Opinion: Why Singles Keep Dating But Say They Hate It

Crystal Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UjYCm_0k8fjuxo00
Photo byCharles DeLoye on Unsplash

I just realized that out of all the single people I know not one of them enjoys dating. In fact, get a group of single people together, and it won’t take long for the conversation to circle around to just how miserable dating can be. However much we all hate it, and we do, it’s still hard to give it up. Which begs the question: Why? Why would we all do something we claim to hate?

Limited Options

If the simplest answer is the correct one, then it may come down to limited options — or at least limited awareness of options. Most people seem to find themselves on dating apps simply because they aren’t sure how else to meet people if they’re interested in a relationship. Even people who avoid dating apps often aren’t sure how to be single unless they’re actively seeking out partners.

It may not seem like a good reason, but most of the things we do come down to the same thing. We live as we’re taught, don’t we? Our days are made up of plenty of familiar patterns, and we don’t always ask why we do things a certain way. If we stopped to think about it, we might question a lot of our patterns — not just the ones involving relationships. For instance, why do so many of us watch television at the end of the day rather than taking a walk or spending time in meditation? It’s likely because it’s what we saw our families or friends doing growing up.

For single people, dating is simply what is done until we find ourselves paired up and settled down. We haven’t seen a lot of examples of people living their lives differently. If we don’t have examples of people being happily single, we may see our relationship status as something that needs to be rectified rather than accepted as valid in its own right.

The Desire For A Relationship

The truth is that many single people would like to be coupled. Sometimes, loneliness is a factor, but often, it’s simply a desire for companionship, intimacy, sex, romance, and connection. We want to share our lives with someone who matters to us. This desire isn’t exclusive to singles, and yet, singles are usually the only ones shamed for feeling this way.

If we want a relationship, we automatically think we have to keep dating until we find one. What usually happens is we get burned out or jaded from too many negative experiences, or we hop from relationship to relationship without healing in between. Dating apps are flooded with people from both categories, which can lead to more negative experiences. But we’re afraid that if we stop trying, we’re actually giving up and destined to be alone forever.

It sounds dramatic, doesn’t it? Sometimes, it feels that way. Of course, we’re meant to feel that way. It’s easier to sell us on dating apps and any number of self-improvement products if we feel like we need them to meet our need for love and belonging.

Boredom

I would be remiss if I didn’t point out that some people date for entertainment value. They’re bored, and they don’t know how to be alone. They never truly learned the value of solitude. Instead, they seek out partners to entertain them.

It doesn’t take long on dating apps to find the people who are dating out of boredom. These are the people who have little to no interests outside of sex and dating. When they don’t have anything to do, they’re constantly messaging and seeking outside validation.

Of course, the truth is a little more complex. A lot of people who date out of boredom are also doing so because they’re in denial about their issues or are just trying to distract themselves instead of working on them. Dating out of boredom is a sign that we need healing more than we need a date. If we need more excitement in our lives, a hobby is a good place to start. A person isn’t meant to be used just because we haven’t figured out how to meet our own needs.

You Only Live Once

Another reason we hate dating but keep doing it is that many of us are actually having an existential crisis. The idea of “you only live once” and “carpe diem” can create a sense of urgency, which can be exacerbated by the idea that we’re meant to have checked off certain life experiences by certain ages. We ought to carpe diem ourselves straight into therapy, but instead, we’re seizing the opportunity to keep swiping left and right on the off chance our soulmate is doing the exact same thing.

I’ve found myself thinking this way at times. When I got divorced in my early 30s, I assumed that dating would be easy. I assumed that it wouldn’t take me long to find my soulmate, settle down, and remarry. I wasn’t prepared for the current dating landscape.

I also began to realize that my standards had drastically changed during my marriage. I wasn’t going to settle for anything less than what I deserved, so dating wasn’t quite as easy as I had anticipated. My self-worth became uncompromising, and the idea that we only live once actually made me see just how important it is to make careful choices during this lifetime. If we only live once, I didn’t want to waste my one life with anyone who would add only stress to my life and little else.

Fear Of Missing Out

There’s another reason why people who hate dating keep doing it that we shouldn’t overlook. Just as YOLO keeps us swiping, FOMO can have the same effect. The fear of missing out is real. We’re constantly being spoon-fed the idea that the only way to meet anyone now is to go online to date. We’re treated to one example after another of couples who found each other on Tinder or Bumble or Hinge or whatever new dating app is popular at the time. We’re afraid we’ll quit too soon, and our perfect person goes on to meet, mate, and marry someone else.

It took me a while to develop a different sort of fear of missing out. I began to miss out on the life I could be living when I was dating and hating it. At the end of my last relationship, I was presented with hours of free time I had once devoted to the relationship. Let’s be honest: I was happy giving up that time for someone I loved. I didn’t even see it as giving anything up. Instead, I was enjoying his company.

But after it ended, I wasn’t enjoying dating or dating apps. It wasn’t fun and exciting — just stressful and depressing. I thought about all the better ways I could be spending my time. Then, I asked myself why I wasn’t doing that instead.

I stopped being afraid of missing out on my one true love and began to be afraid that I would miss out on my one true life. I was wasting valuable time doing something I didn’t even like, and I was tired of it. While a former partner accused me of being anti-men and anti-dating, it’s simply not true. I love being in a healthy, happy relationship. I enjoy being partnered. What I don’t enjoy is the idea that I should be constantly seeking partnerships rather than living my life and trusting that I could still meet and fall in love with someone along the way.

Hope

One of the main reasons we keep dating even though we hate it is because of hope. Hope really does spring eternal. Some people aren’t dating out of fear of missing out or the idea that we only live once. They’re dating with the hope that there’s someone out there who could love them in the way they need. These eternal optimists are sure that if they just persevere, they will find their happily ever after love story.

Hope is a powerful factor that can keep people who hate dating engaged in it long after the joy and excitement have faded. It’s the persistent belief that dating is a numbers game, and we have to keep showing up and playing even when we’d rather do anything else. It feels beautiful at times — and foolish at times, too. But it keeps people engaged in dating who would have otherwise given up.

When I find myself trying to date, it’s often due to a variety of these factors. Sometimes, I’ll sit back and consider why I have that impulse and see if there’s another way to satisfy it. One that doesn’t involve the demeaning process of swiping left and right on other human beings.

In the end, I’ve decided to trust the Universe. I’m living my life instead of chasing the idea of a twin flame or soul mate. As much as I want to love and be loved, I also want peace. I want to wake up every day focused on living a good life. I’m not trying to fill an empty space because I’m not leaving empty spaces in my life.

I hope someday there will be someone to share my life with — someone who can love me for who I am and who I can love in return. I haven’t given up hope just because I’m not interested in constantly trying to date. I just realized that the rest of my life needs my attention. I’m not running from anything. I’m not bored. I’m healing and healthy. I’m trusting the timing of the Universe — even when I think it could stand to hurry up.

Originally published on Medium

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Dating# Love# Mental Health# Personal Growth

Comments / 1

Published by

Crystal Jackson is a former therapist turned writer. She is the author of the Heart of Madison series and a volume of poetry entitled My Words Are Whiskey. Her work has been featured on Medium, Elite Daily, Thought Catalog, The Good Men Project, and Elephant Journal. When she's not writing, you can find her traveling, paddle boarding, cycling, throwing axes badly but with terrifying enthusiasm, hiking, or curled up with her nose in a book in Madison, Georgia, where she lives with one puppy and two wild and wonderful children. Crystal writes about relationships, mental health, parenting, social justice, and more. Never miss an update. Subscribe to emails: https://crystaljacksonwriter.substack.com/

Madison, GA
8K followers

More from Crystal Jackson

Are You Shy? Scientific Ways to Develop More Social Skills

People who are shy are often mistaken for being cold, aloof, or awkward. Even though shyness is a common trait, there’s still a societal tendency to tell people how not to be shy — as if it’s a personality trait greatly in need of correction to properly navigate the world. Yet, no one would think of telling a socially gregarious person how to be a bit more reserved.

Read full story

Opinion: 10 Things I've Learned as an Autism Mom

Autism, to me, was a puzzle piece. A character in a show who was often the punchline of a joke they didn’t understand. A problem in need of a cure. A child who stood out on the playground.

Read full story

Opinion: The Truth About Partners Who Avoid Promises

Photo bySebastian Pociecha on UnsplashIt’s interesting how someone can say they’re doing things for all the right reasons, but a deeper, inner knowing tells us it isn’t true. How often we listen to that knowing is debatable. Many of us forge ahead into the fire rather than paying attention to the smoke. We see what we want to — and get burned all the same.

Read full story

Opinion: Your Grief is Proportionate to Your Love

Tonight, my grief is a wild, roaring thing, and I am weeping alone in a quiet house. I have no one to blame but myself. After all, I summoned it here. It was an impulse, really. I was craving something sweet and feeling unsettled, and I saw a bag of treats on the counter. I sorted through it, and my fingers stalled on a small Milky Way bar. I touched it, and I could suddenly feel my father’s mother stuffing them in the pocket of a leather jacket she gave me. The same leather jacket, worn and falling to pieces, hangs in my closet, and I cannot get rid of it. If I checked the pockets, I might find a candy bar there now.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: The Secret Shame of Being Single

Photo byPhoto by Emiliano Vittoriosi on UnsplashI love my single life. I really do. But sometimes, I feel lonely. I’d like to share my life with someone I love and who loves me in return. The problem with being single and admitting to loneliness or the desire for a relationship is that people, especially coupled people, are quick to jump in with advice as readily as judgment.

Read full story
188 comments

Opinion: 15 Tips for Healthier Online Dating

It’s rare to meet anyone who actually enjoys online dating. Most of us head in that direction as a last resort when regular life doesn’t extend us adequate dating opportunities. For a long time, I simply refused to participate. I benched myself for many reasons — not the least of which is because I had better things to do than swipe, make small talk, and try to sort out the sincere prospects from the users who treat people like commodities.

Read full story

Opinion: 6 Signs Your Twin Flame is Manifesting You

The world is wide and wonderful. The Universe communicates messages in mysterious ways. Sometimes, the communication may not even be from some Higher Power, but our own inner knowing translated into signs and symbols around us. It’s hard to say. Yet, sometimes, the signs appear when we least expect them but desperately need them.

Read full story
14 comments

Opinion: How to Use Social Media to Improve Your Mental Health

I’m no stranger to the argument that social media is the downfall of society. It’s certainly hastened the spread of lies written in the form of truth. People will believe anything these days as long as it sounds good and resonates with the baseless opinion they’d already formed, right?

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: The 2nd Hardest Part of Living with a Chronic Illness

Photo byPhoto by Mel Elías on UnsplashLet’s be real here. The hardest part of having a chronic illness and ongoing chronic fatigue is managing the illness and related symptoms. It’s particularly challenging after enjoying a period of health privilege without knowing what a privilege it actually was to wake up every day with my worst complaint being that I didn’t get enough sleep because I stayed up too late.

Read full story

Opinion: Why Some Women Have Stopped Dating

“We don’t want everything in our lives to be easy. We want everything in our lives to be worth the effort.” ~Denis Morton. I want a relationship, but I get on a dating app and immediately question that statement. Do I want a relationship? If this is how I find one, is it actually worth it?

Read full story
2875 comments

Opinion: 7 Reasons You Might End Up in Situationships

I’ve spent some time thinking about why casual relationships feel so much less stressful than “real” ones. I’m not commitment-avoidant. I have a genuine desire for a long-lasting relationship. But whereas an official relationship gives me anxiety, a situationship has me breathing so much easier.

Read full story
34 comments

Treatment Options for Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD)

I breathed a literal sigh of relief when my doctor diagnosed me with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, more commonly known as PMDD. I felt my entire body relax as I waited for her to tell me how she was going to fix it. It didn’t take long for disappointment and overwhelm to set in.

Read full story
47 comments

Opinion: 11 Reasons You Might Still Be Single

I have been, for all intents and purposes, single for a few years now. It still feels strange to say because, silly me, I thought the last relationship just might be the last relationship.

Read full story
432 comments

Your Word of the Year is a Double-Edged Sword

The concept of a Word of the Year is a simple one. We choose a word as a mantra or manifestation — something to focus on as we move through the year. Yet, choosing a word isn’t as easy as you think. In fact, I’ve often found that the Word of the Year we choose is a double-edged sword.

Read full story

Bipolar or Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder? Why It Matters

I would normally say that I am a happy person, but the year I was diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder, nothing was normal. We weren’t just in a global pandemic. Both of my children were going through the diagnostic process for autism spectrum disorder, and my eldest child was awaiting testing for a genetic disorder. When I began having mood swings, it seemed like a natural byproduct of the amount of stress I was under as a single parent under these circumstances.

Read full story
42 comments

Opinion: 17 Ways to Recognize a False Twin Flame

You can spend your life looking for soulmate and twin flame relationships. It seems like epic love is out there … for everyone else. But do you know the difference between a soulmate relationship and a twin flame connection?

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: 5 Signs It's Time to Walk Away

I would never have stopped trying. I know that about myself. If he was in it with me, I would have done whatever it took to nurture that connection. But I was, as I’ve often been, alone in the relationship. At least, I felt alone, which is really the same thing. I wasn’t perfect, but I was trying. The truth about relationships is that it takes more than one person trying to work out.

Read full story
98 comments

Opinion: Regret is a Normal Part of a Well-Lived Life

People are always saying no regrets. I used to be one of them. But being self-aware and growth-oriented doesn’t mean that we can’t regret the mistakes we made on our journey. In fact, it’s a very human experience.

Read full story
1 comments

13 Daily Nighttime Routines to Support Your Health

Healthcare should be more accurately named Aftercare. So often, we don’t appreciate our health until we’re not healthy anymore. We take the steps to return to wellness, but then we go back to our busy lifestyles — forgetting that we need to maintain this optimal state of being if we’d like to keep it.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy