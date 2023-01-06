Opinion: 7 Reasons You Might End Up in Situationships

I’ve spent some time thinking about why casual relationships feel so much less stressful than “real” ones. I’m not commitment-avoidant. I have a genuine desire for a long-lasting relationship. But whereas an official relationship gives me anxiety, a situationship has me breathing so much easier.

Some reasons came to light. A few of them were actually reassuring and gave me hope for the future, but I’d be lying if I said the entire list gives me peace. Some of the reasons we get comfortable in situationships are actually heartbreaking.

7 Reasons We Keep Choosing Situationships

We might say that we want a real relationship — so, why do we keep choosing situationships instead? Is it that we don’t really want something real, or do the reasons go so much deeper?

We Want Something That’s Not Society-Approved

Before we go any further, it’s important to mention that sometimes we fall into situationships rather than relationships because we want them, but we know it’s not socially acceptable to say that. We might tell all our friends we want a relationship, but we’re actually completely satisfied with casual encounters and friends who offer benefits.

Sometimes, we keep making this choice because it’s what we want but not what we think we can admit publicly. We don’t have to tell anyone about what we prefer, but we do need to be honest with ourselves and potential partners.

It’s Easier to Be Completely Honest in Casual Scenarios

I’ve found that I’m completely honest in casual relationships — about what I want, who I am, and what my expectations are for engaging. Total honesty is a relief after years of people-pleasing behaviors. In a situationship, I can be honest if all I want is physical intimacy with a side of companionship, but it’s more than that. I can let down my guard because I’m not trying to influence whether the other person stays or goes.

In relationships, we might second-guess what we tell our partners. If we mention marriage, children, or the future in any way, will we send them running? If we show a flaw, will they change their minds about us? We might see ourselves as completely honest, authentic people but actually give our partners and potential partners the carefully edited and filtered version of our best selves. Situationships often don’t ask this of us.

In a way, it gives me hope that I can take this level of honesty into future actual relationships. Because I’ve practiced this skill in casual settings, I feel like I’m better equipped to communicate the next time I find myself in an official relationship.

It Allows Us to Ease the Loneliness Without Addressing Deeper Relational Issues

Arranging friends with benefits or other situationship relationships allows us to ease our loneliness without the discomfort of addressing deeper relational issues. We can feel like we have a person in our lives who cares without having to nurture and maintain that connection in ways a more serious partner might expect. It’s the low-maintenance relationship that allows us comfort without demands.

Situationships provide a buffer. It’s comfortable, but we won’t grow here. It might feel like a safe place to retreat, to get a few needs met, and to wait for time to do its healing work.

It Gives Us Physical Intimacy Without Demanding the Emotional Variety

Not only do we get to avoid addressing our relational issues, we also get to dodge true emotional intimacy while sourcing physical intimacy. In other words, we can have physical affection, but we don’t have to open up our hearts and risk them being broken — again.

A situationship can really scratch the itch, but it doesn’t allow us to get very close to the other person. There is, by the very nature of the entanglement, a natural distance and barrier. There’s a separation from normal life and casual encounters. We can get the intimacy we’re comfortable with and ignore the rest.

It Provides Us with Security

It might seem counterintuitive, but situationships feel stable and secure. We know the rules. We know the expectations. We’re given parameters to work within.

For instance, one situationship allowed me an overnight guest, plenty of cuddles, and physical experiences that would sound like bragging if I elaborated on them. The conversation was open and honest, but a commitment was out of the question for reasons we both agreed were valid. It felt safe.

That might seem completely messed up, but for a person with anxious or avoidant attachment issues, a serious relationship that runs hot and cold can feel much more dangerous than a situationship with clear rules. Sometimes, that safety is exactly what we need to soothe disrupted nervous systems and make connections with other people who are upfront about their desires and intentions.

It’s So Much Easier to Find

Another reason we tend to opt for casual relationships is that they are far easier to find. It doesn’t take very long on a dating app to find a person who is interested in a hookup. It takes much longer to find someone who is interested in a relationship — longer still to find someone interested in a relationship and compatible with what we want.

Sourcing a situationship is easy. It’s as simple as messaging an old friend or putting the word “casual” in an online dating profile. But when it’s not what we actually want, it can be disheartening that it sometimes feels like all we can find.

It Allows Us More Time to Heal

The reason so many people get stuck in situationships is that it allows us time to heal. I know this has been true for me. After devastating breakups, a casual fling could feel like a balm to the soul. It’s not just about soothing the wounds of rejection. It’s about being reminded that one person not loving us or wanting us anymore doesn’t actually define us or dictate our future.

In casual scenarios, we can enjoy connection and intimacy while we do the healing our hearts so desperately need. It gives us time before we go looking for a “real” relationship. As long as we’re not using the other person and they’re on the same page, we can enjoy time together while we glue our broken pieces back into place.

Leaving Situationships Behind

I should point out that we don’t have to stop having situationships if it’s working for us. However, if it’s not what we truly want, we might need to make some changes — and change is so fucking hard.

We need to start being upfront and honest about the relationship we want without hedging.

If you want a long-term monogamous relationship, say that. If you want to be the unicorn to a loving couple, spell it out. If you want to have a polyamorous relationship or one that evolves as needs change, say that. We can’t find what we want if we don’t say what we need. Only the wrong people will reject us when we do.

We need to get therapy. We need to get more therapy. We need therapy NOW.

Therapy should be number one on your list, especially if you’ve never had it before. Absolutely everyone needs it, and far too few people get it. If we really want to get out of casual relationships and into something with the potential to last, it’s time to unpack our baggage and get our shit together. There’s a reason we keep defaulting into the safety of casual relationships, and we need to get curious about why that is — and motivated to change it.

We need to stop letting boredom or loneliness drive the train.

Being bored is dangerous. Being lonely is dangerous. They are both natural emotional experiences, but we might default to bad choices when we’re feeling low. Developing hobbies and cultivating friendships can help us choose what we want in the long run and not just in the moment. We need to let a sense of self-worth, security, and wisdom take the wheel.

I don’t think there’s anything wrong with enjoying a mutually beneficial situationship, but sometimes, I wonder if I’m just playing it safe. Was the last big risk the last one I had in me? I don’t really think so, but then I opt for another casual partner, and it makes me wonder.

Still, this gives me hope — hope that I’ve learned to be more honest and authentic, hope that I’m taking time to heal, and even hope that I’m self-aware enough to think about the whys of my whats.

There’s a reason we keep choosing situationships even when it’s not what we say we want. Some of them are pretty good reasons. Other times, they’re opportunities for us to ask hard questions and to find out the underlying reasons for the things that we do — particularly when it impacts other people. It’s a growth moment, and we’ll have many opportunities to seize it — and just as many opportunities to lose it, too.

Crystal Jackson is a former therapist turned writer. She is the author of the Heart of Madison series and a volume of poetry entitled My Words Are Whiskey. Her work has been featured on Medium, Elite Daily, Thought Catalog, The Good Men Project, and Elephant Journal. When she's not writing, you can find her traveling, paddle boarding, cycling, throwing axes badly but with terrifying enthusiasm, hiking, or curled up with her nose in a book in Madison, Georgia, where she lives with one puppy and two wild and wonderful children. Crystal writes about relationships, mental health, parenting, social justice, and more. Never miss an update. Subscribe to emails: https://crystaljacksonwriter.substack.com/

