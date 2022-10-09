Mondays are for the Mutts

According to Bestfriends.org, the total saving rate for dogs and cats in South Carolina is 84.3%. This still leaves 15.7% of dogs and cats that need to be saved. In Abbeville, South Carolina, there is a small business that is working with the Abbeville County Animal Shelter to help in getting those pets adopted.

Two Brews, a popular restaurant in Downtown Abbeville, in coordination with the Abbeville County Animal Shelter has developed a program called #mondaysareforthemutts. Each Monday afternoon, a representative from the shelter will bring out a designated animal to the restaurant where patrons of the restaurant and anyone who would like to meet the pet can stop by and visit. This gives the animal just a little more exposure than normal in hopes of increasing their chances of getting adopted.

Boss is looking for his furever home. Abbeville County Animal Shelter & Two Brews Restaurant

Matt and Erin Gambrell, Owners of Two Brews, said, “back in August Abby Simpson, Director of the Abbeville County Animal Shelter had reached out to us for ideas on helping to make the animals more visible to the public. This is what got the ball rolling on #mondaysareforthemutts.”

Each week, a pet is highlighted on social media with an announcement about when they will be brought to Two Brews. Matt said, “the first week both dogs we displayed on social media found their furever home. It made our hearts so happy!” After a successful week, Matt had a sign made to put out in front of the restaurant for additional advertising of the program.

#mondaysareforthemutts Two Brews Restaurant

Erin said, “it has been a win/win for the shelter, the animals, and Two Brews. These sweet dogs can leave the shelter and socialize to get spoiled for a bit in hopes of someone adopting them. We section off part of our porch for the comfort of the dog and shelter staff. We are right on the square in Abbeville, so there is a good bit of foot traffic. It is a wonderful team-building event for the staff at the shelter. We love being able to help these fur babies find a furever home and spoil them even if it is only for a few hours, so we have decided to make this a Monday tradition. ”

Adoption Area Two Brews Restaurant

Matt, Erin, and their staff also want to educate people on heartworm prevention and spaying and neutering as well. Matt said, “a female cat can produce up to 150 kittens in just that one cat's lifetime. Unfortunately, the shelter still struggles. They remain at maximum capacity regardless of local adoptions. Abby works hard to find rescues to take the animals, but it is a revolving door. Our goal is to educate the community to try to relieve the shelter of their strain and find loving homes for every animal ensuring no one is left behind.”

If you are looking for a loving companion, Two Brews and the Abbeville County Animal Shelter is a wonderful place to start. Follow Two Brews and the Abbeville County Animal Shelter on social media for updates and designated pets each week, then stop by Two Brews on a Monday afternoon, and meet the dog or cat and see if they fit your personality. If you are not looking for a pet currently, the Abbeville County Animal Shelter welcomes personal donations, of time, funding, food, and supplies. The Abbeville County Animal Shelter needs assistance from the community to remain successful in getting these animals adopted. Thank you to the Gambrell's for your kindness and the Abbeville County Animal Shelter for your dedication with taking care of these animals.