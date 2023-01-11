Opinion: 10 Things I've Learned as an Autism Mom

Crystal Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q0nFK_0k9jeFfv00
Photo byartem-kniaz-DqgMHzeio7g-unsplash

Autism, to me, was a puzzle piece. A character in a show who was often the punchline of a joke they didn’t understand. A problem in need of a cure. A child who stood out on the playground.

I didn’t know about autism. With the exception of shows like Parenthood, there just wasn’t a lot of accurate representation out there. I, like many people, learned because it came home to me.

10 Truths from an Autism Spectrum Household

1. Crying is a Prerequisite (It Doesn’t Have to Be)

When you first find out your kid(s) may be on the spectrum, you cry. You don’t realize how ableist this is because you haven’t yet educated yourself on the invisible backpack of privilege you’ve been toting around your whole life, particularly if you’re neurotypical with no other health problems.

Both of my children are on the spectrum. Society told me that this diagnosis wasn’t good and that I should be afraid. But my kids weren’t dying. They weren’t shot in a place where they were supposed to be safe and educated. They are autistic.

This diagnosis is the key to our kids. Tears, while natural, are unnecessary.

2. You Feel Relieved

When the diagnosis finally comes in, you feel a sense of relief. You’re not crazy. They’re not crazy. You just haven’t been on the same page or even in the same book.

Neurotypical parenting guides don’t prepare us for parenting on the spectrum. We likely made some mistakes because we didn’t realize our kids were wired differently. Now that we know, we can help them — and help ourselves in the process as life begins to make sense again.

3. You Feel Overwhelmed

Parents like me go on a deep dive into autism. We won’t dive into the conspiracy theories of autism and vaccinations. We don’t hide in those dark and dusty corners of the Internet. Instead, we read the work of autistic people. We read evidence-based studies and recommended books about the spectrum.

It’s incredibly overwhelming. Just when you think you’ve been given the key to figuring out your kids, you realize just how broad the spectrum is and have to throw out your one-size-fits-all neurotypical thinking. Your kid might not be like any of the autistic people you’ve seen portrayed in movies or on TV. It’s a lot of information, and you realize that it could take a lifetime to learn. It probably will.

4. You Worry About the Stigma

At first, I didn’t tell people that I suspected my children were autistic. However, after a deep dive into reading, I started educating other people and raising awareness. My initial worry about the stigma was reflected in everyone else whose discomfort at this information was immediate.

We don’t need to worry that other people will judge our kids for being autistic. We need to be more open about what autism is and what it can look like. This will help the people in our children’s lives better understand them, which is an immeasurable help.

5. You Encounter Ableism Everywhere — Even in Yourself

“But … they don’t look autistic.” I hear that one all the time. It’s easy to be judgmental now that I’m further up the learning curve, but what’s the point? Ableism is everywhere — in our families and schools, on playgrounds, and on sports teams.

In fact, you’ll likely even find it in yourself as you use currently outdated terms like Asperger’s, high functioning, and low functioning. You don’t yet know that the correct terms are having high support needs or low support needs and that there are mixed feelings about using Asperger’s at all.

There’s so much of our modern society that is built on ableism that it can take a while to unpack. At a certain point, we begin to actively dismantle it to help create a better world for our children.

6. You Learn that Not Every Autism Organization is Reputable

I learned the hard way that Autism Speaks doesn’t speak for people with autism and is, in fact, damaging to that community. I learned this when I used my birthday fundraiser on social media to support this organization the first year after my children were diagnosed.

If you’re only listening to neurotypical advocates and not adults with autism, you’re missing the most important piece of education. Autistic people have many issues with Autism Speaks, with the puzzle piece symbol as a representation of autism, and even with ABA (applied behavior analysis) therapy. If the autistic community says that these things are harmful to them, we believe them rather than assuming we somehow know better because we listened to an “expert” or read a book by a neurotypical.

7. You Become the Ultimate Advocate

Let me be honest: I am the mean mom on the playground. I have to be. It turns out, that all these neurotypical families are teaching their kids to be bullies because they aren’t teaching diversity or inclusion at all. The “weird” kid your kid is making fun of just might be autistic… you absolute jerk.

See what I mean? My kids have big hearts. They can be kind because they have a mother who is fierce. The closest I’ve ever come to throat-punching another adult was confronting the parent of another child on a playground. It’s unsurprising that the mean kid had a mean mom who thought it was acceptable behavior to talk about how another kid dressed or behaved. My kid might have been in costume, but her kid was the asshole making fun of him.

Having a diagnosis of any kind just might you turn into an advocate. You learn just how important representation is — particularly representation that isn’t wrapped up in ableism. You begin to spread awareness. You make sure other people know when they’re being ableist — as gently as you can possibly manage it. You’re trying to be your kid’s advocate and not an asshole, but sometimes, the line blurs. You decide that it’s okay if other people don’t like you if your kid’s needs are met.

8. You Learn Acceptance is Better Than Awareness

You don’t read the article about “cures” for autism. You know it’s a normal part of the human spectrum, not a disease that needs to be cured. Instead of expecting your autistic kid to learn to be like you, you realize the world would be a better place if we learned to be a little more like them.

After all, your kid isn’t afraid to be who they are or wear what they want. They have no problem saying “no” or letting you know they’re overstimulated. They can be blunt, but they’re generally kind. Meltdowns are trying to tell you something, and maybe — just maybe — they’re helping you to be more sensitive to other people and to the world around you.

9. You Build a Strong Support System

One of the best things I ever did on this journey was signed us up for an autism family camp. For a long weekend, we were around other adults and children with autism. I didn’t have to be the mean mom on the playground because no one at this camp was going to make fun of anyone for anything. Everyone was accepting and kind to one another.

I’ll be honest — I didn’t talk to a lot of camp counselors or other parents. I was so focused on just enjoying the time with my kids in a safe environment. I might not have shown it, but I was overwhelmed with gratitude that there was a place where we could be a family and I didn’t have to always be on guard looking for bullies.

Since then, I’ve been lucky enough to participate in support groups for other families with kids on the spectrum — not the kind where we sit around and cry about it. These groups have been the kind where we learn more about autism and how to be the best possible advocates for autism acceptance. The support in this community is real.

10. You Become So Grateful

Both of my kids are autistic. They are perfect just the way they are. I’m happy to have kids who are smart, quirky, and entirely individual. I don’t love the anxiety that comes with autism — for them and for me — but I do appreciate having the tools to address it.

I began to understand that the first year or two of meltdowns and problematic behaviors were a result of a massive miscommunication. I was following that one-size-fits-all parenting technique with kids who just didn’t think the same way neurotypical kids do. As I learned to parent my autistic kids as individuals rather than cardboard cutouts of “ideal” children, peace returned to my home.

Meltdowns are less frequent. We’ve learned how to better communicate with one another. They’ve learned they can trust me with their thoughts and feelings because I am a safe person. They’ve learned that some people let them be themselves while others try to change them. I’m grateful that I am a trusted, safe person for them.

Every day, I’m still learning about autism. I don’t know everything. I still make mistakes.

I think I’m a better parent and person for having kids who have special needs. But then I think about it. Don’t all our kids have special needs? Wouldn’t it be better if we treated them like individuals rather than trying to parent them in one particular way?

My kids have always been autistic. We just didn’t know it for a while. The diagnosis changed our lives. We’re a happier family for it.

I guess that’s the ultimate truth about autism. It’s not the end of the world. It’s not even bad news. It’s just a new beginning.

Originally published on Medium

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Autism# Parenting# Psychology# Lifestyle# Culture

Comments / 0

Published by

Crystal Jackson is a former therapist turned writer. She is the author of the Heart of Madison series and a volume of poetry entitled My Words Are Whiskey. Her work has been featured on Medium, Elite Daily, Thought Catalog, The Good Men Project, and Elephant Journal. When she's not writing, you can find her traveling, paddle boarding, cycling, throwing axes badly but with terrifying enthusiasm, hiking, or curled up with her nose in a book in Madison, Georgia, where she lives with one puppy and two wild and wonderful children. Crystal writes about relationships, mental health, parenting, social justice, and more. Never miss an update. Subscribe to emails: https://crystaljacksonwriter.substack.com/

Madison, GA
8K followers

More from Crystal Jackson

Are You Shy? Scientific Ways to Develop More Social Skills

People who are shy are often mistaken for being cold, aloof, or awkward. Even though shyness is a common trait, there’s still a societal tendency to tell people how not to be shy — as if it’s a personality trait greatly in need of correction to properly navigate the world. Yet, no one would think of telling a socially gregarious person how to be a bit more reserved.

Read full story

Opinion: The Truth About Partners Who Avoid Promises

Photo bySebastian Pociecha on UnsplashIt’s interesting how someone can say they’re doing things for all the right reasons, but a deeper, inner knowing tells us it isn’t true. How often we listen to that knowing is debatable. Many of us forge ahead into the fire rather than paying attention to the smoke. We see what we want to — and get burned all the same.

Read full story

Opinion: Why Singles Keep Dating But Say They Hate It

I just realized that out of all the single people I know not one of them enjoys dating. In fact, get a group of single people together, and it won’t take long for the conversation to circle around to just how miserable dating can be. However much we all hate it, and we do, it’s still hard to give it up. Which begs the question: Why? Why would we all do something we claim to hate?

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Your Grief is Proportionate to Your Love

Tonight, my grief is a wild, roaring thing, and I am weeping alone in a quiet house. I have no one to blame but myself. After all, I summoned it here. It was an impulse, really. I was craving something sweet and feeling unsettled, and I saw a bag of treats on the counter. I sorted through it, and my fingers stalled on a small Milky Way bar. I touched it, and I could suddenly feel my father’s mother stuffing them in the pocket of a leather jacket she gave me. The same leather jacket, worn and falling to pieces, hangs in my closet, and I cannot get rid of it. If I checked the pockets, I might find a candy bar there now.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: The Secret Shame of Being Single

Photo byPhoto by Emiliano Vittoriosi on UnsplashI love my single life. I really do. But sometimes, I feel lonely. I’d like to share my life with someone I love and who loves me in return. The problem with being single and admitting to loneliness or the desire for a relationship is that people, especially coupled people, are quick to jump in with advice as readily as judgment.

Read full story
188 comments

Opinion: 15 Tips for Healthier Online Dating

It’s rare to meet anyone who actually enjoys online dating. Most of us head in that direction as a last resort when regular life doesn’t extend us adequate dating opportunities. For a long time, I simply refused to participate. I benched myself for many reasons — not the least of which is because I had better things to do than swipe, make small talk, and try to sort out the sincere prospects from the users who treat people like commodities.

Read full story

Opinion: 6 Signs Your Twin Flame is Manifesting You

The world is wide and wonderful. The Universe communicates messages in mysterious ways. Sometimes, the communication may not even be from some Higher Power, but our own inner knowing translated into signs and symbols around us. It’s hard to say. Yet, sometimes, the signs appear when we least expect them but desperately need them.

Read full story
14 comments

Opinion: How to Use Social Media to Improve Your Mental Health

I’m no stranger to the argument that social media is the downfall of society. It’s certainly hastened the spread of lies written in the form of truth. People will believe anything these days as long as it sounds good and resonates with the baseless opinion they’d already formed, right?

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: The 2nd Hardest Part of Living with a Chronic Illness

Photo byPhoto by Mel Elías on UnsplashLet’s be real here. The hardest part of having a chronic illness and ongoing chronic fatigue is managing the illness and related symptoms. It’s particularly challenging after enjoying a period of health privilege without knowing what a privilege it actually was to wake up every day with my worst complaint being that I didn’t get enough sleep because I stayed up too late.

Read full story

Opinion: Why Some Women Have Stopped Dating

“We don’t want everything in our lives to be easy. We want everything in our lives to be worth the effort.” ~Denis Morton. I want a relationship, but I get on a dating app and immediately question that statement. Do I want a relationship? If this is how I find one, is it actually worth it?

Read full story
2875 comments

Opinion: 7 Reasons You Might End Up in Situationships

I’ve spent some time thinking about why casual relationships feel so much less stressful than “real” ones. I’m not commitment-avoidant. I have a genuine desire for a long-lasting relationship. But whereas an official relationship gives me anxiety, a situationship has me breathing so much easier.

Read full story
34 comments

Treatment Options for Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD)

I breathed a literal sigh of relief when my doctor diagnosed me with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, more commonly known as PMDD. I felt my entire body relax as I waited for her to tell me how she was going to fix it. It didn’t take long for disappointment and overwhelm to set in.

Read full story
47 comments

Opinion: 11 Reasons You Might Still Be Single

I have been, for all intents and purposes, single for a few years now. It still feels strange to say because, silly me, I thought the last relationship just might be the last relationship.

Read full story
432 comments

Your Word of the Year is a Double-Edged Sword

The concept of a Word of the Year is a simple one. We choose a word as a mantra or manifestation — something to focus on as we move through the year. Yet, choosing a word isn’t as easy as you think. In fact, I’ve often found that the Word of the Year we choose is a double-edged sword.

Read full story

Bipolar or Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder? Why It Matters

I would normally say that I am a happy person, but the year I was diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder, nothing was normal. We weren’t just in a global pandemic. Both of my children were going through the diagnostic process for autism spectrum disorder, and my eldest child was awaiting testing for a genetic disorder. When I began having mood swings, it seemed like a natural byproduct of the amount of stress I was under as a single parent under these circumstances.

Read full story
42 comments

Opinion: 17 Ways to Recognize a False Twin Flame

You can spend your life looking for soulmate and twin flame relationships. It seems like epic love is out there … for everyone else. But do you know the difference between a soulmate relationship and a twin flame connection?

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: 5 Signs It's Time to Walk Away

I would never have stopped trying. I know that about myself. If he was in it with me, I would have done whatever it took to nurture that connection. But I was, as I’ve often been, alone in the relationship. At least, I felt alone, which is really the same thing. I wasn’t perfect, but I was trying. The truth about relationships is that it takes more than one person trying to work out.

Read full story
98 comments

Opinion: Regret is a Normal Part of a Well-Lived Life

People are always saying no regrets. I used to be one of them. But being self-aware and growth-oriented doesn’t mean that we can’t regret the mistakes we made on our journey. In fact, it’s a very human experience.

Read full story
1 comments

13 Daily Nighttime Routines to Support Your Health

Healthcare should be more accurately named Aftercare. So often, we don’t appreciate our health until we’re not healthy anymore. We take the steps to return to wellness, but then we go back to our busy lifestyles — forgetting that we need to maintain this optimal state of being if we’d like to keep it.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy