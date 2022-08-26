39 Toxic Relationship Quotes So You Don’t Feel Alone

Crystal Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1db0zn_0hWbTrPL00
Photo by Naitian（Tony） Wang on Unsplash

It’s a terrible feeling to know that you’re in a toxic relationship but have no idea how exactly you’re going to get out. People often will tell you just to go — as if it’s ever that easy.

You’re not waiting to hit rock bottom; you live at rock bottom. You’re not waiting to reach a breaking point; that point is long gone.

You know exactly what you’re dealing with, but you also have to work through all the issues standing between you and that door — issues like attachment, codependence, trauma, and all the other things that keep you from being ready right now to walk out and keep going.

If this sounds like your relationship, you’re not alone. I was in a relationship like that. Everyone I know has had at least one of them. There is hope. Until you find your way out of the relationship, here are some toxic relationship quotes to help you feel less alone.

39 Toxic Relationship Quotes

  • “It’s amazing how someone can break your heart and you can still love them with all the little pieces.” ~Ella Harper
  • “It is only through labor and painful effort, by grim energy and resolute courage, that we move on to better things.” ~Theodore Roosevelt
  • “A bad relationship is like standing on broken glass, if you stay you will keep hurting. If you walk away, you will hurt but eventually, you will heal.” ~Autumn Kohler
  • “Sometimes trying to fix them, breaks you.” ~Steve Maraboli
  • “No partner in a love relationship… should feel that he has to give up an essential part of himself to make it viable.” ~May Sarton
  • “You make me feel like a firefly. Trapped in a bell jar; starved for love.” ~Ayushee Ghoshal
  • “Poisonous relationships can alter our perception. You can spend many years thinking you’re worthless. But you’re not worthless. You’re underappreciated.” ~Steve Maraboli
  • “At some point you have to realize that some people can stay in your heart but not in your life.” ~Tara Westover
  • “When being in a toxic relationship in life at times you may have to step outside yourself, to see yourself, so you can find yourself and love yourself again.” ~Angel Moreira
  • “The most beautiful people I’ve known are those who have known trials, have known struggles, have known loss, and have found their way out of the depths.” ~Elizabeth Kübler-Ross
  • “One’s dignity may be assaulted, vandalized and cruelly mocked, but it can never be taken away unless it is surrendered.” ~Michael J. Fox
  • “Even though you may want to move forward in your life, you may have one foot on the brakes. In order to be free, we must learn how to let go. Release the hurt. Release the fear. Refuse to entertain your old pain. The energy it takes to hang onto the past is holding you back from a new life. What is it you would let go of today?” ~Mary Manin Morrissey
  • “I have to remember it is not love that has hurt me; but someone who could not love me in the right way.” ~R. YS Perez
  • “You create more space in your life when you turn your excess baggage to garbage.” ~Chinonye J. Chidolue
  • “Every woman that finally figured out her worth, has picked up her suitcases of pride and boarded a flight to freedom, which landed in the valley of change.” ~Shannon L. Alder
  • “Maybe I fell in love with a version of him that didn’t exist.” ~Namrata Gupta
  • “The wise do not consider the chains and shackles of jail to be the toughest restraints. The chains of attachment are the strongest of the ties that bind.” ~Thich Nhat Hanh
  • “Nothing hurts more than being disappointed by the one person who you thought would never hurt you.” ~Gugu Mofokeng
  • “When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you. The misinformation will seem unfair but rise above it, trusting that others will eventually see the truth, just as you did.” ~ Jill Blakeway
  • “Love should not make you feel like walking on eggshells.” ~Emma Xu
  • “It’s one thing if a person owns up to their behavior and makes an effort to change. But if a person disregards your feelings, ignores your boundaries, and continues to treat you in a harmful way, they need to go.” ~Daniell Koepke
  • “A bad relationship can do that, can make you doubt everything good you ever felt about yourself.” ~Dionne Warwick
  • “Like arsenic, toxic people will slowly kill you. They kill your positive spirit and play with your mind and emotions. The only cure is to let them go.” ~Dennisse Lisseth
  • “Letting go means to come to the realization that some people are a part of your history, but not a part of your destiny.” ~Steve Maraboli
  • “Dear Self: Stop re-opening your doors for toxic people, then calling it ‘seeking closure.’ Certain things don’t work out in life . . . and that’s ok.” ~Reyna Biddy
  • “Toxic people attach themselves like cinder blocks tied to your ankles, and then invite you for a swim in their poisoned waters.” ~John Mark Green
  • “When you notice someone does something toxic the first time, don’t wait for the second time before you address it or cut them off. Many survivors are used to the “wait and see” tactic which only leaves them vulnerable to a second attack. As your boundaries get stronger, the wait time gets shorter. You never have to justify your intuition.” ~Shahida Arabi
  • “We can deeply love our poison. We can love the taste of it, the scent of it, the comforting weight of it in our belly and find ourselves woken in the night with stabbing cramps, arms around porcelain toilet bowls, hurling every last bit until collapsing on bathroom tile, limp from dehydration. Sometimes parting with love is essential for survival. I’ve found the most tragic aspect of losing loved ones wasn’t the big boom of the fallout, but realizing later how much healthier I was without them.” ~Maggie Young
  • “There is a time for departure even when there’s no certain place to go.” ~Tennesse Williams
  • “We should fight for our relationships, but if fighting means ripping yourself to shreds and piggybacking all his demons, you need to leave.” ~Tara Love
  • “This feeling of lessening disturbance, coming from within myself, unexpected, was profoundly disturbing. As I sat still, growing less and less alarmed by the situation, I knew that I had to move fast, as fast and as far as I could within this small, cramped house.” ~Alexandra Kleeman
  • “What I want back is what I was.” ~Sylvia Plath
  • “Toxic relationships are dangerous to your health; they will literally kill you. Stress shortens your lifespan. Even a broken heart can kill you. There is an undeniable mind-body connection. Your arguments and hateful talk can land you in the emergency room or in the morgue. You were not meant to live in a fever of anxiety; screaming yourself hoarse in a frenzy of dreadful, panicked fight-or-flight that leaves you exhausted and numb with grief. You were not meant to live like animals tearing one another to shreds. Don’t turn your hair gray. Don’t carve a roadmap of pain into the sweet wrinkles on your face. Don’t lay in the quiet with your heart pounding like a trapped, frightened creature. For your own precious and beautiful life, and for those around you — seek help or get out before it is too late. This is your wake-up call!” ~Bryant McGill
  • “Hope begins in the dark, the stubborn hope that if you just show up and try to do the right thing, the dawn will come. You wait and watch and work: you don’t give up.” ~Anne Lamott
  • “I used to think the worst thing in life was to end up all alone. It’s not. The worst thing in life is ending up with people who make you feel all alone.” ~Robin Williams
  • “What I Know: 1. What you don’t know, you’re not supposed to know yet. 2. More will be revealed. 3 Crisis means to sift. Let it all fall away and you’ll be left with what matters. 4. What matters most cannot be taken away. 5. Just do the next right thing one thing at a time. That’ll take you all the way home.” ~Glennon Doyle
  • “Women are powerful, and I see them stifle this every. single. day. Stop looking to be saved and hiding your magic. Stop tossing aside your voice and valid emotions. Stop wasting your time with fake friends and chasing men like they’re cures.
    Material things, better jobs, and other people- they won’t fill your gap. Only you can do that. Life is short. Rise up and step back into your awesome, innate power. You are compassion and creative force and divine life itself. You are a Goddess.” ~Victoria Erickson
  • “You don’t let go of a bad relationship because you stop caring about them. You let go because you start caring about yourself.” ~Charles Orlando
  • “Start by doing what’s necessary; then do what’s possible; and suddenly you’re doing the impossible.” ~Francis of Assisi

Toxic relationships sometimes feel impossible. You may feel like you can’t leave but can’t stay either. You’ve already seen all the signs that the relationship is wrong.

You know — on some level at least — that a healthy relationship is kind, supportive, respectful, and loving … everything your relationship is not. You may know — on some level at least — that you deserve a love that doesn’t make you feel bad about yourself.

Taking Care of Yourself in a Toxic Relationship

You are not alone. While you’re gathering your courage, resources, and support to leave, remember the following self-care tips.

  • Build social support. Maintaining contact with the people who love you is a necessary step in gathering the resources to leave. You will need as much support as you can get.
  • Consider seeing a therapist. Even if you’re already seeing a couples’ counselor, an individual therapist can help you process your own thoughts and feelings about the relationship — including how to end it.
  • Do the basics. Self-care isn’t usually luxury retreats and day spas. Sometimes, it’s just doing the basics — getting enough sleep, eating well, moving your body, and staying hydrated. Take care of you because you’ll need the energy for the transition ahead.
  • Be honest with yourself — even if you can’t yet be honest with anyone else. Start to tell yourself the truth rather than making excuses for your partner. It’s not complicated; it’s toxic. It may actually be abusive. Use the words that best describe what is happening. While you may hate to feel like a victim, there is power in naming the experience. Find your power. Use it to make the next right choice.

You are worthy of kind treatment, respect, consideration, and love. You are perfectly imperfect and not one single flaw you have entitles anyone else to treat you with disdain, contempt, or abuse. Return to these quotes as many times as needed to remind you that you are not alone.

Originally published on The Truly Charming

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Psychology# Quotes# Lifestyle# Society

Comments / 0

Published by

Crystal Jackson is a former therapist turned writer. She is the author of the Heart of Madison series and a volume of poetry entitled My Words Are Whiskey. Her work has been featured on Medium, Elite Daily, Thought Catalog, The Good Men Project, and Elephant Journal. When she's not writing, you can find her traveling, paddle boarding, cycling, throwing axes badly but with terrifying enthusiasm, hiking, or curled up with her nose in a book in Madison, Georgia, where she lives with one puppy and two wild and wonderful children. Crystal writes about relationships, mental health, parenting, social justice, and more. Never miss an update. Subscribe to emails: https://crystaljacksonwriter.substack.com/

Madison, GA
2031 followers

More from Crystal Jackson

What To Do When He Pulls Away

When we think of heartache, we often think about breakups and divorce, but one of the most heartbreaking experiences of our lives isn’t the moment of separation but the moment we begin to suspect that it’s coming.

Read full story

11 Signs Your Twin Flame is Thinking of You

If you’ve ever experienced a twin flame connection, you know that it’s a feeling like no other. The twin flame is said to be the same soul split in two. While soulmates are drawn together and perfectly complement one another, the twin flame connection is an intense attraction of two like-minded souls. Even though there is a feeling of magnetism, twin flames are often too alike, sparking discord.

Read full story

11 Ways to Tell She Likes You By Text

If you’ve ever found yourself reading the same message over and over for clues, you’re in good company. We all do it, particularly if we like that person and want to figure out if they like us back before we put ourselves out there. There are clues in these messages — if we’re paying attention.

Read full story
2 comments

7 Subtle Signs She Secretly Likes You

Dating culture would have you believe that women are mysterious and difficult to understand. We speak in code, and it’s hard to tell if we mean what we say or say what we mean. The truth is that some women do play games, and we attribute it to their gender rather than to emotional and relational immaturity.

Read full story

11 Signs an Emotionally Unavailable Man Loves You

Emotionally unavailable people are everywhere. We’ve all spotted them in the wild, and most of us have dated at least one person who qualifies for this category. Sometimes, we’re the ones who are emotionally unavailable.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Chanel West Coast's Net Worth in 2022

Chelsea Chanel Dudley was born on September 1, 1988, in Los Angeles, California. She split her time between living in California with her mother, former adult film star Penny Porsche, and in New York with her father. Her father was a DJ, and Chanel West Coast grew up being taken to nightclubs. By 14, she was writing her own raps and taking both singing and dancing lessons.

Read full story

Will Ferrell's 2022 Net Worth

Does $160 million sound like lottery winnings? You may have even fantasized about just what you would do with that kind of wealth. It may certainly seem like an overwhelming amount, but for one man, it’s his net worth as of 2022.

Read full story

Bad Bunny's 2022 Net Worth

Bad Bunny, the stage name for singer/songwriter Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, who was born in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico on March 10, 1994. His stage name comes from a picture he shared on social media of himself as a child wearing a bunny costume while in a bad mood. Bad Bunny’s career began when he found popularity after sharing his music on SoundCloud in 2016. Bad Bunny’s music is considered Latin trap, hip-hop, and reggaeton, and he’s considered the first singer/songwriter to make Billboard’s Top 200 with an all-Spanish record.

Read full story

Signs of a "Situationship" and What to Do About It

Casual relationships have become so common that the term “situationship” was developed to describe these commitment-free dating scenarios. Situationships can be enjoyable — if both parties simply want a friendly, casual romantic relationship with no strings attached. For people whose feelings run deeper, situationships are relationship purgatory.

Read full story
4 comments

Reactive Abuse: What You Need to Know

The term reactive abuse has recently surfaced in popular media in the case of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie as well as in the highly publicized Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial. In both cases, the alleged victims were male, and while it’s not uncommon for men to be abused — in fact, 1 out of 10 men in the United States have been victims of abuse according to the CDC — many victims of domestic violence spoke out to call attention to what reactive abuse is and how to recognize it in relationships.

Read full story

5 Ways to Confess Your Feelings

Crushes are quite accurately named. They are, in fact, crushing. They’re fun at first when it’s all butterflies in your stomach and stars in your eyes. It’s only later when those pleasant feelings in your stomach turn into heartburn and anxiety and the stars in your eyes become question marks in neon lights as you try to figure out if the person you’re crushing on actually likes you back.

Read full story

Why Women Date Younger Men

Ghosting. Benching. Catfishing. Love Bombing. Our society is creative, I’ll give you that. Modern terminology has managed to evolve, finding new ways to describe modern behaviors. In fact, sometimes, these descriptions are so perfect that they don’t need an explanation. I’ve been ghosted, and it certainly leaves behind a haunted feeling.

Read full story

15 Signs of Emotional Immaturity in a Woman

We assign a lot of words to other people, particularly women. We label them as narcissists. We call them crazy. We judge their value based on their appearance, sexual behaviors, and dating history.

Read full story
3 comments

7 Facts About Chronic and Invisible Illness

Approximately 20% of Americans are living with an invisible illness. Some of them have always had it. Others, people like me, are still adjusting to life with a hidden disability.

Read full story

15 Traits of the Heyoka Empath and Why They're Said to Be the Most Powerful

Empathic skills are usually viewed as either a blessing or a curse, depending on one’s perspective. Being able to intuit and feel the emotions of others can be taxing, but it also has great potential to improve our relationships, heal others, and even help us walk through the world with wisdom.

Read full story
25 comments

8 Ways to Heal Relationship Anxiety

Looking at romantic relationships through the lens of attachment theory can be revealing. In fact, so many of what we perceive to be relationship failures can be attributed to reactions developed as a result of our early attachment styles. Suddenly, we see clingy, distrustful, and avoidant partners in a different, hopefully, kinder light. We may also see ourselves and our role in relationships anew.

Read full story

6 Ways to Be More Secure in Your Relationships

Learning about attachment styles can be an important part of understanding ourselves, how we relate to other people, and how other people relate to us. Attachment theory has been around since the 1950s, and it describes the bonding process between children and their caregivers. Psychologists Mary Ainsworth and John Bowlby theorized that what happens in the first five years of our lives will have a significant impact on our future relationships.

Read full story

How to Love Your Avoidant Partner

If you’ve ever dated an emotionally unavailable partner, you might have been dealing with an avoidant attachment style without even knowing it. Attachment theory is fascinating. Pioneered by Mary Ainsworth and John Bowlby, the theory suggests that the way we relate to our early caregivers influences our lifelong relationship style.

Read full story

Are You Speaking the Same Love Language?

Saying I love you is easy, but the language of love is made up of more than those three little — but powerful — words. If only it were that simple! For our relationships to thrive, we have to be able to communicate how we want to be loved and, at the same time, interpret how to give love so that someone else can receive it. Otherwise, the way we feel just gets lost in translation.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy