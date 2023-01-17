Opinion: 6 Signs Your Twin Flame is Finally Coming into Your Life

Photo by Morgan Sessions on Unsplash

The world is wide and wonderful. The Universe communicates messages in mysterious ways. Sometimes, the communication may not even be from some Higher Power, but our own inner knowing translated into signs and symbols around us. It’s hard to say. Yet, sometimes, the signs appear when we least expect them but desperately need them.

Whether you believe it’s an outside force or the voice of your own intuition, there are signs commonly associated with twin flame manifestation. You might practice manifesting your perfect mirror for many reasons — but how can you tell when your twin flame is manifesting you?

6 Signs Your Twin Flame is Manifesting You

Keep in mind that a twin flame connection isn’t necessarily your perfect match but your perfect mirror. These are the relationships that help elevate you to where you need to be. Some become long-lasting love connections, but sometimes, these are the relationships meant to grow you into being ready for long-lasting love.

There are a few surprising signs that your twin flame is out there somewhere trying to manifest your appearance in their lives. Would you recognize these signs if you saw them?

You See Angel Numbers Everywhere You Go

Angel numbers are commonly believed to be repeating numbers or repeating patterns of numbers that represent messages from a Higher Power or the Universe, depending on your belief system. They occur in repetition. In other words, you’ll keep seeing the numbers everywhere you go until the message sinks in.

For twin flames, angel numbers are single repeating numbers. It could be 11:11 appearing on your clock, your receipt, and even on a street sign. It could be any repeating numbers including 222, 333, 444, 5555, or even 666. Even the number 22 is associated with a twin flame connection. If you keep seeing these numbers, it’s possible that your twin flame is manifesting you.

When you see angel numbers, the message is often somewhat open to interpretation. If you believe these signs are from your twin flame, you’re being asked to be aware, open, and available to welcome your twin flame into your life — or to recognize them if they’re already in it.

You Suddenly Want to Try Something New

If you suddenly feel the impulse to try a new activity you’ve never done before, your twin flame might be manifesting you. The very fact that you’re strongly drawn to something you’ve never even tried could be an indicator that you need to be there to encounter your twin flame. Instead of ignoring the desire or relegating it to “someday”, you might want to heed these urges and see where it leads you.

You could be sitting in that photography class and suddenly meet your perfect mirror or making reservations for that wine tasting and find yourself right where you need to be for the twin flame connection to ignite. You’ll never know if you never follow that desire. The stronger the desire, the more you’re being manifested.

You Feel Drawn to Travel to a Specific Destination

The same is true for travel. If you feel drawn to a particular destination, there might be a reason. Your twin flame could be trying to manifest you. This doesn’t mean you’ll meet them at your destination. It could be somewhere on your journey that your two souls find and reflect one another.

Even if the destination you feel drawn to is somewhat local, give it a try. Maybe your sudden desire to drive two hours out of your way to get ice cream could be the Universe working in your favor. There’s only one way to find out. If nothing else, you’ll at least get ice cream at your destination.

You Dream About a Strong Connection

Do you keep dreaming about a strong yet unidentified connection? Twin flames can often appear in your dreams, and if they’re trying to manifest you, it’s possible that you’ve encountered them in dreamland. This is especially true when the mysterious someone in your dream doesn’t seem like someone you know already. It could be your twin flame.

Dreams can often be indicators of your own desires, but it’s also possible that you’re being influenced by someone else’s desire to connect with you. Twin flames recognize each other, and if you’ve been dreaming about them, it could seem as if you’ve known each other forever even when you’ve just met. That’s the power of the twin flame connection.

You Experience a Surge of Personal Growth

Have you recently upped your growth game? Have you had an epiphany or two that’s helped you become a better person? It’s entirely possible your twin flame has a hand in this.

Even though twin flames are meant to help you become your best self, it sometimes begins even before you meet. That desire for growth and change attracts twin-flame connections. You might find that you’re stronger than you’ve ever been — and ready for your perfect mirror to help make you even stronger.

A sudden surge of personal growth can be a precursor to meeting your twin flame. That growth journey isn’t a coincidence. It’s evidence that you’re on the right track. Your twin flame mirrors your growth, and you’ll likely find that your paths intersect for a time — or for all time.

You Feel as If Something Big is Coming

Do you have the restless sense that something big is coming your way? If you feel a nagging feeling that forces are at work and manifesting in your life, it could be that you’re the one being manifested by your twin flame. That energy could feel like a pull in an unknown direction, or it might even feel like a window being left open. The wind is changing, and you’re aware.

You likely have a sense that you are just waiting. You have to live your life, of course. You can’t just make a pillow fort, call into work sick, and hope your twin flame shows up at your door. Yet, you might have a sense that larger events are unfolding behind the scenes. You might not even be able to articulate it, but you can sense change is afoot. And ahead.

What To Do When You’re Being Manifested

Your twin flame can only do so much. When you’re the one being manifested, it’s important to heed the signs. Are you making yourself available to the Universe when you sense these changes, or does it send you into hiding? If you feel a draw to something new, are you ignoring it or embracing the novelty with curiosity?

Be Prepared

The twin flame connection is strong. If you’re being manifested to connect with them, you might want to make sure you feel grounded, secure, and self-aware as you move toward this growth moment in your life. Meeting your twin flame will change you, but if you let it, it could make you the absolute best version of yourself.

It won’t be easy. Growth requires discomfort. Yet, the strong connection you’ll have with your perfect mirror will help you face any challenges — and overcome them, too.

Just as much as you might wish for a twin flame connection, you can pretty safely guarantee that your twin flame is out there wishing for you, too. Everyone has the desire to love and be loved, to feel safe, and to be known. It’s an innate part of humanity to want to belong with someone. You can spend your whole life looking for the one who truly sees you and loves you, and they just might be out there on the lookout for you, too.

If you’re being manifested, be ready. The path ahead is rocky, but it will help define and refine the rest of your life.

How to Manifest Your Twin Flame Connection

If you want to hasten your arrival to your twin flame, you can take the time to manifest them right back. Direct your thoughts to that connection. Send them powerful love and well wishes. Meditate on what you want in a twin flame connection.

Deal with your baggage and know that your twin flame always arrives with perfect timing. Be patient. It will happen exactly when it’s meant to happen.

The one caveat is that you actually might need to step outside of your comfort zone — or at least, your house. Be open and available to new experiences, and perhaps try putting your phone down so you’re not distracted from the present moment.

If you see all the signs your twin flame is summoning you into their life, you can do the same. You’ll slowly be drawn together. This relationship is one of the most powerful connections you’ll experience. It can take you to new and amazing heights.

Originally published on Selfendipity