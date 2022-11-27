40 Long-Distance Relationship Quotes

Photo by Photo by Dollar Gill on Unsplash

To love someone who we can see and touch every day is precious, but there’s something extraordinarily powerful about loving someone across any distance. Long-distance relationships are not for the faint of heart. They require enormous reserves of courage, patience, love, and trust. They require devotion, communication, and a commitment to making it work. Without these ingredients, the connection can be easily broken.

Here are just a few of the challenges long-distance couples have to overcome.

The Challenges of Long-Distance

Communication

Long-distance couples have to figure out communication for the relationship to work. This is complicated even if the couples are sharing the same time zone. Not only is timing a factor, but they also have to decide how they’ll manage communication. Regularly messaging, scheduling phone calls, and arranging regular video calls could help keep the relationship alive.

It’s not just about technology, however. For a long-distance relationship to work, the couple needs to be able to share what they want from life and from the relationship. They need to be comfortable sharing their feelings openly and talking about the challenges that will occur during the relationship. They also need to hone their skills when it comes to conflict resolution. Learning to fight fair and makeup at a distance is a challenging but necessary skill for any couple — and more so for a long-distance one.

Trust

It’s impossible to manage a long-distance relationship without trust. It’s just not possible. Both partners have to trust that the other person is being faithful. Without trust as the bedrock of the relationship, it is sure to fail.

Intimacy

Intimacy is yet another challenge of long-distance relationships. Figuring out how to keep the spark alive may require creativity and loads of patience. Developing emotional intimacy might become the focus whereas physical intimacy might be less satisfying in the time apart. This is another area where those communication skills will play a role. Long-distance relationships can be lonely. Building intimacy can help create a sense of closeness.

The Rewards of Long-Distance

Abundance Over Scarcity

Although the challenges are obvious, the rewards might not be. Long-distance relationships can teach us about gratitude and abundance. Instead of focusing on the time apart, we learn how to be more present in the time we spend together. We cultivate an attitude of abundance and learn how to stretch the hours spent together to cover all the time we spend apart.

Creative Connection

We learn to know each other at a deeper level because words become the sustenance of the relationship, keeping it alive. Through calls, messages, and videos, we return again and again to the ones we love. While all relationships have an element of connection, chemistry, and intimacy, long-distance relationships need to be creative about cultivating and sustaining these elements across a distance. We learn how to invest in our relationships even when it’s far from easy. It takes dedication, but we end up enjoying deeper, more fulfilling relationships when we’re able to connect at this level.

Committed Love

Of course, the greatest benefit of a long-distance relationship is knowing that someone loves you even when it’s hard. The commitment and dedication required show us just how much they care. As we grow closer and strengthen the relationship, the love is affirmed time and time again.

Life is immensely difficult, and we need partners who can face the tough times with us and come out the other side with their hands still holding our own. Successful long-distance relationships show us our partner’s true commitment and their ability to face up to tough things without losing sight of what matters. Love, in the end, is the ultimate reward.

The following quotes will give you all the feels if you have ever been in a long-distance relationship. It captures the humor, the longing, the hope, and the love of these difficult but rewarding relationships. Here’s to the couples who are making it work.

40 Long-Distance Relationship Quotes

“Distance is not for the fearful, it’s for the bold. It’s for those who are willing to spend a lot of time alone in exchange for a little time with the one they love. It’s for those who know a good thing when they see it, even if they don’t see it nearly enough.” Meghan Daum

“Absence makes the heart grow fonder, but it sure makes the rest of you lonely.” Charles M. Schulz

“Ever has it been that love knows not its own depth until the hour of separation.” Kahlil Gibran

“I exist in two places, here and where you are.” Margaret Atwood

“It’s been a year and 3 months since we’ve kissed, and I rather have the ghost of his mouth on my lips than kiss anyone else.” Alisha Khan

“Love is not finding someone to live with. It’s finding someone you can’t live without.” Rafael Ortiz

“I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart).” e. e. Cummings

“I believe in the immeasurable power of love; that true love can endure any circumstance and reach across any distance.” Steve Maraboli

“How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” A. A. Milne

“This is the sad bed of chosen chastity because you are miles and mountains away.” Erica Jong

“Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” Lao Tzu

“I close my eyes, thinking that there is nothing like an embrace after an absence, nothing like fitting my face into the curve of his shoulder and filling my lungs with the scent of him.” Jodi Picoult

“Tonight I can write the saddest lines.

To think that I do not have her.

To feel that I have lost her.

To hear the immense night, still more immense without her.” Pablo Neruda

"Where you used to be, there is a hole in the world, which I find myself constantly walking around in the daytime and falling in at night. I miss you like hell." Edna St. Vincent Millay

“Love knows no distance; it hath no continent; its eyes are for the stars.” Gilbert Parker

“Distance means so little, when someone means so much.” Tom McNeal

“Being in a long distance relationship is like being in school all over again: Distance teaches us to appreciate the days that we get to spend together and how to define patience. It reminds us that every moment together is special, and every second together should be cherished… And just like when I was in school, I’d rather skip class and kiss you in the stairwell.” Lisa McKay

“I never got to tell him again that he really was wrong, that miles didn’t matter, not if you loved someone. That borders and oceans weren’t obstacles, not for the mind. I wished I’d been able to tell him these things, because saying them out loud to someone real, instead of a mirror or a picture postcard, would have made them all the more convincing.” Emylia Hall

“While I sleep, I dream of you, and when I wake, I long to hold you in my arms. If anything, our time apart has only made me more certain that I want to spend my nights by your side, and my days with your heart.” Nicholas Sparks

“Want to learn how someone really handles frustration? Put them in a long distance relationship and give them a slow internet connection.” Lisa McKay

“I don’t cry because we’ve been separated by distance, and for a matter of years. Why? Because for as long as we share the same sky and breathe the same air, we’re still together.” Donna Lynn Hope

“Absence is to love as wind is to fire; it extinguishes the small and kindles the great.” Roger de Bussy-Rabutin

“No matter how far you manage to go, distance will never be able to erase those beautiful memories. There is so much goodness that we shared together.” Lucy Aims

“Sometimes I just sit in front of the computer dreaming. I have food in front of me but no appetite to eat it. All because my heart misses you and my mind is dreaming about you.” Sandra Toms

“Your absence has not taught me how to be alone, it merely has shown that when together we cast a single shadow on the wall.” Doug Fetherling

“I’m not telling you it is going to be easy- I am telling you it is going to be worth it.” Art Williams

“Ocean separates lands, not souls.” Munia Khan

“If you found that one person who is really worth the sacrifices, pain, and hardships, then your efforts will not go to waste.” Anna Agoncillo

“Home is not where you are from, it is where you belong. Some of us travel the whole world to find it. Others find it in a person.” Beau Taplin

“The simple lack of her is more to me than others’ presence.” Edward Thomas

“In true love the smallest distance is too great, and the greatest distance can be bridged.” Hands Nouwens

“I want to be with you. It’s as simple and as complicated as that.” Charles Bukowski

¨I miss you even more than I could have believed; and I was prepared to miss you a good deal.” Vita Sackville-West

“In many ways, the art of love is largely the art of persistence.” Albert Ellis

¨I’m miles from where you are. I lay down on the cold ground, and I pray that something picks me up and sets me down in your warm arms.¨ Snow Patrol

“Come what sorrow can

It cannot countervail the exchange of joy

That one short minute gives me in her sight.” Shakespeare

¨Being close is the first and last desire of lovers, but being far and loving each other without an inch's difference is the characteristic of real love.¨ Senora Ray

“Forget the miles, forget them. You’ll be there and I’ll be here, and it’ll just be long distance. And that’ll be okay, because quite frankly I’m crazy about you.” Going the Distance

“If you listen to the wind very carefully, you’ll be able to hear me whisper my love for you.” Andrew Davidson

“There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart.” Gandhi

Final thoughts

We hope you liked these long-distance relationship quotes.

When it comes to this type of relationship, it’s important to remember the 4 C’s: communication, compromise, commitment, and connection. Long-distance relationships can be tough, and they do require more effort than your garden-variety relationship. It doesn’t mean they’re impossible. It just means that you love each other enough to know that it’s worth overcoming the present challenges for the beautiful future you’re building together.

Here’s to all the long-distance lovers!

Article originally published in The Truly Charming