Opinion: Stop Choosing the Partner Who Needs You

Crystal Jackson

Being needed is a powerful experience. It can be tempting to want to stay with the person who needs us. After all, how will they function without us? We can see so clearly their need, and anyone with a compassionate heart understands the pull to help someone who is in need.

It also makes us feel important to be needed. It can even feel romantic. It’s every love story that ever stressed being needed and desired as the penultimate romantic experience. It’s incredibly powerful, even overwhelming, and we often feel that we have no choice but to choose the partner who so obviously needs us.

We need to start choosing the partners who support us, not the ones who need us.

In all of this need that the other person has for us, a very important something goes unnoticed: what we need. While it can feel like a romantic experience to stay with someone who needs us so much, it can actually be incredibly disempowering. The entire relationship revolves around that need, and what usually happens is that we take a backseat in the relationship.

We begin self-sacrificing in order to keep the other partner satisfied, and because they require external validation and support, they are never truly satisfied. We’re being set up to let them down, and their unhappiness is put at our door. It’s a parasitic relationship, and after a while, it shows.

If we need them as fiercely as they need us, what we’re most likely experiencing is co-dependency, potentially at a toxic level. If the relationship’s key factor is desperation for one another, the relationship isn’t a healthy one. What is healthy is to have two separate identities that can exist in a relationship characterized by love, affection, communication, compromise, commitment, and healthy boundaries.

But sometimes, the issue isn’t that we need them as much as they need us. The truth is a harder pill to swallow. Perhaps we don’t need them much. Or even at all. Perhaps our needs haven’t even entered into the equation because their focus and our own have been on the other person’s needs. Ours don’t even seem to matter.

This is why it’s so much healthier to begin to choose partners who actually support us rather than hooking ourselves up with the ones who are most demanding that we meet their needs. While there should be a give and take in relationships, it shouldn’t be all us giving with them taking. This applies to the relationship as a whole, including the sexual relationship.

I was recently on a date so bad that it made the top 3 of my epic fails in dating, and he said something to me that underlined this point so well. We were talking about our respective careers, and he’d expounded at length on his strong sales career, how important it was to him, and how he had no plans of compromising any aspect of that within a relationship. Then, when it was my turn to finally speak, I told him just a little about what I do and what it means to me. He was quick to cut me off and tell me that he had no interest in reading or even knowing about any of my work. Why would he?

I couldn’t quite fathom his total dismissal of my work as a writer and novelist after the soliloquy on the art of selling industrial cleaning supplies. We were on a first date, and he’d already made it abundantly clear that the role he’d like me to fill would be a supporting one in his life. He made no bones about the fact that my work and the details of it held not the least amount of interest for him.

I have zero interest in being awarded the best supporting role in my own life, and I’m certainly not going to fill that spot in a relationship where my own life, work, and interests are disregarded rather than supported. I’ve had that relationship, more than once. I’m not interested.

Instead, I’d rather have a strong, supportive partner who will find in me that same level of strength and support. I don’t take issue with being supportive of someone else. I take issue with the expectation that I have to give up my whole self in service to their hopes and dreams as if who I am and what I want for my own life don’t even matter.

Needless to say, there wasn’t and never will be a second date. I’m not looking for the person who needs me the most. I have no interest in simply being an object of need and desire. I want more. I deserve more. I’m here to tell you that you do, too.

It’s incredibly unhealthy to keep choosing partners who need us but have no interest in supporting our dreams and interests. Nor is it healthy for us to enter relationships where we fully expect the other person to support us with all of their time, energy, and resources while we refuse to do the same for them, seeing our own needs as somehow more important than anyone or anything else.

Healthy relationships take balance. There should be healthy communication and support from both parties. If there’s an imbalance that consistently favors one partner over the other, the relationship isn’t healthy. We can either work with those partners to improve the relationship's health, or we can opt out of those relationships in favor of partners who are capable of supporting us as much as we support them.

It’s tempting to choose the partners who need us the most, especially when our emotions are involved. It’s doubly harder when we have our own issues surrounding codependence. But it’s not the healthiest choice for us.

I’m not saying you should settle or that I should. Not ever. I am saying that staying with someone who needs us but doesn’t support us is settling, no matter the emotional connection. I’m saying that there will be partners capable of supporting us in the way that we need, but we can’t find them as long as we keep choosing the people who need us more than we’ll ever need them and yet still choose not to support us.

We’ll actually be able to better detect the health of a relationship when we enter one where we feel like the things we want for our lives actually matter to them. They’re listening to our dreams, and they’re actively encouraging them. They aren’t going to hold us back because these partners want strong partners, too.

It might seem romantic to be the one who meets the need. But real romance comes into play when we’re in relationships with strong, supportive partners who don’t make us responsible for their happiness and success. Anything else is just narcissism and codependence disguised as romance.

Originally published on Medium

Crystal Jackson is a former therapist turned writer. She is the author of the Heart of Madison series and a volume of poetry entitled My Words Are Whiskey. Her work has been featured on Medium, Elite Daily, Thought Catalog, The Good Men Project, and Elephant Journal. When she's not writing, you can find her traveling, paddle boarding, cycling, throwing axes badly but with terrifying enthusiasm, hiking, or curled up with her nose in a book in Madison, Georgia, where she lives with one puppy and two wild and wonderful children. Crystal writes about relationships, mental health, parenting, social justice, and more. Never miss an update. Subscribe to emails: https://crystaljacksonwriter.substack.com/

