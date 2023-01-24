Opinion: Almost Good Enough isn't Good Enough

Photo by Matheus Ferrero on Unsplash

Almost is one of the most disappointing words. Something can be almost perfect, fall short, and still be great. But almost can be crushing in other ways.

We don’t want almost edible food to eat or almost working brakes in our cars. There are things that need to be just right, and I don’t care if Goldilocks said it first.

Love is one of those things that needs to be just right.

The “almost” relationship is never right for us, and yet sometimes we find ourselves staying anyway. Maybe you’ve had one:

The almost-relationship that meant you were together but not officially together

The almost-relationship with the partner who looked good on paper but isn’t quite right off the page

The almost-relationship with the partner who is almost perfect for you except for that deal-breaker you try to let slide

The almost-relationship that started to form, sizzled, and then sputtered out for reasons you can’t quite explain

The almost-relationship where you were almost happy some of the time

Yes, these are some first-world problems, but they are problems nonetheless. Most of us have found ourselves in one or more of these relationships in our lives, and it’s frustrating.

We want to believe that almost has to be good enough because we believe what we want is unrealistic, right?

I guess that depends.

If what you want is someone with model-perfect looks, no physical flaws, with an incredible pedigree and resume, well…. I think maybe you should probably get a dog instead. You can pick a breed of your choosing, one with particular physical characteristics and a certain temperament. You can even train them.

But if what you want is to love and be loved, to have a partnership built on mutual respect, trust, shared interests, and companionship… I don’t think you’re asking for too much.

That’s not the moon. That’s not even a couple of the stars. That’s just a healthy relationship.

Sometimes we don’t know the difference between a healthy relationship and an unhealthy one.

We seem to think that effectively communicating, setting and maintaining healthy boundaries, and addressing conflict directly are all pipe dreams for a relationship rather than signs of a solid one. Many of us have learned unhealthy patterns in relationships, but we’ve been in them for so long and seen them so often that we’ve normalized them.

When we’re gas-lighted, we might get angry, but we stay. When our partner fails to take responsibility for hurtful behavior and refuses to participate in working to make the relationship better, we stay.

Until we don’t.

The almost-partner almost never really works out. Maybe there’s not a breakup or divorce, but there’s never true happiness either. Perhaps you just get used to taking fleeting happiness when it comes around and accept that life- and love- just work that way.

Some people feel driven to the almost-relationship out of loneliness.

I know I’ve been in an almost-relationship before when I wanted to be in one and my partner clearly didn’t and kept side-stepping commitment of any kind. I’ve been in casual relationships that felt like an almost-relationship except for the casual nature of it. I’ve had friends who have spoken of sticking around for almost-relationships because it sometimes feels better than the ache of loneliness.

Even though the almost-relationship is lonely, too.

Loneliness can be a powerful driving force behind many of our unhealthy decisions. But we so often assume that our alone time will be lonely that we forget that there’s another option: one where alone time is just solitude and freedom and peace. That’s the other possibility for being single and leaving behind the almost-relationships.

It’s not that I don’t get lonely. I do. But most of the time I feel good about the life I’m living.

I have had the incredible opportunity to take care of my children and work doing what I love. Sometimes I pick up extra contract work or try to stretch outside of my comfort zone to challenge myself, and I’m often too busy to truly feel any sense of loneliness. On other days, I want nothing more than to rest my head on someone else’s shoulder for a minute. But when I think back to all of my almost-relationships I remember that I was never really happy.

My moments of happiness were tempered by my knowledge that something was off. I knew that these relationships weren’t the right ones, but I stayed for other reasons. Love, attachment, fear, familiarity, denial.

When I left, I left because my need to love myself was greater than my need to be almost loved by someone else.

It was almost good enough, but it wasn’t.

I almost stayed, but I didn’t.

I left because I sensed that I deserved better than someone’s almost-attention and respect. I left because I knew in my heart that I needed to be more than almost-happy.

Originally published on Medium