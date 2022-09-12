Reagan Flooring Brings New Concept to the Upstate

*This is not a sponsored or paid ad. The author is not receiving any kind of commission if you chose to purchase from this local business.*

Reagan Flooring in Greenwood, SC, invested in an innovative idea to reach more customers in South Carolina. It is a concept that is available in the larger cities, but until now it was not accessible to the smaller towns in the Upstate of South Carolina. The concept is a Mobile Showroom. Owner, Jimmy Logan together with his son Jay Logan made their idea come to fruition.

Reagan Flooring Mobile Showroom - Crystal H. Carlic

Jay said, “We created the mobile showroom because of the abundance of people needing flooring but not knowing where to start or look. Whether it was busy work schedule or just busy with life, people can’t always make it into our flooring showroom.”

With the mobile showroom now available, customers only need to give Jimmy or Jay a call to schedule an appointment. On the day of the appointment, a representative of Reagan Flooring will arrive at the home or business with the mobile showroom and have all the tools and flooring samples available to assist their clients directly. They will assist with accurate measurements, provide flooring samples, and even estimates to get the job completed.

Because of the mobile showroom, the customers of Reagan Flooring have an opportunity to visit with representatives of the company from the comfort of their homes or business. Jimmy and Jay Logan recognize that these days, people are busier than ever. Jay stated, “our goal is to make it as simple as possible to pick a flooring product and get an estimate on the spot. This is a service that we will provide to our customers no matter where they are. It does not matter if the client is in a big city or out in a rural area, we will come to them and answer any questions they have and do our very best to assist the client in making sure they have the right flooring product.”

Not only will Reagan Flooring make it a much simpler process to purchase flooring from the convenience of your home or business, but Jimmy wants his clients to know that they will assist with the installation as well. Jimmy states, “We pride ourselves on completing each job from beginning to end with the customer as the priority.”