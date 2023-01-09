Opinion: The Truth About Partners Who Avoid Promises

Crystal Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F1g2f_0k8gB7fD00
Photo bySebastian Pociecha on Unsplash
It’s interesting how someone can say they’re doing things for all the right reasons, but a deeper, inner knowing tells us it isn’t true. How often we listen to that knowing is debatable. Many of us forge ahead into the fire rather than paying attention to the smoke. We see what we want to — and get burned all the same.

There are a few things we need to know about a partner who avoids promises. Of course, we both want to know the truth and are doing everything we can to avoid it. Lizzo said it best: Truth hurts.

Avoiding Commitment, Not Demonstrating Integrity

The partner avoiding promises isn’t doing it because they have such incredible integrity and are being careful not to break their word in any way. They are avoiding promises to avoid being trapped by them. It’s commitment issues disguised as integrity, and I know I’ve fallen for it, too. It sounds so nice — they don’t want to hurt us by making promises and then things don’t work out later. They care about our feelings.

No, they care about their feelings and how it will feel if they make a promise, break it, and have to live with it. They call it integrity, but there’s a mix of commitment issues, dishonesty (with themselves or others), and immaturity thrown in the mix. It would be more honest to say that they won’t make a promise because they aren’t fully committed to the relationship.

These partners often have a sob story behind their avoidance of promises, and they’ll spin it in a way that seems perfectly reasonable. That story will usually avoid accountability and show plenty of red flags that they haven’t prioritized their healing. But we’ve all been hurt. Everyone has either broken a promise or had one broken. Failed relationships litter most of our pasts. It’s not a good reason to refuse to make promises to anyone else.

Honestly, I call this Superhero Syndrome. Watch any superhero movie other than Iron Man, and you’ll see it. They have their dark secrets and the decisions they make out of supposed integrity. Often, these decisions deny their partners' personal agency. They hide the truth and make decisions for them — often claiming these decisions were made to protect them. This isn’t integrity. There’s nothing heroic about hurting people and claiming it’s in their best interests.

Unhealthy Partners and Their Self-Interest

Someone who loves us won’t watch us fall apart and go without having our needs met just because their own needs are being met within the relationship. That’s using people, not loving them. Sadly, unhealthy people often don’t see this is what they’re doing. They have a million reasons why they won’t make promises or even talk about the future, and every single one of them comes back to what they want and need with little to no regard for how it impacts anyone else.

Unhealthy people often don’t have healthy balance or boundaries in relationships. The truth is that we’re equally unhealthy when we partner with them and stick around to put up with it. A healthy partner will leave a relationship that can’t or won’t meet their needs. A healthy partner will also leave a relationship where the person they love is suffering because their needs can’t or won’t be met within the relationship. Either way, healthy people don’t stay in one-sided relationships.

They may honestly love us. That’s the truth we want to hear. We often want to leave it at that, but it’s not the whole truth. The whole truth is that they can love us and want the best for us and still do what’s best for them because they aren’t healthy enough to be strong partners. We can wait around and hope they get healthy later, but the cost to us is immeasurable.

Relationships aren’t just made up of the time we spent in them; they also include the time we spent grieving for them. We can wait around hoping the partner we love gets healthy enough to love us in the way we need, but we may be prolonging the relationship and our eventual grief when it ends. To be healthy ourselves, we need to stop partnering potential and look at the reality of our relationships.

Promises Aren’t the Problem

Any partner who won’t talk about the future is clearly telling us that we won’t have one with them. Promises aren’t the problem. The future is going to happen whether or not we plan for it, but if we take that step to partner with someone, we should see them being part of our future whether or not it ends up working out that way.

Otherwise, the only way to have integrity in relationships is to be honest enough to admit when we see something as playing a short-term role without having long-term potential. There are casual relationships perfectly suited to people who feel this way. The sad reality is that an unhealthy partner who is getting their needs met won’t tell us the truth in case we leave what’s working for them.

In a healthy relationship, promises aren’t seen as ropes that tie them down. Promises are hope. They’re potential. Promises are the way we build a life to share with someone we love. It’s including them in the plan with every intention of following through.

Yes, promises can be broken. They often are. Even “I love you” is an implied promise that they always will. No one is going to go around saying “I only love you now” or “I love you this minute”. The implication is that love will continue. It doesn’t always. Sometimes, it was simply an illusion. Other times, people outgrow the relationship. I’ve also seen love die when it’s been damaged one too many times within the relationship. “I love you”, when withdrawn, is one of the most heartbreaking ways people break their promises.

We’re only human. We can break promises even with the best of intentions. But is that better than avoiding promises completely and leaving the other person questioning our sincerity, fidelity, or commitment?

I would argue that avoiding promises is all about what suits them, and there is no deeper philosophical reason behind it. It’s cowardice or commitment phobia or some other unhealthy reason. Integrity doesn’t look like someone who won’t give their word. It looks like someone who can make a promise and do their very best to keep it.

Originally published on Medium

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Love# Lifestyle# Personal Growth# Mental Health

Comments / 0

Published by

Crystal Jackson is a former therapist turned writer. She is the author of the Heart of Madison series and a volume of poetry entitled My Words Are Whiskey. Her work has been featured on Medium, Elite Daily, Thought Catalog, The Good Men Project, and Elephant Journal. When she's not writing, you can find her traveling, paddle boarding, cycling, throwing axes badly but with terrifying enthusiasm, hiking, or curled up with her nose in a book in Madison, Georgia, where she lives with one puppy and two wild and wonderful children. Crystal writes about relationships, mental health, parenting, social justice, and more. Never miss an update. Subscribe to emails: https://crystaljacksonwriter.substack.com/

Madison, GA
8K followers

More from Crystal Jackson

Are You Shy? Scientific Ways to Develop More Social Skills

People who are shy are often mistaken for being cold, aloof, or awkward. Even though shyness is a common trait, there’s still a societal tendency to tell people how not to be shy — as if it’s a personality trait greatly in need of correction to properly navigate the world. Yet, no one would think of telling a socially gregarious person how to be a bit more reserved.

Read full story

Opinion: 10 Things I've Learned as an Autism Mom

Autism, to me, was a puzzle piece. A character in a show who was often the punchline of a joke they didn’t understand. A problem in need of a cure. A child who stood out on the playground.

Read full story

Opinion: Why Singles Keep Dating But Say They Hate It

I just realized that out of all the single people I know not one of them enjoys dating. In fact, get a group of single people together, and it won’t take long for the conversation to circle around to just how miserable dating can be. However much we all hate it, and we do, it’s still hard to give it up. Which begs the question: Why? Why would we all do something we claim to hate?

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Your Grief is Proportionate to Your Love

Tonight, my grief is a wild, roaring thing, and I am weeping alone in a quiet house. I have no one to blame but myself. After all, I summoned it here. It was an impulse, really. I was craving something sweet and feeling unsettled, and I saw a bag of treats on the counter. I sorted through it, and my fingers stalled on a small Milky Way bar. I touched it, and I could suddenly feel my father’s mother stuffing them in the pocket of a leather jacket she gave me. The same leather jacket, worn and falling to pieces, hangs in my closet, and I cannot get rid of it. If I checked the pockets, I might find a candy bar there now.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: The Secret Shame of Being Single

Photo byPhoto by Emiliano Vittoriosi on UnsplashI love my single life. I really do. But sometimes, I feel lonely. I’d like to share my life with someone I love and who loves me in return. The problem with being single and admitting to loneliness or the desire for a relationship is that people, especially coupled people, are quick to jump in with advice as readily as judgment.

Read full story
188 comments

Opinion: 15 Tips for Healthier Online Dating

It’s rare to meet anyone who actually enjoys online dating. Most of us head in that direction as a last resort when regular life doesn’t extend us adequate dating opportunities. For a long time, I simply refused to participate. I benched myself for many reasons — not the least of which is because I had better things to do than swipe, make small talk, and try to sort out the sincere prospects from the users who treat people like commodities.

Read full story

Opinion: 6 Signs Your Twin Flame is Manifesting You

The world is wide and wonderful. The Universe communicates messages in mysterious ways. Sometimes, the communication may not even be from some Higher Power, but our own inner knowing translated into signs and symbols around us. It’s hard to say. Yet, sometimes, the signs appear when we least expect them but desperately need them.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: How to Use Social Media to Improve Your Mental Health

I’m no stranger to the argument that social media is the downfall of society. It’s certainly hastened the spread of lies written in the form of truth. People will believe anything these days as long as it sounds good and resonates with the baseless opinion they’d already formed, right?

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: The 2nd Hardest Part of Living with a Chronic Illness

Photo byPhoto by Mel Elías on UnsplashLet’s be real here. The hardest part of having a chronic illness and ongoing chronic fatigue is managing the illness and related symptoms. It’s particularly challenging after enjoying a period of health privilege without knowing what a privilege it actually was to wake up every day with my worst complaint being that I didn’t get enough sleep because I stayed up too late.

Read full story

Opinion: Why Some Women Have Stopped Dating

“We don’t want everything in our lives to be easy. We want everything in our lives to be worth the effort.” ~Denis Morton. I want a relationship, but I get on a dating app and immediately question that statement. Do I want a relationship? If this is how I find one, is it actually worth it?

Read full story
2484 comments

Opinion: 7 Reasons You Might End Up in Situationships

I’ve spent some time thinking about why casual relationships feel so much less stressful than “real” ones. I’m not commitment-avoidant. I have a genuine desire for a long-lasting relationship. But whereas an official relationship gives me anxiety, a situationship has me breathing so much easier.

Read full story
34 comments

Treatment Options for Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD)

I breathed a literal sigh of relief when my doctor diagnosed me with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, more commonly known as PMDD. I felt my entire body relax as I waited for her to tell me how she was going to fix it. It didn’t take long for disappointment and overwhelm to set in.

Read full story
47 comments

Opinion: 11 Reasons You Might Still Be Single

I have been, for all intents and purposes, single for a few years now. It still feels strange to say because, silly me, I thought the last relationship just might be the last relationship.

Read full story
429 comments

Your Word of the Year is a Double-Edged Sword

The concept of a Word of the Year is a simple one. We choose a word as a mantra or manifestation — something to focus on as we move through the year. Yet, choosing a word isn’t as easy as you think. In fact, I’ve often found that the Word of the Year we choose is a double-edged sword.

Read full story

Bipolar or Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder? Why It Matters

I would normally say that I am a happy person, but the year I was diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder, nothing was normal. We weren’t just in a global pandemic. Both of my children were going through the diagnostic process for autism spectrum disorder, and my eldest child was awaiting testing for a genetic disorder. When I began having mood swings, it seemed like a natural byproduct of the amount of stress I was under as a single parent under these circumstances.

Read full story
42 comments

Opinion: 17 Ways to Recognize a False Twin Flame

You can spend your life looking for soulmate and twin flame relationships. It seems like epic love is out there … for everyone else. But do you know the difference between a soulmate relationship and a twin flame connection?

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: 5 Signs It's Time to Walk Away

I would never have stopped trying. I know that about myself. If he was in it with me, I would have done whatever it took to nurture that connection. But I was, as I’ve often been, alone in the relationship. At least, I felt alone, which is really the same thing. I wasn’t perfect, but I was trying. The truth about relationships is that it takes more than one person trying to work out.

Read full story
93 comments

Opinion: Regret is a Normal Part of a Well-Lived Life

People are always saying no regrets. I used to be one of them. But being self-aware and growth-oriented doesn’t mean that we can’t regret the mistakes we made on our journey. In fact, it’s a very human experience.

Read full story
1 comments

13 Daily Nighttime Routines to Support Your Health

Healthcare should be more accurately named Aftercare. So often, we don’t appreciate our health until we’re not healthy anymore. We take the steps to return to wellness, but then we go back to our busy lifestyles — forgetting that we need to maintain this optimal state of being if we’d like to keep it.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy