Opinion: 5 Signs Your Broken Relationship Can Be Repaired

Crystal Jackson

You need more than love to fix a relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eHQ29_0hv8tYhL00
<u>Can your rel</u>atio<u>nship be</u> repaired?Photo by Kirill Palii on Unsplash

Can things that are broken ever truly be repaired, or will the cracks always show? It’s a question worth considering, particularly when it comes to relationships. Whether a relationship is breaking down or has already broken, it’s important to know when it can be repaired and when it’s best to leave it alone and let it go.

I don’t want to give out false hope. Some relationships cannot be saved no matter how much we might wish otherwise. But there are some signs that a relationship is capable of being repaired and continuing.

5 Signs Your Broken Relationship Can Still Be Repaired

You Can Openly Talk About What Went Wrong

For a broken relationship to ever be repaired, you have to be able to openly and honestly be able to talk about what went wrong. This doesn’t mean that one person takes all the responsibility for the problems in the relationship. Rather, this is the part where both parties are accountable for their role in what’s broken.

If you can’t honestly talk about what went wrong, how can you fix it? Can you admit when you let each other down even if it wasn’t intentional? Can you openly express your wants and needs even if the vulnerability of doing so feels terrifying? And more than that, if you do speak up about what you want and need, do you feel your partner is responsive to it? Are you responsive to theirs?

It’s a lot of food for thought, but you can’t repair a relationship when you can’t talk about the problems. Sweeping them under the nearest rug won’t fix anything. Instead, the problems will only grow and fester. If you’re openly communicating, there’s at least a chance that what’s broken can be fixed.

The Love is Still There

Is the love still there on both sides, or has it become one-sided? A tough truth is that you can’t save a relationship where only one person is in love and wants it to work. If someone’s feelings have changed, it’s too late for repairs.

However, if you still have love for each other and want to remain in the relationship, there’s hope that the problems can be repaired. Now, I won’t say that love is enough. Sadly, it never is. But it’s not nothing. It is the seed of hope that could grow into a stronger relationship than you’ve ever had before. If the love is there, it’s possible you can heal whatever has broken. But only if these other factors are also true.

You’re Both Willing to Work on It

There is no saving a relationship by a single person in it. It takes both people fully committing to working on repairs. Saving a damaged relationship can require learning new ways to communicate, problem-solve, and love each other. If both people are willing to experience the discomfort of this change, then there’s a chance you can repair what went wrong.

The hard truth about this part is that you’ll never stop repairing. Relationships require ongoing work. Is your partner willing to keep trying even when it’s not easy? Are you?

Putting in ongoing effort to maintain the relationship may sound challenging to you. It absolutely is. But do you feel like it’s worth it? If you both see the value in repairing the relationship, you’ll be open to listening to each other, changing your default behaviors, and growing into a healthier relationship.

You Have a Shared Vision of the Future

It’s important to consider what you both want for the future. Do you still want the same things, or have you grown in different directions? It’s important to determine this from the outset. If you don’t want the same kind of life, you can have all the love and effort in the world and still not be able to make it work.

Talk about what you want. Listen to what they want. Is there a way to compromise so that both partners can get what they need? Are the futures you’re dreaming of compatible? Talking about this is hard because there’s a temptation to tell each other what you think the other person wants to hear rather than admitting what you actually want — and how that might impact the relationship.

Relationships can’t last that are entirely one-sided. One person can’t always chase their dreams while the other person constantly gives up their own. Talking about your dreams for the future is a necessary part of determining if your paths are even compatible.

You’re Willing to Do Whatever It Takes

Another key component of repairing a broken relationship requires doing whatever it takes to make it right. Apologies should include making amends for what was broken, not just saying “sorry”.

It may also be time to seek professional help for the relationship. If either one of you refuses to participate in counseling, the relationship can’t be saved. It’s a clear sign that you’re not equally committed to fixing what went wrong.

While going to counseling can feel intimidating, it’s an important and often necessary step to gaining perspective about the layers of hurt and disappointment that might have accumulated during the relationship. Allowing a professional to guide you through making relationship repairs is one of the best ways to make sure you’re not glossing over any resentment or skimping on any repairs. It also shows a willingness to do what it takes to fix things.

At the same time, you both have to be willing to make the perspective and behavioral shifts required for repair. Someone who won’t commit to quit cheating won’t be able to repair a relationship. Someone who refuses to learn better communication skills for solving problems isn’t doing what it takes to make the relationship better.

A Word of Warning

When you first commit to saving a relationship, you can find yourself feeling euphoric. In those initial stages of reparation, you might experience a honeymoon period where everything seems better. It could even tempt you into believing that everything is fixed.

It’s not. Initially, you can feel the pink cloud of optimism that everything will be okay. This is common in recovery. You’ll feel confident that everything is going to be fine. Often, this gives you the motivation to continue. However, it’s not going to last. Eventually, the pink cloud fades and the real, hard work begins. This is when many people give up and decide it’s just too much trouble to even try.

However, the pink cloud can be acknowledged and even utilized to help give the repairs initial momentum. Having a relationship repair plan of small steps to create change can help continue a sense of progress even when the pink cloud fades and disappears.

Can YOUR Relationship Be Repaired?

I can’t tell you if your relationship can be repaired. You and your partner, or former partner, are the only ones who can decide if you still have the love, shared goals, and willingness to try that are required to make the effort to fix things.

The hard truth is that you may both make the effort and find that you just can’t repair the relationship. At that point, you’ll at least know you tried your hardest to make it work. While it’s devastating when a relationship falls apart, you’ll have peace when you did what you could to repair any hurt. Hopefully, if you’ve both tried, you can wish each other well and then go on to grieve and let go of the relationship.

The ones that can be the hardest to let go of are the relationships we want to repair when the other person wants to move on. It can be difficult to accept that the very fact that they don’t want to fix things means that things can’t be fixed. It can feel devastating, but it’s important to accept and respect the other person’s wishes.

But there are times when relationships can be successfully repaired and go on to last. It takes willingness and work on both sides, but if the relationship is worth it, you’ll do it anyway.

Sometimes, we outgrow people. Sometimes, they outgrow us. Change is hard, but it’s even harder to stay in relationships where change is necessary but is stunted by our refusal to allow it.

When we sincerely love someone, we want them to be happy even if that happiness doesn’t include us. Selfish love that insists we get what we want while ignoring what they want was never meant to last. If we can be honest with ourselves and our partners, we can figure out if the broken relationship can be repaired. If it can’t, we can make our peace. If it can, it’s time to get to work.

Originally published on Medium

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Love# Personal Growth# Psychology# Mental Health

Comments / 0

Published by

Crystal Jackson is a former therapist turned writer. She is the author of the Heart of Madison series and a volume of poetry entitled My Words Are Whiskey. Her work has been featured on Medium, Elite Daily, Thought Catalog, The Good Men Project, and Elephant Journal. When she's not writing, you can find her traveling, paddle boarding, cycling, throwing axes badly but with terrifying enthusiasm, hiking, or curled up with her nose in a book in Madison, Georgia, where she lives with one puppy and two wild and wonderful children. Crystal writes about relationships, mental health, parenting, social justice, and more. Never miss an update. Subscribe to emails: https://crystaljacksonwriter.substack.com/

Madison, GA
2217 followers

More from Crystal Jackson

13 Signs You Aren’t as Emotionally Available as You Think You Are

It’s easy to dive into the chaotic world of dating and come up for air with a lot of terrible stories about all those messed-up fish in the sea. It takes about 5 minutes of scrolling through dating profiles to have at least a couple of horrible examples of humanity to show your friends. It’s even easier to identify the many emotionally unavailable, growth-stunted individuals trying to make a love connection while simultaneously trying to dodge one.

Read full story

Compulsive Spending 101: Steps to Stop

If the delivery truck keeps rolling up to your house, this is for you. Is your spending out of control?Photo by Vanessa Murrieta on Unsplash. At a certain point, the delivery truck pulling up brings shame, not excitement. I’m not sure when the shift happened. A pile of precariously stacked boxes on my doorstep used to bring a feeling of near euphoria. I would open them eagerly, each one an individual pleasure.

Read full story

Take Relationship Advice from Me, a Single Person

Why are so many relationship writers and experts single?. Sometimes, I feel that I should begin relationship articles with the following disclaimer: The author assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions you may take as a result of reading this article. While the author is a former licensed therapist, the information offered is based on her life experience and does not constitute therapeutic or medical advice. Keep in mind that she is a single woman giving relationship advice. 😉

Read full story
7 comments

How Soon is Too Soon to Move in Together?

Before you take the plunge, consider this... When you love someone, you might be tempted to move in together. It’s often a practical decision. If you spend all your time with your significant other, you might have considered the rent and utility money you could save by joining your households — not to mention the extra time you’d get together.

Read full story

Is Your Ex Testing You? What to Watch Out For

In an ideal world, breakups would end with either a clean break or a shift into a natural friendship. We’d never have to see or hear from toxic exes again. The one who got away would stay away, and we’d find someone else to love. The ones we’d like to keep around would become great friends with no hard feelings. But the world is not ideal.

Read full story
16 comments

7 Tips to Show Your Man Appreciation

For some reason, it’s commonly accepted that men are meant to be romantic while women are meant to be the recipients of romantic gestures. This is an outdated heteronormative standard that just won’t die.

Read full story

13 Signs of a Sigma Empath

It may seem like society is always trying to fit us into smaller and smaller boxes. Yet sometimes we discover boxes that don’t feel constraining. These boxes help us understand key aspects of ourselves that we always wondered about before. Instead of feeling restricted by these labels, we feel seen by them.

Read full story

13 Signs He Might Be Using You

Relationships are complicated. By a certain age, most of us have had at least one long-term relationship or marriage fall apart. The starry-eyed optimism of forever love may have dulled a bit into the understanding that sometimes relationships don’t work out even with the best of intentions.

Read full story

What To Do When He Pulls Away

When we think of heartache, we often think about breakups and divorce, but one of the most heartbreaking experiences of our lives isn’t the moment of separation but the moment we begin to suspect that it’s coming.

Read full story
20 comments

11 Ways to Tell She Likes You By Text

If you’ve ever found yourself reading the same message over and over for clues, you’re in good company. We all do it, particularly if we like that person and want to figure out if they like us back before we put ourselves out there. There are clues in these messages — if we’re paying attention.

Read full story
2 comments

7 Subtle Signs She Secretly Likes You

Dating culture would have you believe that women are mysterious and difficult to understand. We speak in code, and it’s hard to tell if we mean what we say or say what we mean. The truth is that some women do play games, and we attribute it to their gender rather than to emotional and relational immaturity.

Read full story

11 Signs an Emotionally Unavailable Man Loves You

Emotionally unavailable people are everywhere. We’ve all spotted them in the wild, and most of us have dated at least one person who qualifies for this category. Sometimes, we’re the ones who are emotionally unavailable.

Read full story

39 Toxic Relationship Quotes So You Don’t Feel Alone

It’s a terrible feeling to know that you’re in a toxic relationship but have no idea how exactly you’re going to get out. People often will tell you just to go — as if it’s ever that easy.

Read full story

Signs of a "Situationship" and What to Do About It

Casual relationships have become so common that the term “situationship” was developed to describe these commitment-free dating scenarios. Situationships can be enjoyable — if both parties simply want a friendly, casual romantic relationship with no strings attached. For people whose feelings run deeper, situationships are relationship purgatory.

Read full story
4 comments

Reactive Abuse: What You Need to Know

The term reactive abuse has recently surfaced in popular media in the case of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie as well as in the highly publicized Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial. In both cases, the alleged victims were male, and while it’s not uncommon for men to be abused — in fact, 1 out of 10 men in the United States have been victims of abuse according to the CDC — many victims of domestic violence spoke out to call attention to what reactive abuse is and how to recognize it in relationships.

Read full story

5 Ways to Confess Your Feelings

Crushes are quite accurately named. They are, in fact, crushing. They’re fun at first when it’s all butterflies in your stomach and stars in your eyes. It’s only later when those pleasant feelings in your stomach turn into heartburn and anxiety and the stars in your eyes become question marks in neon lights as you try to figure out if the person you’re crushing on actually likes you back.

Read full story

Why Women Date Younger Men

Ghosting. Benching. Catfishing. Love Bombing. Our society is creative, I’ll give you that. Modern terminology has managed to evolve, finding new ways to describe modern behaviors. In fact, sometimes, these descriptions are so perfect that they don’t need an explanation. I’ve been ghosted, and it certainly leaves behind a haunted feeling.

Read full story

15 Signs of Emotional Immaturity in a Woman

We assign a lot of words to other people, particularly women. We label them as narcissists. We call them crazy. We judge their value based on their appearance, sexual behaviors, and dating history.

Read full story
3 comments

7 Facts About Chronic and Invisible Illness

Approximately 20% of Americans are living with an invisible illness. Some of them have always had it. Others, people like me, are still adjusting to life with a hidden disability.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy