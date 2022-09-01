Los Angeles, CA

Chanel West Coast's Net Worth in 2022

Crystal Jackson

Who is Chanel West Coast?

Chelsea Chanel Dudley was born on September 1, 1988, in Los Angeles, California. She split her time between living in California with her mother, former adult film star Penny Porsche, and in New York with her father. Her father was a DJ, and Chanel West Coast grew up being taken to nightclubs. By 14, she was writing her own raps and taking both singing and dancing lessons.

Chanel West Coast’s big break came when she met Rob Drydek when she was 20 years old. She worked for him as an assistant and later began working with him on MTV. She is known for reality television appearances on shows like MTV’s Ridiculousness and Fantasy Factor. She also appeared on Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood.

Chanel West Coast’s music career began during her tenure at MTV when she released the 2009 single “Melting Like Ice Cream” with Tiffanie Anderson. She would later go on to release “Phamous” and “I Love Money” before signing a record deal with Lil Wayne of Young Money Entertainment. She’s collaborated with the following artists: Snoop Dogg, Robin Thicke, Ty Dolla Sign, and others.

Chanel West Coast was romantically linked with Liam Horne from 2014 to 2017. It was rumored that she dated Solo Lucci in 2017. Chanel West Coast has most recently made her relationship with boyfriend Dom Fenison public and is expecting her first child. She announced on June 19, 2022, that she is expecting a girl.

Chanel West Coast on Social Media

Chanel West Coast on TikTok

Chanel West Coast has 1.2 million followers and 6.2 million likes on TikTok. You can expect the following content on her TikTok account: music videos, dance trends, fashion, brand promotions, and more.

Chanel West Coast on Instagram

Chanel West Coast has 3.6 million Instagram followers and follows less than 5,000 accounts. Posts include selfies, fashion photos, and glimpses of both her professional and personal life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCin9_0hWclAth00
Chanel West Coast on Twitter

You can find Chanel West Coast on Twitter @chanelwestcoast. She 780.3K followers on Twitter. Tweets include announcements related to her pregnancy, fashion photos, and Instagram shares.

Chanel West Coast on SnapChat

You’ll even find Chanel West Coast on SnapChat where she currently has 1.45 million subscribers.

Chanel West Coast on Facebook

You can also find Chanel West Coast on Facebook where she has 5.1 million followers. Much like her Twitter and Instagram feed, Chanel West Coast mainly shares CoastyLife bikini photos, from the LOL CARTEL collection

How Did Chanel West Coast Achieve a Net Worth of $3 Million?

Chanel West Coast has a reported net worth of $3 million, although some sources report as high as $5 million. She’s the owner of a $1.65 million Hollywood Hills home, which was featured in InTouch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nrIkfRFqR9

She rose to fame with her association with MTV. Roles include the following:

  • Appearing on reality show Rob Drydek’s Fantasy Factory from 2009 to 2015
  • Playing the role of Sheila in The Hard Times of RJ Berger in 2011
  • Co-hosting Ridiculousness on MTV since 2011
  • Voicing the character of Flipz on the animated show Wild Grinders from 2012 to 2015
  • Appearing as herself in the reality series Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood in 2017
  • Appearing on Fear Factor as herself in 2018 on the episode Hip-Hop Battle

Chanel West Coast released the studio album America’s Sweethearts in 2020. She’s also released two collaborative mixtapes: Now You Know (released in 2013 from label BornRich) and Waves (released in 2015 from label BornRich). Her singles range from the 2016 release “Bad Things” to the 2020 release of “40 Yard Dash”. She’s been a featured artist on other tracks from 2015 to 2021. Chanel West Coast has headlined two tours: the Punch Drunk Love Tour and the Now You Know Tour.

Chanel West Coast also created clothing lines Valleywood in 2009 and LOL CARTEL in 2019. She also curated a collection of cannabis accessories for the Daily High Club subscription box in 2018. As of 2022, Chanel West Coast is launching Coasty Swim, a line of swimwear. She’s also recently launched cannabis brand Coasty.

Chanel West Coast Quotes

From Snoop, I’ve learned quite a bit. I learned that sometimes I need to keep my mouth shut. It’s a long story, but definitely to sometimes keep my mouth shut. I also learned to always ignore the haters.
I’d rather be busy, working non-stop, than being bored at home, you know?
Honestly, the biggest setback to my music career was people’s perception that I was a reality TV star, not a rapper.
I know what it’s like to have guys make you feel like you need to flirt with them or be sexy or hook up with them or something, and you don’t have to do those things. You just have to be strong and stand your ground.
It’s not easy to go from reality TV to being taken seriously as an artist, so I don’t think I’ll be doing reality TV again because of that.
You can have opinions, but it doesn’t mean they’re right.
It’s hard being a woman in the hip-hop game, but I’m lucky to have good people around me who have had my back.
I always wrote poems when I was a little girl, and I loved hip hop music, and I kind of just started writing poems over beats, and that’s when I started rapping.
You just gotta be yourself and don’t hold anything back just because you’re a woman.

Key Lessons from Chanel West Coast Career

Chanel West Coast did not have a typical childhood. Not only did she split her time between the East and West Coast, but she also spent time in nightclubs as a minor and reportedly began smoking marijuana at the age of 11. By 14, she began writing her own raps, and by 20, she was growing into a reality television career on MTV. While her life may not be typical, there are some key takeaways from her metaphoric rise to fame.

Networking Matters

Chanel West Coast was introduced to TV personality Rob Drydek through friends in 2008. This meeting became an opportunity to grow Chanel West Coast’s career, online presence, and profile. She started as a receptionist and soon became an actor and rapper. Networking is helpful in most careers. Meeting new people, making positive impressions, and being willing to leap into new opportunities can be a game changer.

Surround Yourself with Good People

Having strong social support matters, and this is something Chanel West Coast doesn’t take for granted from all reports. Surrounding yourself with people who have your back is important. Can you trust the people in your inner circle? That shouldn’t be a question. If you’re wondering how reliable they are, they might not be the best people to keep close.

Ignore the Haters

Sometimes, it’s good to keep your thoughts to yourself and keep moving even in the face of criticism. Chanel West Coast may have learned this lesson the hard way with her famous feud with Charlamagne The God in 2017 and her legal troubles with Sharon Stone in 2020. Sometimes, the best thing you can do is ignore the haters and let the best revenge be your own success and happiness.

Diversify Your Skillset

While music may be her passion, Chanel West Coast has no plans to stop there. She has big dreams and is making them happen. From her own fashion lines to her recent cannabis company creation, Chanel West Coast continues to diversify her skillset to create the life that she wants. While we don’t all have the same connections or income, it is possible to learn new skills, start side hustles, and do what it takes to create the lives we want.

Chanel West Coast’s next big move might be the baby girl she’s having, but I’m sure there’s more to come for her career. With a net worth of $3 million, she’s making moves, making money, and living her best life.

Crystal Jackson is a former therapist turned writer. She is the author of the Heart of Madison series and a volume of poetry entitled My Words Are Whiskey. Her work has been featured on Medium, Elite Daily, Thought Catalog, The Good Men Project, and Elephant Journal.

