Compulsive Spending 101: Steps to Stop

Crystal Jackson

If the delivery truck keeps rolling up to your house, this is for you

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eCyIQ_0hv8Kkae00
Is your spending out of control?Photo by Vanessa Murrieta on Unsplash

At a certain point, the delivery truck pulling up brings shame, not excitement. I’m not sure when the shift happened. A pile of precariously stacked boxes on my doorstep used to bring a feeling of near euphoria. I would open them eagerly, each one an individual pleasure.

At the start of the pandemic, shopping this way was the responsible thing to do. I was staying out of stores. I was sourcing what I needed without endangering myself or anyone else. So what if some of my purchases were wants rather than needs? The world was shut down, and it seemed a small thing to find pleasure in simple purchases. It was self-care.

Until it wasn’t.

I don’t regret the towel warmer. I’ll never regret that. It was a cozy hug I couldn’t source from people outside my household. But did I need the hot water bottles? In Georgia?? Did I need a salad spinner? A year-long subscription to dog treats?

I went from being a careful saver to a big spender. I would whisper “self-care” as I lugged package after package over my threshold. I used the words “pandemic” and “global crisis” like mantras to justify my reckless spending.

COVID-19 and Compulsive Spending

I know I’m not alone. A study published in The Journal of Behavioral Addiction found that compulsive buying increased during the first 6 months of the pandemic. While higher-income households showed increased spending during the pandemic, lower-income households had the greatest increase in compulsive online shopping. The determining factor in how much you shopped online? Distress.

Ongoing emotional distress can lead to shopping addiction. For many of us, the effects of quarantine, job and financial uncertainty, and the ever-present threat of contagion and illness created the perfect storm.

I wanted to stop spending, but I had actual needs — and far too many wants. I watched my savings dip low and my anxiety spike high. This had to stop.

I needed to treat this like I treat my physical health and nutrition. I know an overly restrictive diet doesn’t have good long-term results. I know that excessive exercise can be just as unhealthy as a sedentary lifestyle. I needed balance and moderation. I didn’t need the comfort of shopping anymore. I needed the comfort of a healthy emergency savings account.

How to Know if You Have a Spending Problem

Your stress is probably the first clue that you have a spending problem. But there are other signs that your shopping habits have crossed the line from harmless spending to compulsive and addictive behavior.

  • You run out of money before the month is over.
  • You have a balance carrying over on your credit cards each month.
  • Your debt exceeds your assets.
  • You cannot pay all your bills each month.
  • Your debt grows, but your savings doesn’t.
  • You feel stressed about finances.
  • You keep saying you need to stop spending — and keep spending anyway.

How to Get Your Finances Under Control

Like any addictive behavior, quitting isn’t easy. The urge to spend and the emotional experience of making a purchase combine to create a dangerous spending pattern. An article in Forbes magazine offers a few suggestions for how to get back on track.

  • Review your budget and cut back on recurring subscription costs.
  • Shop around for cheaper insurance rates.
  • Cancel cable television and opt for a less expensive streaming option.
  • Use the library to check out digital, audio, and print books. A library is also a great option for borrowing movies if you decide to opt-out of all cable and streaming services.
  • Stop eating out.
  • Drink more water rather than purchasing sodas or other beverages.
  • Don’t grocery shop while hungry.
To truly change your saving and spending habits, you’ll need to exercise self-control when it comes to finances. Keep in mind that behavioral addiction is still an addiction. You’ll need to manage it accordingly. Don’t assume you can quit cold turkey and do it alone. You’ll need to create new patterns for spending and saving and new lifestyle habits that help support your goals.

As a former addiction counselor, I know that it takes more than words to create change. Acknowledging that you have a problem is the first step. If you’re like me, you’ve been acknowledging the problem for a while without actually taking steps to fix it. That has to change.

Healthy Habits to Reduce Spending and Increase Saving

Researchers found that the following financial habits can help reduce spending and increase saving.

  1. Use a shopping list for all purchases.
  2. Set specific savings goals.
  3. Shop sales for necessary items to find the best deals, but don’t shop sales simply to find bargains on items that aren’t on your list.
  4. DIY — make your own lunch and coffee and take care of your own repairs when possible.
  5. Set up automatic deductions for bill pay and savings.
  6. Track your spending for better accountability.
  7. Make your money harder to access by not carrying credit cards, making purchases with cash, or having a savings account that’s not accessible from the ATM.
  8. Decide if it’s a need or want.
  9. Pause before purchasing — allow yourself time to consider the decision and avoid impulse buys.
  10. Designate an accountability buddy who will encourage you to stick to your financial goals.
  11. Think about how much the purchase costs in terms of time needed to earn back that money.
  12. Save before spending.
  13. Use rewards to motivate your habits (treating yourself to an item only after you’ve saved a certain amount).
  14. Pay now rather than opting to pay later.
  15. Use a retirement savings projection plan for future financial planning.

Change Your Habits, Change Your Life

I’ve personally noticed that it’s important for me to limit the time I spend on shopping sites. Window shopping isn’t harmless when it usually leads to impulse purchases. Instead of spending my free time online looking at things I want, I try to make better use of my time by completing a household task, reading a book or article, or distracting myself from the need to browse Amazon or Etsy.

Just like with diet and exercise, an all-or-nothing plan isn’t the best idea for long-term results. You don’t need to stop fiscal binging and switch to fiscal fasting. Instead, it’s important to begin to take small steps to change your financial habits.

Spending less, saving more, and trying to change shopping behaviors no matter how many times you mess up are all important parts of recovering from behavioral addiction.

Your Financial Health — A Summary

You only live once. This is sometimes our justification for digging an even deeper hole for ourselves, but it doesn’t have to be.

You only live once so don’t let that one lifetime be spent drowning in stress and debt.
You only live once so you deserve a savings account to cover life’s emergencies.
You only live once so you deserve to breathe a little easier each month even if the riches you accumulate in life have everything to do with love and gratitude and nothing at all to do with money.

You only live once. So, do what takes the stress off yourself today. Make the coffee at home and mentally add that $5 macchiato to your vacation savings. Skip the impulse order and mentally order the margarita you’ll be able to later afford with it. Mind your emotional and mental health since distress is linked directly to increased spending.

Shopping addiction can feel overwhelming, but recovery is possible. Build the life you want with every single intentional move toward a healthier, happier financial future.

Originally published on Medium

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Personal Finance# Money# Lifestyle# Society# Culture

Comments / 0

Published by

Crystal Jackson is a former therapist turned writer. She is the author of the Heart of Madison series and a volume of poetry entitled My Words Are Whiskey. Her work has been featured on Medium, Elite Daily, Thought Catalog, The Good Men Project, and Elephant Journal. When she's not writing, you can find her traveling, paddle boarding, cycling, throwing axes badly but with terrifying enthusiasm, hiking, or curled up with her nose in a book in Madison, Georgia, where she lives with one puppy and two wild and wonderful children. Crystal writes about relationships, mental health, parenting, social justice, and more. Never miss an update. Subscribe to emails: https://crystaljacksonwriter.substack.com/

Madison, GA
2167 followers

More from Crystal Jackson

13 Signs You Aren’t as Emotionally Available as You Think You Are

It’s easy to dive into the chaotic world of dating and come up for air with a lot of terrible stories about all those messed-up fish in the sea. It takes about 5 minutes of scrolling through dating profiles to have at least a couple of horrible examples of humanity to show your friends. It’s even easier to identify the many emotionally unavailable, growth-stunted individuals trying to make a love connection while simultaneously trying to dodge one.

Read full story

5 Signs You Can Still Fix Your Broken Relationship

You need more than love to fix a relationship. Can your relationship be repaired?Photo by Kirill Palii on Unsplash. Can things that are broken ever truly be repaired, or will the cracks always show? It’s a question worth considering, particularly when it comes to relationships. Whether a relationship is breaking down or has already broken, it’s important to know when it can be repaired and when it’s best to leave it alone and let it go.

Read full story

How Soon is Too Soon to Move in Together?

Before you take the plunge, consider this... When you love someone, you might be tempted to move in together. It’s often a practical decision. If you spend all your time with your significant other, you might have considered the rent and utility money you could save by joining your households — not to mention the extra time you’d get together.

Read full story

Is Your Ex Testing You? What to Watch Out For

In an ideal world, breakups would end with either a clean break or a shift into a natural friendship. We’d never have to see or hear from toxic exes again. The one who got away would stay away, and we’d find someone else to love. The ones we’d like to keep around would become great friends with no hard feelings. But the world is not ideal.

Read full story
13 comments

7 Tips to Show Your Man Appreciation

For some reason, it’s commonly accepted that men are meant to be romantic while women are meant to be the recipients of romantic gestures. This is an outdated heteronormative standard that just won’t die.

Read full story

13 Signs of a Sigma Empath

It may seem like society is always trying to fit us into smaller and smaller boxes. Yet sometimes we discover boxes that don’t feel constraining. These boxes help us understand key aspects of ourselves that we always wondered about before. Instead of feeling restricted by these labels, we feel seen by them.

Read full story

13 Signs He Might Be Using You

Relationships are complicated. By a certain age, most of us have had at least one long-term relationship or marriage fall apart. The starry-eyed optimism of forever love may have dulled a bit into the understanding that sometimes relationships don’t work out even with the best of intentions.

Read full story

What To Do When He Pulls Away

When we think of heartache, we often think about breakups and divorce, but one of the most heartbreaking experiences of our lives isn’t the moment of separation but the moment we begin to suspect that it’s coming.

Read full story
20 comments

11 Ways to Tell She Likes You By Text

If you’ve ever found yourself reading the same message over and over for clues, you’re in good company. We all do it, particularly if we like that person and want to figure out if they like us back before we put ourselves out there. There are clues in these messages — if we’re paying attention.

Read full story
2 comments

7 Subtle Signs She Secretly Likes You

Dating culture would have you believe that women are mysterious and difficult to understand. We speak in code, and it’s hard to tell if we mean what we say or say what we mean. The truth is that some women do play games, and we attribute it to their gender rather than to emotional and relational immaturity.

Read full story

11 Signs an Emotionally Unavailable Man Loves You

Emotionally unavailable people are everywhere. We’ve all spotted them in the wild, and most of us have dated at least one person who qualifies for this category. Sometimes, we’re the ones who are emotionally unavailable.

Read full story

39 Toxic Relationship Quotes So You Don’t Feel Alone

It’s a terrible feeling to know that you’re in a toxic relationship but have no idea how exactly you’re going to get out. People often will tell you just to go — as if it’s ever that easy.

Read full story

Signs of a "Situationship" and What to Do About It

Casual relationships have become so common that the term “situationship” was developed to describe these commitment-free dating scenarios. Situationships can be enjoyable — if both parties simply want a friendly, casual romantic relationship with no strings attached. For people whose feelings run deeper, situationships are relationship purgatory.

Read full story
4 comments

Reactive Abuse: What You Need to Know

The term reactive abuse has recently surfaced in popular media in the case of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie as well as in the highly publicized Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial. In both cases, the alleged victims were male, and while it’s not uncommon for men to be abused — in fact, 1 out of 10 men in the United States have been victims of abuse according to the CDC — many victims of domestic violence spoke out to call attention to what reactive abuse is and how to recognize it in relationships.

Read full story

5 Ways to Confess Your Feelings

Crushes are quite accurately named. They are, in fact, crushing. They’re fun at first when it’s all butterflies in your stomach and stars in your eyes. It’s only later when those pleasant feelings in your stomach turn into heartburn and anxiety and the stars in your eyes become question marks in neon lights as you try to figure out if the person you’re crushing on actually likes you back.

Read full story

Why Women Date Younger Men

Ghosting. Benching. Catfishing. Love Bombing. Our society is creative, I’ll give you that. Modern terminology has managed to evolve, finding new ways to describe modern behaviors. In fact, sometimes, these descriptions are so perfect that they don’t need an explanation. I’ve been ghosted, and it certainly leaves behind a haunted feeling.

Read full story

15 Signs of Emotional Immaturity in a Woman

We assign a lot of words to other people, particularly women. We label them as narcissists. We call them crazy. We judge their value based on their appearance, sexual behaviors, and dating history.

Read full story
3 comments

7 Facts About Chronic and Invisible Illness

Approximately 20% of Americans are living with an invisible illness. Some of them have always had it. Others, people like me, are still adjusting to life with a hidden disability.

Read full story

15 Traits of the Heyoka Empath and Why They're Said to Be the Most Powerful

Empathic skills are usually viewed as either a blessing or a curse, depending on one’s perspective. Being able to intuit and feel the emotions of others can be taxing, but it also has great potential to improve our relationships, heal others, and even help us walk through the world with wisdom.

Read full story
25 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy