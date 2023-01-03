Help Make a Difference in the Life of a Child with a Critical Illness

This Saturday, January the 7th you have an opportunity to make a difference in the life of a child in South Carolina through attending the Nashville Songwriter’s Benefit in Greenwood.

Nashville Songwriter's Benefit in Coordination with Greenwood Community Theatre and Partnership with Make-A-Wish South Carolina Photo by Nashville Songwriter's Benefit

Through a partnership with Make-A-Wish South Carolina, the Nashville Songwriter’s Benefit event will feature Nashville Songwriters Byron Hill and Jenn Schott also former wish kid AJ Elliott and Matthew Gilstrap opening.

Nashville Songwriter's Benefit featured Songwriters Byron Hill and Jenn Schott performing for event at Greenwood Community Theatre Photo by Nashville Songwriters Benefit

Byron Hill is 2018 inductee to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. His songs have generated more than seven hundred recordings. He has ninety-one certified Gold and Platinum albums and singles. He has written songs for George Straight, Sammy Kershaw, George Jones, Ray Charles, Gary Alan, Toby Keith, Jason Aldean, Keith Whitley, and many others. Some of his notable songs include, “Fool Hearted Memory” (George Straight), “Born Country” (Alabama), “Nothing on but the Radio” (Gary Alan), “Pages of My Mind” (Ray Charles), “Pickin' Up Strangers” (Johnny Lee), and “Politics, Religion and Her” (Sammy Kershaw).

Jenn Schott is a Nashville Songwriter and public speaker and has been writing songs for more than twenty years. She wrote “$7500 or Best Offer” (#1 Single) and “Two Lanes of Freedom” for Tim McGraw. She has penned songs for Rascal Flatts, Eli Young Band, Billy Ray Cyrus, Pam Tillis, Lonestar, Restless Heart and more.

The Nashville Songwriter’s Benefit is an annual event and will be taking place at Greenwood Community Theatre in Greenwood, South Carolina this Saturday, January 7th starting at 7:30 p.m. Funds raised are donated to Make-A-Wish South Carolina to help make a difference in the life of young children fighting critical illnesses. You can purchase your tickets at the Greenwood Community Theatre Box Office, or by scanning the QR Code below. Your generous donations through the purchase of tickets to this event will help make children's wishes come true in South Carolina!