with offering relational reassurance. One person feels insecure, and the other feels smothered by their partner’s needs.

Love can be there, but it can get lost in translation. The avoidant partner keeps looking for more space, creating distance in the relationship. The anxious partner keeps trying to pull them closer to soothe themselves that the love is still there. It creates an unintentional tug of war, and it often causes conflict in the relationship.

The truth is that it’s easy to blame the avoidants because they’re the ones obviously pulling away. Yet, when it comes to attachment style, it’s not about blame. None of us would choose a fear of intimacy or an overwhelming insecurity. Given the choice, we would all like to feel safe in the knowledge that we are loved for who we are without strings attached.

There is no one to blame when it comes to relationship challenges created by attachment issues. And yet, that doesn’t mean we don’t have the responsibility for addressing our own attachment style. That’s the realization I came to when I considered what it must have been like for an avoidant person to date, well, me.

What’s It Like Dating an Anxiously Attached Person

Instead of being hyper-focused on my experience dating someone avoidant, I turned the tables. It wasn’t a comfortable moment for me, but I know it was necessary.

I thought about what it must be like to love someone who is never quite convinced that you do. I thought about how defeating it must have been to think you were showing and giving love and affection only to find the object of that attention requesting more and more reassurance. I considered what it must have felt like to need space and freedom only to find that the other person kept interpreting that as signs you wanted to leave them rather than signs you wanted to soothe yourself.

I wasn’t trying to make the breakdown of the relationship my fault. Instead, I was looking for my responsibility. I was being accountable for my behavior. I may not consider myself an anxious person, but I am an anxiously attached one who is slowly learning how to cultivate secure attachment within relationships.

I had always looked at the other side, my side. I had focused on all the ways I’d reached out for comfort only to encounter rejection. To be fair, these experiences are just as valid — but they aren’t the whole story. They don’t characterize the full relationship.

This is what happens when an anxious person falls for an avoidant one. You end up with two entirely different experiences. One person feels smothered, and the other feels abandoned. Love, if it ever existed at all, gets lost in the visceral experience of attachment conflict.

How to Partner Someone with a Different Attachment Style

We might think that there’s nothing we can do. Our attachment styles don’t mesh, so it must all end. Yet, there are many things we can do when we fall for people with another attachment style.

We Can Be Accountable

The first thing we need to do is find our accountability. We can’t change the other person, their background, or their behavior. We can choose to take a hard look at our own.

It wasn’t his job to constantly soothe me. I also have to admit that I didn’t do a good job of asking for exactly what it is that I needed. I can look back and see that I kept reacting to triggers in the relationship rather than acknowledging them and responding to them intentionally.

Seeing all of this has helped me learn to be a better partner and more secure person. I still have anxious attachment tendencies, but I pause and breathe when they hit. I apply logic to the fears I experience rather than simply reacting to them.

We Can Educate Ourselves

I could have sent former partners information about their attachment issues. But that’s not my role in a relationship. Instead, I found that I needed to educate myself about my own attachment but then take the extra step to learn about theirs — not to teach them but to adapt my own behavior.

I know about anxious attachment. I’m well-versed in it. I didn’t know as much about what it’s like to be avoidant. As I read through information about this attachment style, I could see all the ways I’d inadvertently triggered avoidant responses. I also learned that there were ways I could be more sensitive in relationships with people of other attachment styles.

Ideally, both partners would be open to learning about each other’s attachment tendencies and figuring out how best to navigate them, but we can’t force this to happen either. We can still take the time to learn how attachment in childhood impacts adult relationships so that we can better understand ourselves and be more sensitive partners, too.

We Can Communicate More Effectively

My anxious attachment is a big reason I have trouble advocating for my needs. There are layers to why I am the way I am — and the same is true for us all. It’s hard to ask for what I want when I have a fear that the very act of asking will open me up to rejection. Yet, communication is key in all our relationships.

I often look back and see ways that I could have asked directly for reassurance. I could have talked more honestly about my needs and my fears. I can see how I avoided certain topics because I was so afraid that addressing them would create issues, and yet not addressing them was an issue all its own.

It might be difficult for anxious people to date avoidant people or for secure people to date fearful-avoidants or for avoidant people to date each other. That doesn’t mean these are impossible pairings. It does mean that there are challenges we ignore at our own peril.

It’s important to be able to talk out not only why we are the way we are but also to communicate about what we need so that no one feels smothered or abandoned. Learning to navigate attachment is an important part of becoming a better partner. We can get mad that the other person reacts the way they do, we can even get mad at ourselves for our own impulses, or we can find compassion and learn to be sensitive to attachment issues.

When an Anxious Person Falls for an Avoidant One

I’m learning how to be more secure, but my default is anxious. I accept that about myself. It’s still hard for me to ask for what I need, but now at least I try. It’s still hard for me to speak up when I’m feeling overwhelmed by anxiety, but I still do.

When an anxious person falls for an avoidant one, it doesn’t have to end in disaster. It all depends on what we do about it. I didn’t set out to fall in love with someone whose attachment style was a world away from mine. I didn’t intentionally seek out conflicts in my past relationships. I just loved — and hoped it would be enough.

But I’ve learned since then that love isn’t enough. There has to be a mutual commitment to that love, a desire to work through whatever challenges come up.

I believe that one day I will love someone who will love me through the anxiety I try so hard to manage. I will love them through whatever challenges they bring to the table. It won’t be perfect. It might not even be easy, but attachment styles don’t have to predict the ending.

We can be accountable, educate ourselves, and communicate effectively. While love isn’t enough on its own, it can certainly be the motivation we need to show a little compassion to ourselves and our partners as we navigate attachment differences.

Originally published on Medium

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Psychology# Mental Health# Personal Growth# Love

Comments / 10

Published by

Crystal Jackson is a former therapist turned writer. She is the author of the Heart of Madison series and a volume of poetry entitled My Words Are Whiskey. Her work has been featured on Medium, Elite Daily, Thought Catalog, The Good Men Project, and Elephant Journal. When she's not writing, you can find her traveling, paddle boarding, cycling, throwing axes badly but with terrifying enthusiasm, hiking, or curled up with her nose in a book in Madison, Georgia, where she lives with one puppy and two wild and wonderful children. Crystal writes about relationships, mental health, parenting, social justice, and more. Never miss an update. Subscribe to emails: https://crystaljacksonwriter.substack.com/

Madison, GA
19K followers

More from Crystal Jackson

Opinion: How to Recognize a Karmic Relationship

It feels like every other single person in the world is looking for a relationship, but it’s easy to forget just how complex relationships can often be. Even the most well-intentioned partners can unintentionally cause us pain, and let’s not forget that not every partner is well-intentioned either. Yet, people keep swiping left and right hoping that the next relationship will be the one they’ve been looking for to justify all the rest.

Read full story

Opinion: Red Flag Behaviors to Watch Out for in Women

It’s so easy to talk about red flags in men. They aren’t emotionally available, or they’re commitment-avoidant. You probably thought of at least one right off the top of your head.

Read full story
98 comments

Opinion: Subtle Warning Signs of Cheating

You may not want to believe that the man you know and love could be unfaithful, but if you’re questioning his fidelity, chances are good that something’s up. Your intuition alone may be signaling that something in the relationship has changed — and not in a positive way. This is especially true if you’re not normally a suspicious or jealous person.

Read full story

Opinion: Are You in a Right Person, Wrong Time Situation?

Most of us seem to grow up with this idea that we’ll meet the right person, and everything will just fall into place. It doesn’t help that people in committed relationships will tell you things like “when you know, you know” and how easy a relationship can be when you finally meet the right person. But nothing about dating and relationships seems easy.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Stop Overthinking Single People

I used to think that happily coupled people want single people to find relationships in order to be equally happy as if their love manifested in such a way that it led to this outpouring of altruism for close friends and family. Maybe that’s true in some instances. But I think sometimes the opposite is true: it’s not about wanting us to be happy. It’s wanting us to be the same.

Read full story
55 comments

Opinion: The First Red Flag in Relationships

Photo byEstonian Saunas on UnsplashAfter a relationship ends, we either see all the red flags we missed or ignored along the way--or claim not to have seen any at all, in which case we’re usually still fully in denial. Sometimes, denial is a coping skill. It’s the state we stay in when we’re not ready to handle the truth. But the truth is still out there.

Read full story
578 comments

Opinion: Almost Good Enough isn't Good Enough

Almost is one of the most disappointing words. Something can be almost perfect, fall short, and still be great. But almost can be crushing in other ways. We don’t want almost edible food to eat or almost working brakes in our cars. There are things that need to be just right, and I don’t care if Goldilocks said it first.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: Stop Choosing the Partner Who Needs You

the woman is lying on her the man's arm while he carefully supports her headPhoto byAlexey Bocharov on UnsplashBeing needed is a powerful experience. It can be tempting to want to stay with the person who needs us. After all, how will they function without us? We can see so clearly their need, and anyone with a compassionate heart understands the pull to help someone who is in need.

Read full story
13 comments

How Past Trauma Can Sabotage Present Relationships

Photo byMegan te Boekhorst on UnsplashI should have been falling asleep to the gentle sounds of my lover’s breathing beside me. Should’ve, would’ve, could’ve … only I couldn’t. Instead, I managed to go from blissfully exhausted to terribly anxious in a matter of moments. My restless mind couldn’t relax, and I began interpreting the slightest movement as having meaning.

Read full story

Opinion: The One Who Got Away — and Other Myths

Photo byJESHOOTS.COM on UnsplashAbsence makes the heart grow fonder is an expression that isn't rooted in reality. I think absence can make the heart grow forgetful--especially in terms of past relationships. We can start to view them with rose-colored glasses after a certain amount of time and/or distance. We can allow ourselves to overlook wrongs done in favor of a romanticized truth. This is how the one who got away and other myths are born.

Read full story

Beyond the Bar: Learning from the Friendship Dynamics of Drunk Women (Opinion)

It’s a well-known fact that the staunchest support we will probably ever receive as women will likely be from drunk girls in a bathroom. Any woman who has ever been drunk in a ladies’ room knows this. Now I’ve never been drunk in a men’s restroom, and I can’t say if there’s a male equivalent. However, with the female tendency for going to the restroom in groups — often as a safety-in-numbers sensibility — I have often witnessed this phenomenon.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion- Debunking the Myths: The Truth About Being Single

In a single day, the world will find about 100 ways to tell you that it’s not okay to be single. It’s in advertisements, television shows, books, and even in the way we interact with other people. The message is clear: Our lives don’t begin until we meet someone and join our lives with theirs.

Read full story
280 comments

Opinion: On Being Single and Searching

I’m not sure why every conversation I have about being single is loaded with so many assumptions. There’s an assumption that I’m lonely. There’s the assumption that I should be looking for my soulmate. There’s the assumption that dating apps are the only way to date and that I want to be bombarded with dating and self-improvement advice. There’s the assumption that I need to be assured about my own qualities, my looks, and my dating prospects. It boggles the mind how many conclusions people draw based only on my relationship status.

Read full story
253 comments

Opinion: The Math of Being Single

Photo bydarius-bashar-ehc4tN4DXHY-unsplashWe have a society that seems to be pretty abysmal at math. Hey, I’m not one to talk. I hate math. I was never good at it, although I improved considerably when dollar signs were added to equations. But there seems to be this unspoken math in our society when it comes to relationships, or the lack thereof.

Read full story
621 comments

Opinion: When Good Times Give You Anxiety

Photo byHofmann Natalia on UnsplashWe say we hate drama. We only want to live a peaceful life. But for some of us, a peaceful life isn’t an easy one. Good times give us anxiety.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Loving Someone Who Cannot Love Themselves

It’s strange that we expect people to love us well who don’t even love themselves. I don’t believe that we have to fully love ourselves to engage in healthy, authentic relationships, but self-love has a way of making us better partners. Yet, the heart wants what the heart wants, and sometimes, it chooses a person who has little self-loving and may even be stuck in a pattern of self-loathing.

Read full story
7 comments

The Science of Social Skills: How to Develop Confidence and Connections

People who are shy are often mistaken for being cold, aloof, or awkward. Even though shyness is a common trait, there’s still a societal tendency to tell people how not to be shy — as if it’s a personality trait greatly in need of correction to properly navigate the world. Yet, no one would think of telling a socially gregarious person how to be a bit more reserved.

Read full story
31 comments

Opinion: 10 Lessons from an Autism Mom

Autism, to me, was a puzzle piece. A character in a show who was often the punchline of a joke they didn’t understand. A problem in need of a cure. A child who stood out on the playground.

Read full story

Opinion: The Truth About Partners Who Avoid Promises

Photo bySebastian Pociecha on UnsplashIt’s interesting how someone can say they’re doing things for all the right reasons, but a deeper, inner knowing tells us it isn’t true. How often we listen to that knowing is debatable. Many of us forge ahead into the fire rather than paying attention to the smoke. We see what we want to — and get burned all the same.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy