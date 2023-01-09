Opinion: The 2nd Hardest Part of Living with a Chronic Illness

Crystal Jackson

Photo byPhoto by Mel Elías on Unsplash
Let’s be real here. The hardest part of having a chronic illness and ongoing chronic fatigue is managing the illness and related symptoms. It’s particularly challenging after enjoying a period of health privilege without knowing what a privilege it actually was to wake up every day with my worst complaint being that I didn’t get enough sleep because I stayed up too late.

But the second hardest part might surprise you. As hard as it is to deal with the many symptoms I now struggle with since my diagnosis of PMDD, or pre-menstrual dysphoric disorder, the second most challenging aspect is feeling like I have to regularly explain my condition to people who could inform themselves. While I don’t owe anyone an explanation for my medical issues, I encounter judgment and false assumptions that negatively impact my relationships.

The Real-World Consequences of Failing to Disclose a Chronic Illness

People with chronic and invisible illnesses deal with this every day. We’re constantly having to explain ourselves to justify our energy levels and ability to perform. If you think that we should just refuse to explain, let me tell you about the real-world consequences of doing this.

Work and Career

If we’re not open about how our illnesses impact work performance, pay raises and performance reviews can be negatively impacted. It can actually hurt our income and ability to support ourselves and our families. It can prevent us from achieving work goals or being promoted, which can hurt our careers.

Family and Romance

In personal relationships, the impacts are even greater. We can lose friends and lovers simply because we’re struggling with something they don’t understand. When dating, we can seem disinterested or self-involved when we’re simply challenged by physical or mental health symptoms. In family relationships, we can seem disengaged when we’re actually ill.

While I’ve never had a problem explaining my chronic illness and educating about its impact, it’s exhausting to have to keep educating the same people over and over. It feels invalidating to keep having to justify a struggle I’d rather not be experiencing. It feels defeating to keep explaining and still encounter judgment and false assumptions about my behavior or motivations.

What To Do If You Love Someone with a Chronic or Invisible Illness

If you love someone with a chronic or invisible illness, you actually bear a responsibility that you might not realize. In fact, you bear several. If you want to be a good friend, lover, family member, or just a decent human being, there are some steps you should be taking so that those who are ill don’t have to keep holding your hand through their struggle.

Educate Yourself

This is the single most important thing you can do. Read popular and scholarly articles. Learn about the illness and existing treatment options. Be informed without making the other person constantly explain what you would know if you’d do a bit of Googling.

Just don’t cross the line where you explain their illness to them in a condescending way. I recently had the experience of being told that PMDD does not last as long as I say it does. Yet, a simple Google search would have yielded confirmation of what I’ve been saying all along. That person preferred to source their information from someone else’s wrong opinion rather than reading about the disorder from medical literature.

Be Supportive, Not Critical

If you’re not living in someone’s body, you can’t possibly know what you would do under the same circumstances. I had never imagined how this diagnosis would impact my life. I went from being a person with minimal PMS to being a person with massive mood swings that included depression, rage, anxiety, and suicidal ideation. While I now manage these symptoms with antidepressants, I still have to navigate regular dips in my mood.

If you love someone with an illness or disability, you need to practice being supportive rather than critical. You may think you know better, but you’re not the one dealing with the daily issues or encountering the daily judgment that comes along with them. Finding ways to support their struggle is infinitely more important than trying to justify your criticism.

Spread Awareness

If you know or love someone with a chronic or invisible illness, you are also responsible for spreading awareness. While you’re under no obligation to do it, why wouldn’t you if you love them? Spreading awareness isn’t about getting social media attention. It’s about educating others and perhaps building enough awareness to support more research and funding for cures and treatment options.

I spend a lot of time posting and talking about PMDD. It has helped some people realize that they may be undiagnosed or misdiagnosed. It’s helped others feel less alone. While there’s still not a cure, there is a solid support system that is built from talking about our struggles and sharing our experiences. Many of us will do this voluntarily, but that doesn’t mean we want to keep explaining to the same people in our lives what we’re going through when we’ve said it all before.

A Day in the Life

The second hardest part of having this chronic illness is feeling a constant need to justify symptoms that I had a hard time accepting myself. The world isn’t set up to accommodate the neurodiverse, much less the chronically ill or disabled. The system is geared toward capitalistic ideals of striving, performing, climbing the ladder, and working nonstop to accumulate greater status, possessions, and wealth.

Today is a good day for me. I have energy at a time in my PMDD cycle when I’m usually struggling. I’m grateful. It’s easier on days like today to eat well, rest, and exercise. It’s easier to connect with other people and to get some housework done.

But on other days, the brain fog I experience makes daily tasks a challenge. The fatigue is overwhelming. The mood swings are debilitating, and I lose interest in the most basic of tasks. I sometimes experience pain, deal with food cravings, or don’t feel like eating at all. On the hard days, they are made harder by having other people assume I’m lazy, disinterested, rude, or any number of negative descriptors that could be just as easily replaced with adjectives like exhausted, fatigued, depressed, or simply struggling.

I’ve never minded spreading awareness, but I’m tired of having to justify my symptoms to a world that doesn’t really want to hear the truth if there’s a judgmental explanation that’s easier to assume. I thought accepting my illness would be one of the hardest parts. It certainly hasn’t been easy. But having to keep explaining it to people who could easily be supportive has become one of the greatest challenges of an already-challenging condition.

Originally published on Medium

