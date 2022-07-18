13 Warning Signs in Relationships and What To Do About Them

Crystal Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35L2LO_0gi4Jzwe00
Unsplash

I want to hit the rewind button and go back. The problem is that I’m not sure how far back I should go.

I know the exact moment I realized that he no longer loved me. By then, it was too late.

I would need to go back further, back before he fell out of love with me. I need to go back to when he looked at me, and I felt like the only woman in the world.

I want to go back to when “I love you” flowed easily from his lips to my ear.

I don’t know when he realized that he stopped loving me. He never did admit it.

But I do know that he knew long before I caught on. By the time I added up all the signs, it was too late.

There is no rewind button. The world keeps moving forward. These days, I move forward, too.

Just for a moment, let’s take a look back. Let’s talk about all the signs that he no longer loves you — the signs you know are there but don’t want to see.

Let’s look them over and then talk about what you need to do about it.

13 Signs He Doesn’t Love You Anymore

This isn’t an all-inclusive list, but these are some key signs that the person you’re in love with might not be in love with you now.

Because these are hard truths, you’ll need to breathe through them. This isn’t to hurt you. It’s to help you see that he may be telling you that he doesn’t love you without ever saying the words.

Ask yourself if your relationship sounds a little like this.

1. You Think He Doesn’t Love You

The first sign is simple: You think he doesn’t love you anymore. The very thought that he’s fallen out of love with you could simply be low self-esteem, right? Check in with yourself.

Do you feel like anxious attachment or low self-esteem are at work, or is your gut telling you that something significant has changed?

2. He Doesn’t Prioritize Time with You

He used to make time to see you. Even if you weren’t the center of his world, you were definitely one of his favorite humans. Now, he doesn’t prioritize time with you. It’s an afterthought, or he might even be actively avoiding you.

He’s less concerned with seeing you, but you’ve noticed he still has free time to do anything else he wants to do.

3. The Things He Loved About You Seem to Annoy Him Now

He used to think you were adorable. Now, everything you do seems to annoy him. Those cute little quirks he used to tease you about seem to get under his skin easily. You start to feel like you’re not good enough.

Where he used to joke with you, he criticizes you instead.

4. He Withdraws

He used to tell you everything, but he’s been withdrawing lately. It’s not just from emotional vulnerability either.

He’s stopped being as free with affection. He seems like he’s keeping secrets or at least no longer sharing his feelings with you. In fact, it can be hard to get him to open up at all.

You’re tired of feeling like you’re prying when you express interest in his life.

5. He Stops Complimenting You

You still think he’s the bees’ knees, but he never seems to call you beautiful anymore.

In fact, you got your hair cut, and he doesn’t even notice. He’s stingy with compliments in a way that he never was before.

In fact, you don’t even notice they’re gone until you can’t remember the last time he told you that you looked nice.

6. He Never Mentions the Future

You thought you were planning for a future together, but he never talks about it now. In fact, you seem to be curiously absent from all his future plans.

If he’s making plans at all, he’s not building them with you but choosing for himself alone.

When you refer to future holidays or events, he’s non-committal. It starts to feel like he’s planning not to be there when those dates roll around.

7. His Behavior Feels Inconsistent

His behavior is so inconsistent you’re at real risk of whiplash. The hot and cold, up and down tendency is exhausting and is actively undermining the security of the relationship.

He’s either his old self, affectionate and flirty, or he’s this new stranger who is cold, aloof, and disinterested in spending time with you. You’re never quite sure which version is going to show up.

8. He “Friend Zones” You When You Flirt with Him

You flirt with him, and he does that thing people do when they want to make it clear that you’re in the friend zone.

He gives you an “aw, thanks” or “that’s sweet”. What he doesn’t do anymore is flirt back. He doesn’t even seem flattered by the attention.

If you’re not mistaken, it’s annoyance or discomfort he expresses any time you engage in a little flirtation.

You start to wonder how you can be in the friend zone when your relationship status says he’s your person.

9. He Doesn’t Work on Fixing the Relationship

Every relationship has problems. In the beginning, nothing would have stopped him from working out any issues to be with you.

Now, he seems completely detached from resolving anything.

You offer to go to counseling if that would help, but he dismisses the idea. You try to confront him about how you’re feeling, but he manages to turn the tables or distract you with something else.

Whatever else he’s doing, he’s not fixing this.

10. He’s Less Interested in Sex or Sexting

One major sign that he doesn’t love you anymore is that your sex life goes downhill.

He used to send you sexy little messages or initiate sex whenever possible. Now, it seems like he deflects when you bring it up.

Even when he does engage, it’s not at the previous level of intimacy.

When you ask him what’s going on, he always has a reason, but you wonder if it’s the real one when your sex life never recovers from whatever stressful event he blames.

11. He Treats You Like an Obligation Rather Than a Bonus

You know that you’re an awesome partner, someone anyone would be lucky to love, and yet he treats you more like an obligation he has to fit into his busy day than a life partner he loves.

In fact, you notice there’s less appreciation and more resentment, and every day, it seems to grow. He doesn’t even seem happy to be with you anymore, even if he denies it.

12. He Doesn’t Include You in Major Life Events

You don’t get the invitation to his family’s big get-together or his friend’s party. He doesn’t factor you into his holiday season.

You may not even be kept up to date on the important events in his life that you would support if you could.

His behavior screams “single”, but you check your relationship status again to see that it hasn’t changed. He has though.

13. He Doesn’t Say He Loves You

This one hurts the most in some ways. He stops saying he loves you. Maybe, at first, he just said it less or didn’t initiate.

Can you even remember the last time he said it? It’s not even just the “I love you” that’s missing.

He doesn’t say that he misses you, that he wishes you were with him when he’s away, or that he wants to spend more time with you.

He doesn’t say he loves you, and you realize that it’s because he doesn’t love you anymore.

What To Do About It

There are articles out there that will tell you exactly what you need to do to get him to love you back.

I’ve read them. In fact, before my relationship ended, I read them all looking for answers, for assurance, and even for hope.

The truth is that you can spend the time and money on an inward and outward glow-up, and he’s still not going to love you.

It’s a painful truth, but isn’t it far more painful to pretend that there’s something you can do to change it when you can’t?

Be Honest with Yourself

What you can do, what you absolutely should do, is face the truth. It’s time to find your exit strategy.

You deserve better than a partner who doesn’t love you. You deserve a partner who adores you.

You deserve a relationship that makes you feel loved, wanted, valued, and secure.

You know you need to leave this relationship — you were just hoping there was some other answer, one that you liked better.

I’ve been there. I know.

Self-Care Your Way Through It

You’re going to need time to recover from the experience of not being loved back.

You’ll need therapy, good supportive friends, and some time alone where you take care of you instead of looking for the next person to love.

You’re going to need a lot of self-care because it’s a brutal experience when you love someone who has fallen out of love with you.

Don’t Take It Personally

I hate this one, don’t you? It’s true though. His inability to love you doesn’t make you unworthy of love. It likely signals that he just wasn’t the right person for you.

His issues aren’t your fault. His rejection doesn’t mean you’re not good enough for a healthy, happy relationship. It says nothing about you.

It hurts, and that’s normal. But don’t read into it anything about yourself.

Don’t Give Up on Love

Someone is going to love you back the way you deserve. They won’t run hot and cold and keep you guessing if they’re in or out of the relationship.

They won’t make you wonder if they care. You’ll know they adore you because of the way you’re treated. You’ll be happy, one day.

The longer you stay with the person who’s making you unhappy, the longer it will take to heal and be emotionally available for the person who could love you.

Focus on the Reality of Now, Not Then

If he acted like this at the beginning, you wouldn’t be with him now. Focus on that.

Focus on the current behavior and not those past memories that made you fall in love with him.

It will give you the perspective you need to let go. He’s not that person anymore. That person is gone.

Do you really want this new person who isn’t overjoyed to have you in his life?

You already know you deserve better.

Final Thoughts

By the time you ask yourself the question “does he love me anymore?”, you likely already know the answer. You just want to be wrong.

You’re not wrong. He probably doesn’t love you.

It doesn’t mean that he never did. It doesn’t mean that you did anything wrong. It doesn’t mean that you’re unworthy of love.

It just means that his feelings changed, and instead of having integrity and telling you, he’s left you hanging in a relationship where you don’t feel cherished.

You know you need to leave. You’re just waiting to be ready.

The truth is that you’ll never really be ready. Your brain will have to make the call because your heart never will. Let him go.

He’ll be happier, and one day, you will be, too. Sometimes, loving someone is doing what’s best for them even if it’s not best for you.

Decide how much more of this exact relationship you want to handle because it’s unlikely to change. Then, decide.

You are worthy of the love you desire.

The right person won’t make you beg for it. They won’t fall out of love with you.

They’ll see you for who you are, flaws and all, and will love you even more. That’s your happy ever after ending. That’s where you’re going — any time you’re ready to head that way.

Article originally published in The Truly Charming

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Love# Mental Health# Society# Culture

Comments / 0

Published by

Crystal Jackson is a former therapist turned writer. She is the author of the Heart of Madison series and a volume of poetry entitled My Words Are Whiskey. Her work has been featured on Medium, Elite Daily, Thought Catalog, The Good Men Project, and Elephant Journal. When she's not writing, you can find her traveling, paddle boarding, cycling, throwing axes badly but with terrifying enthusiasm, hiking, or curled up with her nose in a book in Madison, Georgia, where she lives with one puppy and two wild and wonderful children. Crystal writes about relationships, mental health, parenting, social justice, and more. Never miss an update. Subscribe to emails: https://crystaljacksonwriter.substack.com/

Madison, GA
1374 followers

More from Crystal Jackson

14 Warning Signs of Manipulative Behavior

Relationships are complicated. You take people with individual thoughts, beliefs, backgrounds, and experiences, and you try to form one healthy relationship. Sometimes, we try to form a healthy relationship with unhealthy people and then wonder why breakups and divorce are so common.

Read full story

10 Conversation Starters for Tinder or Bumble

It’s a well-known fact that most Tinder accounts are absolutely flooded with prospects. Not only do you have to worry about the potential for chemistry, connection, and shared values, but you also have to consider how to even stand out from the crowd of other interested singles. With so many choices and so little time, it’s important to have a few conversation starters at the ready to have a snowball’s chance on a summer’s day in Georgia to make that love (or lust) connection.

Read full story

11 Signs of Low Self-Esteem in Men

Some men appear so confident and charming that it’s easy to overlook the warning signs of insecurity and low self-esteem. Too often, we attribute this unhealthy and self-sabotaging mindset to men who aren’t successful at life or dating, and yet some of the worst cases of low self-esteem I’ve seen have been in the kind of men who seem to have it all — good looks, charm, and an easy way of relating to others.

Read full story

17 Warning Signs of Emotional Abuse

I’m sitting in the passenger seat of my car, and he’s driving. Every single word out of his mouth is a gut punch. He’s used the hour drive to enumerate my faults of which there are, apparently, many. It’s character assassination, but I have no words — only shock. This person is supposed to love me. He’s supposed to love me, and he thinks I am, deep down, a terrible person. He hasn’t stopped for a single second outlining all the reasons why.

Read full story

Would You Recognize These 9 Subtle Signs of Gaslighting?

You’re overreacting because no one’s ever loved you right. The words hit me hard. I haven’t ever been loved right in relationships — but this doesn’t feel right either. Am I overreacting? Am I easily triggered because of past relationships, or am I reacting to the current situation appropriately? I don’t know anymore.

Read full story

10 Steps to Healthy and Strong Relationship Boundaries

The happiest, healthiest relationships share similar characteristics. These couples appear to enjoy each other’s company. When they disagree, they seem to work it out. They seem to trust each other and feel secure within the relationship without going so far as to take it for granted.

Read full story

When Kindness Meets Dating

Kindness is highly underrated when it comes to dating and relationships. Some of the most complained-about dating behaviors are also the cruelest and most unnecessary. Ghosting is a prime example. It’s not pleasant, but it’s certainly easy enough to tell someone that we’re no longer interested, don’t feel like they’re a good match, or simply that we plan to move on. Ghosting isn’t kind, and it often does damage to those who are suddenly abandoned without explanation or closure.

Read full story

8 Questions to Ask on Your Healing Journey

Everyone wants to talk about living their best lives. It’s this catchphrase that sounds great, but I wonder what it looks like in actuality. It has to be more than goals or resolutions because the implication isn’t that we’re planning to live our best lives but that we are living them already.

Read full story

Date Like a RomCom Character

Romance is in the air!Photo by Jakob Owens on Unsplash. I wanted a love story worthy of a Nora Ephron-Rob Reiner collaboration. I wanted It Had To Be You or a similar ballad playing when I fell head-over-heels in love with someone who was both best friend and lifelong lover. I wanted romance, but I didn’t get it in the way I imagined.

Read full story

An Alternative Measure of Relationship Success

Relationship goalsPhoto by Jessica Rockowitz on Unsplash. Too often, relationship success is defined solely by longevity. It’s easy to think that couples who have stayed together are happier and healthier than the ones that break apart. We accept their social media version of their relationship — seen through the filter of loving selfies, vacation photos, and anniversary posts — and think we know the whole story. We never really do.

Read full story

A Case For Dating Against Type

Dating the same type of person is clearly not working if we’re still single or in a toxic relationship. Yet, we often continue to date the same physical or emotional types — often on repeat. When we tire of these patterns, we sometimes decide (or at least consider) dating against type.

Read full story
1 comments

Why Making Excuses is a Relationship Red Flag

After a relationship ends, we either see all the red flags we missed or ignored along the way or claim not to have seen any at all, in which case we’re usually still fully in denial. Sometimes, denial is a coping skill. It’s the state we stay in when we’re not ready to handle the truth. Yet, the truth is still out there.

Read full story
14 comments

4 Ways To Deal With Dating Fatigue

The struggle is real!Photo by Zachary Kadolph on Unsplash. The fear of what comes next often follows the heartache we didn’t ever want to feel. We don’t get back out there without some amount of trepidation. After all, we’ve been out there. It’s not uncharted territory. The territory is thoroughly charted, and it’s filled with nude pictures, painfully boring conversations, and constant red flag sightings.

Read full story
2 comments

3 Good Reasons to Slow Down When It Comes to New Love

Slow down for new lovePhoto by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash. When I say I’m a fool for love, it’s not an exaggeration. Love often leaves me feeling foolish — particularly when I’ve gone all-in on relationships with partners who were keeping their cards close to their chests. I’m left with the bitter taste of being the last one to see what was probably obvious to everyone else and loving, once again, where I wasn’t cherished and chosen.

Read full story
Georgia State

COVID-19 Update: Morgan & Surrounding Counties (Georgia)

The following data is current as of August 27, 2021. In Georgia overall, there have been 1,065,167 confirmed cases. Confirmed deaths are currently at 19,510 for the state with 3,043 probable deaths, 72,241 hospitalizations, and 11,944 ICU admissions. This data shows an increase of 83,050 cases in Georgia in the last two weeks, representing 9,832.2 cases per 100,000. The total population of Georgia is 10,833,472.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

COVID-19 for Morgan & Surrounding Counties (Georgia)

The following data is current as of August 16, 2021. In Georgia overall, there have been 996,653 confirmed cases. Confirmed deaths are currently at 19,020 for the state with 2,994 probable deaths, 66,147 hospitalizations, and 11,663 ICU admissions.

Read full story
Morgan County, GA

COVID-19 Update: Morgan & Surrounding Area

The following data is current as of July 30, 2021. In Georgia overall, there have been 932,145 confirmed cases. Confirmed deaths are currently at 18,711 for the state with 2,965 probable deaths, 66,991 hospitalizations, and 11,387 ICU admissions. This data shows an increase of 21,995 cases in Georgia in the last two weeks, representing 8,604.3 cases per 100,000. The total population of Georgia is 10,833,472. As of 9:00 am today (7/30/21), an additional 2,568 cases have been confirmed with 13 additional confirmed deaths, 1,194 antigen-positive cases, and 134 hospitalizations in the state of Georgia.

Read full story
1 comments
Madison, GA

Healthy Habits to Cultivate Daily

It's important to cultivate daily healthy habits to avoid feeling overwhelmed. Unfortunately, we don't always know we need it until we are overwhelmed. On these days, it can be important to take an intentional, methodical approach to get from one end of the day to the next. It may not seem like much, but it can make all the difference.

Read full story

20 Autumn Reads to Pick Up at the Library

Every bookworm loves having a stack of books on standby just waiting to be read. I’m no exception to this rule. Just as soon as I’m nearly caught up on reading, I find myself adding to the pile. It never ends.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy